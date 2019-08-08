Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSALS FOR (1) REFRESHMENT OF GENERAL MANDATES; (2) REFRESHMENT OF REPURCHASE MANDATE; (3) REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT; (4) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; AND (5) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

FREEMAN FINTECH CORPORATION LIMITED

民 眾 金 融 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 279)

PROPOSALS FOR

REFRESHMENT OF GENERAL MANDATES; REFRESHMENT OF REPURCHASE MANDATE; REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT;

(4) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited to be held at Hoi Yat Heen Salon V - VI, 3/F., Harbour Plaza North Point, 665 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong (MTR Quarry Bay Station, Exit C) on Monday, 9 September 2019 at 4:00 p.m. is set out on pages 17 to 21 of this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting in person, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, 7 September 2019 or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting. Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meetings in person if you so wish.