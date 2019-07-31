Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, CHANGE OF AUDITORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

07/31/2019

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed or registered securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Vestate Group Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed or registered securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

VESTATE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

國 投 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1386)

PROPOSALS FOR

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS,

CHANGE OF AUDITORS,

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE

AND REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting of Vestate Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') to be held at Room 631, 6/F, Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 27 September 2019, at 2:30 p.m. is set out on pages 16 to 20 of this circular.

Whether or not you intend to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 (Hong Kong time), being 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjourned meeting should you so wish.

31 July 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Proposed Re-election of Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Proposed Change of Auditors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

General Mandate to Issue Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

General Mandate to Repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Annual General Meeting and Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Actions to be Taken . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

APPENDIX I - DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR

RE-ELECTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

APPENDIX II - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE SHARE

REPURCHASE MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the meanings respectively set opposite them unless the context otherwise requires:

''AGM''

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at

Room 631, 6/F, Kowloonbay International Trade &

Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay,

Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 27 September 2019 at

2:30 p.m.

''Articles of Association''

the articles of association of the Company

''associates''

has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing

Rules

''BDO''

BDO Limited, the existing auditors of the Company

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Code''

the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers

''Company''

Vestate Group Holdings Limited, an exempted company

incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability and

the Shares of which are listed on the main board of the

Stock Exchange

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''Elite Partners''

Elite Partners CPA Limited, the new auditors of the

Company proposed to be appointed at the AGM

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''Hong Kong'' or ''HKSAR''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

''Latest Practicable Date''

25 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining

certain information for inclusion in this circular

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

''SFO''

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws

of Hong Kong)

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the

Company

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Share Issue Mandate''

a general mandate to the Directors to exercise the power of

the Company to allot and issue Shares at any time during

the period as set out in the ordinary resolution no. 4 up to

20% of the issued share capital of the Company at the date

of passing of the ordinary resolution no. 4

''Share Option Scheme''

the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 21

May 2007

''Share Repurchase Mandate''

a general mandate to the Directors to exercise the power of

the Company to repurchase Shares at any time during the

period as set out in ordinary resolution no. 5 up to 10% of

the issued share capital of the Company at the date of

passing of the ordinary resolution no. 5

''Shareholder(s)''

holder(s) of Share(s)

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''substantial shareholder''

any substantial shareholder of the Company, and

''substantial shareholder'' shall have the meaning ascribed

thereto under rule 1.01 of the Listing Rules

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''%''

per cent.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

VESTATE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

集 團 控 有 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 1386)

Executive Directors:

Registered office:

Mr. ZHU Xiaojun (Chairman)

Cricket Square

Mr. KANG Jianming

Hutchins Drive

Ms. CAI Jiaying

P.O. Box 2681

Mr. YIN Wansun

Grand Cayman

KY1-1111

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Cayman Islands

Ms. ZHAO Hong

Mr. CHAU Wai Hing

Head office and principal place of

Mr. YU Lei

business in Hong Kong:

Unit E, 22nd Floor

Tower A, Billion Centre

1 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay,

Kowloon, Hong Kong

31 July 2019

To the Shareholders,

Dear Sir or Madam,

PROPOSALS FOR

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS,

CHANGE OF AUDITORS,

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE

AND REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information regarding the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM for (i) re-election of retiring Directors; (ii) change of auditors; (iii) the grant of the Share Issue Mandate; (iv) the grant of the Share Repurchase Mandate; and (v) the extension of the Share Issue Mandate, and to seek your approval of the resolutions relating to these matters at the AGM.

- 3 -

