Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSALS FOR (1) REFRESHMENT OF GENERAL MANDATES; (2) REFRESHMENT OF REPURCHASE MANDATE; (3) REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT; (4) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; AND (5) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 08:51pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional advisers.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited, you should at once hand this circular with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

FREEMAN FINTECH CORPORATION LIMITED

民 眾 金 融 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 279)

PROPOSALS FOR

  1. REFRESHMENT OF GENERAL MANDATES;
  2. REFRESHMENT OF REPURCHASE MANDATE;
  3. REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT;
    (4) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; AND
  1. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited to be held at Hoi Yat Heen Salon V - VI, 3/F., Harbour Plaza North Point, 665 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong (MTR Quarry Bay Station, Exit C) on Monday, 9 September 2019 at 4:00 p.m. is set out on pages 17 to 21 of this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting in person, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, 7 September 2019 or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting. Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meetings in person if you so wish.

9 August 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS .

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

APPENDIX I

-

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE

REPURCHASE MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

APPENDIX II

-

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED

FOR RE-ELECTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context requires otherwise:

"Annual General Meeting"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at

or "AGM"

Hoi Yat Heen Salon V - VI, 3/F., Harbour Plaza North Point,

665 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong (MTR Quarry

Bay Station, Exit C) on Monday, 9 September 2019 at 4:00

p.m., the notice of which is set out on pages 17 to 21 of this

circular

"Articles"

the Articles of Association of the Company

"close associate"

the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

"Auditor"

at any time means the auditor of the Company

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 279), a

company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited

liability, the Shares of which are listed on the main board of

the Stock Exchange

"core connected person(s)"

the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Extension Mandate"

the extension of Issue Mandate by a separate resolution to

include the Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate

up to 10% of the total number of the issued Shares of the

Company as at the date of the AGM

"General Mandates"

the Issue Mandate and the Extension Mandate

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

"Issue Mandate"

a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors

to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot and issue

Shares in the manner as set out herein

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Latest Practicable Date"

6 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

contained herein

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Option Shares"

the new Share(s) to be issued pursuant to the exercise of share

options to be granted under the refreshed Scheme Mandate

Limit

"Repurchase Mandate"

a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to

exercise all the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares

in the manner as set out herein

"Scheme Mandate Limit"

the maximum number of Shares that may be issued upon

exercise of all the options which may be granted under the

Share Option Scheme

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the

Laws of Hong Kong)

"Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) of a par value of HK$0.01 each in the

issued share capital of the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

(a) holder(s) of Shares

"Share Option Scheme"

the share option scheme adopted by the Company pursuant to

an ordinary resolution of the Company passed on 31 August

2012 and valid and effective for a period of ten years

"Share Options"

options to subscribe for Shares granted under the Share

Option Scheme

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Takeovers Code"

the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers

"2018 AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company held on 5

September 2018

"%" or "per cent."

percentage or per centum

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

FREEMAN FINTECH CORPORATION LIMITED

民 眾 金 融 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 279)

Executive Directors:

Registered Office:

Mr. Ye Ye (Chairman)

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

Mr. Wong Xiang Hong (Chief Executive Officer)

P.O. Box 2681

Mr. Pun Hong Hai (Chief Operating Officer)

Grand Cayman

Ms. Chow Mun Yee

KY1-1111

Mr. Yang Haoying

Cayman Islands

Mr. Zhao Tong

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Principal Place of Business

Mr. An Dong

in Hong Kong:

Mr. Cheung Wing Ping

38th Floor

Mr. Fung Tze Wa

Bank of China Tower

Mr. Wu Keli

1 Garden Road

Hong Kong

9 August 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

PROPOSALS FOR

  1. REFRESHMENT OF GENERAL MANDATES;
  2. REFRESHMENT OF REPURCHASE MANDATE;
  3. REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT;
    (4) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; AND
  1. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 00:50:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : The name of the company after redomicile and ..
PU
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Publication of base prospectus supplement
PU
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement for the six mont..
PU
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for (1) refreshment of general mand..
PU
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transactions in relation to the ..
PU
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
07:26pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside Information - Unaudited Results for th..
PU
07:26pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas regulatory announcement - form 10-q
PU
07:26pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Determination of the offering size and offer ..
PU
07:26pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information - unaudited results for th..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 30,9x
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
EV / Sales2019 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 310 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 246,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.96%39 460
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.60%50 914
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.16%28 793
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.53%26 255
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 321
NASDAQ17.51%15 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group