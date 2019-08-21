Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROFIT WARNING OF THE RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 10:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMMON SPLENDOR INTERNATIONAL

HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 286)

PROFIT WARNING OF THE RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made by Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, subject to the finalisation of its unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Current Period"), the Group is expected to record a profit before tax of around HK$6.9 million for the Current Period, representing a decrease of approximately 60% in the Group's profit before tax as compared to the profit before tax of approximately HK$17.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Corresponding Period"). The major factors attributable to the reduction in the Group's profit before tax for the Current Period include, inter alia, (i) the decrease in gross profit and the lower gross profit margin of the Group's products as compared to the Corresponding Period, which was mainly caused by an increase in costs of raw materials for the production; and (ii) the absence of a gain on fair value change on derivative financial liabilities as compared to the Corresponding Period, where the Group recorded a fair value gain of HK$7.3 million.

1

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Board based on the information currently available to the Company, including the management accounts of the Group, which has neither been reviewed by the audit committee of the Board nor reviewed or audited by the external auditors of the Company. Further details of the Group's financial performance will be disclosed when the Company finalises and announces its financial results for the Current Period, which is currently expected to be published on 28 August 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Common Splendor International

Health Industry Group Limited

Cheung Wai Kuen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cheung Wai Kuen, Mr. Cheng Hau Yan and Mr. Ye Jiong Xian as executive Directors; Mr. Lin Jiang, Mr. Hou Kaiwen and Mr. Wong Kin Man as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Mai Yang Guang, Mr. Lam Chi Wing and Mr. Wong Yiu Kit, Ernest as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 14:22:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
10:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Determination of issue price for the non-publ..
PU
10:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Profit warning of the results for the six mon..
PU
10:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major and connected transaction - subscriptio..
PU
10:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement share purchase pursuan..
PU
10:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of discloseable transaction regard..
PU
10:23aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transactions in relation..
PU
09:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Clarification announcement closure of registe..
PU
09:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Profit alert
PU
09:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement relating to rule 13.18 of the li..
PU
09:48aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Appointment of key executive
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 319 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.41%40 386
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.17%51 575
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.37%29 159
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG23.34%26 315
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 193
NASDAQ21.88%16 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group