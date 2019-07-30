Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSALS FOR (1) GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES (2) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

07/30/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold all your securities in Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or to the bank manager, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0391)

PROPOSALS FOR

  1. GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES
    1. RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting of Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited to be held at Conference Room, 5/F., Mei Ah Centre, 28 Chun Choi Street, Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate, Kowloon, Hong Kong on 2nd September 2019 at 4:30 p.m. is set out on pages 13 to 16 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting should you so wish.

31st July 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . .

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Appendix I

-

Explanatory Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix II

-

Details of Directors proposed for re-election . . . . . . . . . . .

10

Notice of AGM

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at

4:30 p.m. on 2nd September 2019, the notice of which is

set out on pages 13 to 16 of this circular

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company

"Business day"

any day on which the Stock Exchange is open for the

business of dealing in securities

"Bye-laws"

the bye-laws of the Company

"Company"

Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited, a company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares

of which are listed on the Stock Exchange

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"General Mandates"

the Repurchase Mandate and the general mandate to issue

shares to be sought at the AGM

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$" and "cent(s)"

Hong Kong dollars and cent(s) respectively

"HKSCC"

Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited

"Kuo Hsing"

Kuo Hsing Holdings Limited, a substantial shareholder

of the Company, Kuo Hsing is incorporated in the British

Virgin Islands with limited liability and beneficially

controlled by Mr. Li Kuo Hsing, a director and the

Chairman of the Company

"Latest Practicable Date"

25th July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior

to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain

information in this circular

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange

"Repurchase Mandate"

the proposed new general mandate, to be sought at the

AGM, to authorise the Directors to repurchase Shares in

the manner as set out in the notice of the AGM

"SFO"

The Securities and Futures Ordinance

"Share(s)"

share(s) of HK$0.02 each in the capital of the Company

"Share Option Scheme"

the existing share option scheme of the Company adopted

on 1st September 2014

"Shareholders"

holders of Shares

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Takeover Code"

Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Merger

"%"

per cent

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0391)

Executive Directors:

Registered Office:

Mr. Li Kuo Hsing (Chairman)

Clarendon House

Mr. Tong Hing Chi (Managing Director)

2 Church Street

Mr. Li Tang Yuk

Hamilton HM 11

Dr. Dong Ming

Bermuda

Non-Executive Directors:

Principal place of business:

Mr. Hugo Shong

5/F., Mei Ah Centre

Mr. Alan Cole-Ford

28 Chun Choi Street

Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Kowloon

Dr. Lam Lee G.

Hong Kong

Mr. Guo Yan Jun

Mr. Leung Tak Sing, Dominic

31st July 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

PROPOSALS FOR

  1. GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES
    1. RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The purpose of this circular is to give you notice of the AGM, and information on matters to be dealt with at the AGM. They are:- (i) grant of the General Mandates to issue and repurchase Shares; (ii) re-election of Directors; and (iii) the notice of the AGM.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 22:29:10 UTC
