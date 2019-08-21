Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROFIT WARNING OF THE RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMMON SPLENDOR INTERNATIONAL

HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 286)

PROFIT WARNING OF THE RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made by Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, subject to the finalisation of its unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Current Period"), the Group is expected to record a profit before tax of around HK$6.9 million for the Current Period, representing a decrease of approximately 60% in the Group's profit before tax as compared to the profit before tax of approximately HK$17.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Corresponding Period"). The major factors attributable to the reduction in the Group's profit before tax for the Current Period include, inter alia, (i) the decrease in gross profit and the lower gross profit margin of the Group's products as compared to the Corresponding Period, which was mainly caused by an increase in costs of raw materials for the production; and (ii) the absence of a gain on fair value change on derivative financial liabilities as compared to the Corresponding Period, where the Group recorded a fair value gain of HK$7.3 million.