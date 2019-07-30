Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSALS RELATING TO GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES OF THE COMPANY, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 855)
PROPOSALS RELATING TO GENERAL MANDATES
TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES OF THE COMPANY,
RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY
A notice convening the annual general meeting of China Water Affairs Group Limited (the "Company") to be held at Suite 6408, 64/F, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on 6 September 2019 at 10:00 a.m. or any adjournment thereof is set out on pages 13 to 16 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the annual general meeting of the Company, you are advised to complete the accompanying proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of the proxy form will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the meeting if they so wish.
2
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 855)
Executive Directors:
Registered office:
Mr. Duan Chuan Liang (Chairman)
Clarendon House
Ms. Ding Bin
2 Church Street
Ms. Liu Yu Jie
Hamilton HM 11
Mr. Li Zhong
Bermuda
Non-executive Directors:
Head Office and Principal place of
Mr. Zhao Hai Hu
business in Hong Kong:
Mr. Zhou Wen Zhi
Suite 6408, 64/F, Central Plaza,
Mr. Makoto Inoue
18 Harbour Road,
Ms. Wang Xiaoqin
Wanchai, Hong Kong
Independent non-executive Directors:
Mr. Chau Kam Wing
Mr. Ong King Keung
Mr. Siu Chi Ming
Ms. Ho Ping
31 July 2019
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir/Madam,
PROPOSALS RELATING TO GENERAL MANDATES
TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES OF THE COMPANY,
RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY
INTRODUCTION
The purpose of this circular is to seek your approval of proposals on the grant of general mandates to issue and repurchase shares of the Company and re-election of retiring directors as well as to provide you with information in connection with such proposals. Your approval will be sought at the general meeting of the Company to be held at the AGM.
For identification purpose only
3
