HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSALS RELATING TO GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES OF THE COMPANY, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY

07/30/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Water Affairs Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or the transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 855)

PROPOSALS RELATING TO GENERAL MANDATES

TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES OF THE COMPANY,

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY

A notice convening the annual general meeting of China Water Affairs Group Limited (the "Company") to be held at Suite 6408, 64/F, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on 6 September 2019 at 10:00 a.m. or any adjournment thereof is set out on pages 13 to 16 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the annual general meeting of the Company, you are advised to complete the accompanying proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of the proxy form will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the meeting if they so wish.

*  For identification purpose only

31 July 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Appendix I  - Details of Directors proposed to be re-elected . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix II - Explanatory Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Suite 6408, 64/

F, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on 6

September 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

"AGM Notice"

the notice convening the AGM as set out in pages 13 to 16 of this

circular

"Asset Full"

Asset Full Resources Limited, a company incorporated in the British

Virgin Islands, whose entire issued share capital is wholly and

beneficially owned by Mr. Duan Chuan Liang, the chairman and

executive director of the Company

"Board" or "Directors"

the board of Directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee

thereof for the time being

"Business Day(s)"

a day (other than a Saturday or Sunday) on which banks are open for

business in Hong Kong

"Bye-laws"

the existing Bye-laws of the Company

"close associates"

has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules

"Company"

China Water Affairs Group Limited, a company incorporated in Cayman

Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability

"core connected persons"

has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic

of China

"Issue Mandate"

a general mandate to the Directors to exercise the powers of the

Company to issue and allot new Shares during the period as set out in

the AGM Notice up to 20% of the number of issued Shares of the

Company as at the date of passing the resolution

"Latest Practicable Date"

25 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of

this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein

1

DEFINITIONS

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

"PRC"

The People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this circular,

excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region and

Taiwan

"Repurchase Mandate"

a general mandate to the Board to exercise the powers of the Company

to repurchase Shares during the period as set out in the AGM Notice up

to 10% of the number of issued Share of the Company as at the date of

passing the resolution

"SFO"

The Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong

Kong)

"Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of the Shares

"Share(s)"

Share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Takeovers code"

the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers

"%"

per cent.

2

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 855)

Executive Directors:

Registered office:

Mr. Duan Chuan Liang (Chairman)

Clarendon House

Ms. Ding Bin

2 Church Street

Ms. Liu Yu Jie

Hamilton HM 11

Mr. Li Zhong

Bermuda

Non-executive Directors:

Head Office and Principal place of

Mr. Zhao Hai Hu

business in Hong Kong:

Mr. Zhou Wen Zhi

Suite 6408, 64/F, Central Plaza,

Mr. Makoto Inoue

18 Harbour Road,

Ms. Wang Xiaoqin

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Chau Kam Wing

Mr. Ong King Keung

Mr. Siu Chi Ming

Ms. Ho Ping

31 July 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir/Madam,

PROPOSALS RELATING TO GENERAL MANDATES

TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES OF THE COMPANY,

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY

INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to seek your approval of proposals on the grant of general mandates to issue and repurchase shares of the Company and re-election of retiring directors as well as to provide you with information in connection with such proposals. Your approval will be sought at the general meeting of the Company to be held at the AGM.

  • For identification purpose only

3

