Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROFIT WARNING ANNOUNCEMENT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

CHINA TING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 鼎 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3398)

PROFIT WARNING ANNOUNCEMENT

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of China Ting Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', which together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') refers to the profit warning announcement (the ''First Announcement'') of the Company dated 1 August 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, the capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the First Announcement. The purpose of this announcement is provide additional information on the operating results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. This announcement is issued in pursuant to rule 13.09(2)(a) of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

As mentioned in the First Announcement, the Company is expected to record a net loss before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The Board wishes to update that upon further review of the latest financial information, the Company is expected to record a net loss before tax of not more than HK$30.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, as compared with the net profit before tax of HK$61.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018, primarily due to the significant decreases in revenue in the OEM business and the retail business of approximately 21.0% and 21.9%, respectively.