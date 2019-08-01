Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND BUY BACK SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, REFRESHMENT OF THE SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT UNDER THE SHARE OPTION SCHEME AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

08/01/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or other registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Crown International Corporation Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee, or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Crown International Corporation Limited

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 727)

PROPOSALS FOR

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND

BUY BACK SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, REFRESHMENT OF THE SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT

UNDER THE SHARE OPTION SCHEME

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Capitalised terms used in the lower portion of this cover page and the "Responsibility Statement" shall have the same respective meanings as those defined in "Definitions" of this circular.

A notice convening the 2019 AGM to be held at Regus Conference Center, 35/F., Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Monday, 9 September 2019 at 11:00 a.m. is set out on pages 27 to 33 of this circular. If you are unable to attend the 2019 AGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposit the same at the office of the Company's share registrar, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at Room 2103B, 21/F., 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the 2019 AGM or its adjournment (excluding any public holiday in Hong Kong). Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the 2019 AGM or its adjournment if you so wish. In that event, the form of proxy will be deemed to be revoked.

2 August 2019

CONTENT

Page

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT ...........................................

ii

DEFINITIONS ...........................................................

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD ..............................................

5

DIRECTORS' RECOMMENDATION FOR THE 2019 AGM ......................

8

APPENDIX

2019 AGM NOTICE .......................................................

I.

Polling Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

II.

Information on the Directors proposed for re-election . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

III.

Explanatory Statement on Share Buy-back Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

22

27

This circular is prepared in both English and Chinese versions. Should there be any discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading.

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the content otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following respective meanings:

"2019 AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 9 September 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Regus Conference Center, 35/F., Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

"2019 AGM Notice" or "Notice of Annual General Meeting"

the notice convening the 2019 AGM, which is set out on pages 27 to 33 of this circular

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

"Audit Committee"

the audit committee of the Board

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Chief Executive Officer" or

"CEO"

"close associate(s)"

the chief executive officer of the Company

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

"Companies Ordinance"

the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

"Company"

"controlling shareholder(s)"

Crown International Corporation Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the issued Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock

Exchange (Stock code: 727)

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

"core connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

DEFINITIONS

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"Executive Committee"

the executive committee of the Board

"Existing Share Buy-back

a general mandate granted to the Directors at the annual

Mandate"

general meeting of the Company held on 7 September 2018

to buy back Shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate

amount of the then issued Share as at the date of passing of

the relevant resolution granting such mandate

"Existing Share Issue Mandate"

a general mandate granted to the Directors at the annual

general meeting of the Company held on 7 September 2018

to allot, issue and deal with Shares not exceeding 20% of

the aggregate amount of the then issued Share as at the date

of passing of the relevant resolution granting such mandate

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"Independent Auditor"

the independent auditor of the Company from time to time

"Latest Practicable Date"

25 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

contained in this circular

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified

from time to time

"RQNC"

the remuneration, quality and nomination committee of the

Board

"SFC"

the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 00:29:04 UTC
