Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF THE TERMS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO BE PLACED UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Dafy Holdings Limited

達 飛 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1826)

PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF THE TERMS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

TO BE PLACED UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

South China Securities Limited

Reference is made to the announcement of Dafy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 1 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, placing of the Convertible Bonds under General Mandate by the Company (the ''Announcement''). Unless the contents otherwise require, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Proposed Amendment

On 21 August 2019, the Company and the Placing Agent reached an agreement to amend the proposed terms of the Convertible Bonds in that the adjustment events to the Conversion Price (f) as stated in the Announcement (the ''Adjustment Event (f)'') shall be deleted. As such, the Conversion Price shall from time to time only be adjusted upon the occurrence of the following events:

Adjustments to the (a) a Stock Split, consolidation, sub-division or Conversion Price: reclassification of the Shares;