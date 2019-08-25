Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1570)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by WEIYE HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the unaudited consolidated net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of the Group is expected to decrease by approximately 70% as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2018, which mainly due to (i) the decrease in the sales of development properties segment of the Group; and (ii) the increase in finance costs of the Group.

This profit warning announcement is based only on the preliminary assessment by the Board of the current information available to the Company, including the management accounts of the Group, which has neither been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company, nor reviewed or audited by the external auditors of the Company. Further details of the Group's financial information will be disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which is expected to be published by the end of August 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action should seek independent advice from their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisers.

By Order of the Board

WEIYE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Zhang Wei

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 25 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Zhang Wei and Chen Zhiyong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Liu Ning, Lam Ying Hung Andy and Dong Xincheng.