Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSALS FOR (1) GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES (2) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
07/30/2019 | 06:30pm EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold all your securities in Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or to the bank manager, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0391)
PROPOSALS FOR
GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES
RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTORS
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening the annual general meeting of Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited to be held at Conference Room, 5/F., Mei Ah Centre, 28 Chun Choi Street, Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate, Kowloon, Hong Kong on 2nd September 2019 at 4:30 p.m. is set out on pages 13 to 16 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting should you so wish.
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"AGM"
the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at
4:30 p.m. on 2nd September 2019, the notice of which is
set out on pages 13 to 16 of this circular
"Board"
the board of Directors of the Company
"Business day"
any day on which the Stock Exchange is open for the
business of dealing in securities
"Bye-laws"
the bye-laws of the Company
"Company"
Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited, a company
incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares
of which are listed on the Stock Exchange
"Directors"
the directors of the Company
"General Mandates"
the Repurchase Mandate and the general mandate to issue
shares to be sought at the AGM
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"HK$" and "cent(s)"
Hong Kong dollars and cent(s) respectively
"HKSCC"
Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited
"Kuo Hsing"
Kuo Hsing Holdings Limited, a substantial shareholder
of the Company, Kuo Hsing is incorporated in the British
Virgin Islands with limited liability and beneficially
controlled by Mr. Li Kuo Hsing, a director and the
Chairman of the Company
"Latest Practicable Date"
25th July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior
to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain
information in this circular
- 1 -
DEFINITIONS
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the
Stock Exchange
"Repurchase Mandate"
the proposed new general mandate, to be sought at the
AGM, to authorise the Directors to repurchase Shares in
the manner as set out in the notice of the AGM
"SFO"
The Securities and Futures Ordinance
"Share(s)"
share(s) of HK$0.02 each in the capital of the Company
"Share Option Scheme"
the existing share option scheme of the Company adopted
on 1st September 2014
"Shareholders"
holders of Shares
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Takeover Code"
Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Merger
"%"
per cent
- 2 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0391)
Executive Directors:
Registered Office:
Mr. Li Kuo Hsing (Chairman)
Clarendon House
Mr. Tong Hing Chi (Managing Director)
2 Church Street
Mr. Li Tang Yuk
Hamilton HM 11
Dr. Dong Ming
Bermuda
Non-Executive Directors:
Principal place of business:
Mr. Hugo Shong
5/F., Mei Ah Centre
Mr. Alan Cole-Ford
28 Chun Choi Street
Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Kowloon
Dr. Lam Lee G.
Hong Kong
Mr. Guo Yan Jun
Mr. Leung Tak Sing, Dominic
31st July 2019
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
PROPOSALS FOR
GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES
RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTORS
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The purpose of this circular is to give you notice of the AGM, and information on matters to be dealt with at the AGM. They are:- (i) grant of the General Mandates to issue and repurchase Shares; (ii) re-election of Directors; and (iii) the notice of the AGM.
- 3 -
