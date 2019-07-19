Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSALS FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 04:50am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in ROYAL DELUXE HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company"), you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

ROYAL DELUXE HOLDINGS LIMITED

御 佳 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3789)

PROPOSALS FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS,

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS,

GENERAL MANDATE TO

ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening an annual general meeting ("AGM") of ROYAL DELUXE HOLDINGS LIMITED to be held at Unit A, 21/F, T G Place, 10 Shing Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 6 September, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. is set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular.

Whether or not you intend to attend and vote at the AGM, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be) should you so wish.

19 July 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

APPENDIX I -

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

APPENDIX II -

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE

RE-ELECTEDAT THE AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

NOTICE OF AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be

convened and held at Unit A, 21/F, T G Place, 10

Shing Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on

Friday, 6 September 2019 at 10:30 a.m. or any

adjournment thereof, the notice convening the AGM is

set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular, or any

adjournment thereof;

"AGM Notice"

the notice of AGM set out on pages 14 to 18 of this

circular;

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company as amended,

supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

and "Article" shall mean an article of the Articles of

Association;

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"close associate(s)"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing

Rules;

"Company"

ROYAL DELUXE HOLDINGS LIMITED (Stock code:

3789), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands

with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed

on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange;

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing

Rules;

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China;

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

"Issue Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be

granted to the Directors to exercise all power of the

Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with Shares

up to 20% of the issued share capital of the Company

on the date of AGM as set out in ordinary resolution

no. 4 of the AGM Notice;

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Latest Practicable Date"

12 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to

the printing of this circular for the purpose of

ascertaining certain information contained herein;

"Listing Date"

8 February 2017, being the date on which dealings in

Shares first becoming listed on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange;

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange as amended from time to time;

"Repurchase Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be

granted to the Directors to exercise all powers of the

Company to repurchase Shares up to 10% of the issued

share capital of the date of AGM as set out in ordinary

resolution no. 5 in the AGM Notice;

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of

the laws of Hong Kong) as amended and supplemented

from time to time;

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of nominal value of HK$0.01 each in

the share capital of the Company;

"Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of the Share(s);

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"substantial shareholder(s)"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing

Rules;

"Takeovers Code"

The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share

Buy-Backs as approved by the Securities and Futures

Commission of Hong Kong, as amended, modified or

otherwise supplemented from time to time; and

"%"

per cent.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

ROYAL DELUXE HOLDINGS LIMITED

御 佳 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3789)

Executive Directors:

Registered Office:

Mr. Wang Kei Ming (Chairman)

P.O. Box 1350

Mr. Wang Yu Hin

Clifton House, 75 Fort Street

Grand Cayman, KY1-1108

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Cayman Islands

Mr. Lai Ah Ming Leon

Mr. Kwong Ping Man

Head Office and Principal Place

Mr. Sio Kam Seng

of Business in Hong Kong:

Unit A, 22/F

T G Place

10 Shing Yip Street

Kwun Tong, Kowloon

Hong Kong

19 July 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

PROPOSALS FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS,

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS,

GENERAL MANDATE TO

ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to: (i) furnish you with details of re-appointment of auditors; (ii) furnish you with details of the proposed re-election of Directors; (iii) provide you with details of the proposed Issue Mandate and the proposed Repurchase Mandate and the extension of the Issue Mandate by addition thereto of the number of Shares repurchased pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate; (iv) set out an explanatory statement regarding the Repurchase Mandate; and (v) give you the AGM Notice.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement in respect of annua..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for re-appointment of auditors, re-..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for (1) general mandates to issue a..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of company secretary and authorised re..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of address of bermuda principal share ..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Sale of 50% Interest in 625 King's Road - Com..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Annual Report 2018/19
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major and connected transaction disposal of c..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the T..
PU
01:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of director and supervisor
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 293 M
EBIT 2019 12 166 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.42%43 833
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.74.17%0
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.52%0
NASDAQ25.83%0
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.34%0
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About