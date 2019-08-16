Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROFIT WARNING ANNOUNCEMENT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA TING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 鼎 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3398)

PROFIT WARNING ANNOUNCEMENT

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of China Ting Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', which together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') refers to the profit warning announcement (the ''First Announcement'') of the Company dated 1 August 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, the capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the First Announcement. The purpose of this announcement is provide additional information on the operating results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. This announcement is issued in pursuant to rule 13.09(2)(a) of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

As mentioned in the First Announcement, the Company is expected to record a net loss before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The Board wishes to update that upon further review of the latest financial information, the Company is expected to record a net loss before tax of not more than HK$30.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, as compared with the net profit before tax of HK$61.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018, primarily due to the significant decreases in revenue in the OEM business and the retail business of approximately 21.0% and 21.9%, respectively.

- 1 -

The Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The information disclosed in this announcement represents a preliminary assessment by the Board based on the information currently available to it, which has yet to be reviewed by the audit committee of the Board or audited by the auditor of the Company. Hence, the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 may be different from the information disclosed herein.

The Board expects that the announcement on the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will be published before the end of August 2019 in full compliance with the requirements under the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and prospective investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

CHINA TING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

TING HUNG YI

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 16 August 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. TING Man Yi, Mr. TING Hung Yi, Mr. DING Jianer and Mr. CHEUNG Ting Yin, Peter and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. CHENG Chi Pang, Mr. WONG Chi Keung and Mr. LEUNG Man Kit.

- 2 -

