Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, CHANGE OF AUDITORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

VESTATE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

國 投 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1386)

PROPOSALS FOR

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS,

CHANGE OF AUDITORS,

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE

AND REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting of Vestate Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') to be held at Room 631, 6/F, Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday, 27 September 2019, at 2:30 p.m. is set out on pages 16 to 20 of this circular.

Whether or not you intend to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 (Hong Kong time), being 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjourned meeting should you so wish.