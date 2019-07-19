Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSALS FOR (1) GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, (2) RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, (3) RE-APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY'S AUDITOR AND (4) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
07/19/2019 | 04:50am EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3638)
PROPOSALS FOR
GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES,
RE-ELECTIONOF RETIRING DIRECTORS,
RE-APPOINTMENTOF COMPANY'S AUDITOR AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company to be held on Friday, 23 August 2019 at 33rd Floor, Enterprise Square Three, 39 Wang Chiu Road, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong at 11:00 a.m. is set out on pages 16 to 19 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the AGM is also enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk) and the Company (www.huabangfinancial.com). Whether or not you intend to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying proxy form to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof. The return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person in the AGM or any adjourned meeting if you so wish.
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"Annual General Meeting" or
an annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 33rd Floor,
"AGM"
Enterprise Square Three, 39 Wang Chiu Road, Kowloon Bay, Hong
Kong on Friday, 23 August 2019 at 11:00 a.m., or any adjournment
thereof, to consider and to approve the resolutions contained in the
notice of the meeting which is set out on pages 16 to 19 of this
circular
"Articles of Association"
the articles of association of the Company as amended,
supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time
"associates"
has the meaning ascribed to such term in the Listing Rules
"Board"
the board of Directors of the Company
"Companies Law"
the Companies Law (Cap. 22 Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and
revised) of the Cayman Islands and any amendments or other
statutory modifications thereof
"Companies Ordinance"
the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong)
as amended from time to time
"Company"
Huabang Financial Holdings Limited, a company duly incorporated
in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, whose Shares are listed
and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
"connected person(s)"
has the meaning ascribed to such term in the Listing Rules
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"Group"
the Company and its Subsidiaries
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
Republic of China
"Issue Mandate"
a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the
Directors to exercise the power of the Company to allot, issue or
otherwise deal with Shares in the manner as set out in the notice of
the AGM and up to a maximum of 20% of the total number of
issued Shares as at the date of passing the relevant resolution at the
AGM
"Latest Practicable Date"
16 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing
of this circular for ascertaining certain information in this circular
DEFINITIONS
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange, as amended from time to time
"Options"
the share options to subscribe for Shares under the Share Option
Scheme
"Repurchase Mandate"
a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the
Directors to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the total
number of issued Shares as at the date of passing the relevant
resolution at the AGM and in the manner as set out in the notice of
the AGM
"SFO"
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of
Hong Kong) as amended from time to time
"Share(s)"
ordinary share(s) of HK$0.0008333 each in the capital of the
Company
"Share Option Scheme"
the share option schemes as adopted by the Company on 21 August
2013
"Shareholder(s)"
the registered holder(s) of the Share(s)
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Subsidiary" or "Subsidiaries"
a company which is for the time being and from time to time a
subsidiary (within the meaning of the Companies Ordinance) of the
Company and "Subsidiaries" shall be construed accordingly
"Substantial Shareholder"
has the same meaning ascribed to such term in the Listing Rules
"Takeovers Code"
The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs issued
by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong, as
amended from time to time
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"%"
per cent
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3638)
Executive Directors:
Registered office:
Mr. George Lu (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
PO Box 309, Ugland House,
Mr. Lam Allan Loc (Vice Chairman)
Grand Cayman,
KY1-1104,
Non-Executive Director:
Cayman Islands
Mr. Pang Chung Fai Benny
Head office and principal place of
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
business in Hong Kong:
Mr. Loo Hong Shing Vincent
33rd Floor, Enterprise Square Three,
Mr. Zhu Shouzhong
39 Wang Chiu Road, Kowloon Bay,
Mr. Li Huaqiang
Kowloon, Hong Kong
19 July 2019
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
PROPOSALS FOR
(1) GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES,
RE-ELECTIONOF RETIRING DIRECTORS,
RE-APPOINTMENTOF COMPANY'S AUDITOR AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
1. INTRODUCTION
The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information regarding the resolutions to be
proposed at the Annual General Meeting relating to: (i) the grant of the Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate to the Directors; (ii) the re-election of retiring Directors; (iii) the re-appointment of the Company's auditor and (iv) the AGM notice.
This circular contains the explanatory statement in compliance with the Listing Rules and to give all the information reasonably necessary to enable Shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the resolutions.
