Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF THE TERMS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO BE PLACED UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

08/21/2019 | 08:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

Dafy Holdings Limited

飛 控 股 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1826)

PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF THE TERMS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

TO BE PLACED UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

South China Securities Limited

Reference is made to the announcement of Dafy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 1 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, placing of the Convertible Bonds under General Mandate by the Company (the ''Announcement''). Unless the contents otherwise require, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Proposed Amendment

On 21 August 2019, the Company and the Placing Agent reached an agreement to amend the proposed terms of the Convertible Bonds in that the adjustment events to the Conversion Price (f) as stated in the Announcement (the ''Adjustment Event (f)'') shall be deleted. As such, the Conversion Price shall from time to time only be adjusted upon the occurrence of the following events:

Adjustments to the

(a) a

Stock

Split,

consolidation,

sub-division

or

Conversion Price:

reclassification of the Shares;

  1. bonus issue to the Shareholders (other than in lieu of a cash dividend) for capitalisation of profit or reserves of the Company;
  2. capital distribution to the Shareholders;

  1. issue of Shares to all or substantially all Shareholders as a class by way of rights, or issue or grant to all or substantially all Shareholders as a class by way of rights, of options, warrants or other rights to subscribe for or purchase any Shares, in each case at a price per share less than 80% of the Current Market Price; and
  2. issue any Shares, whether for cash or non-cash consideration (other than Shares issued on the exercise of conversion rights or on the exercise of any other rights of conversion into, or exchange or subscription for, Shares) in each case at a price per Share which is less than 80% of the Current Market Price.

The Directors are of the view that the adjustment events (a) to (e) to the Conversion Price as stated above are customary adjustment events. Other than the deletion of the Adjustment Event (f) as stated in the Announcement, all other proposed terms of the Convertible Bonds shall remain unchanged.

The abovementioned adjustment events to the Conversion Price are subject to the restriction in the Convertible Bonds that if the Conversion Shares shall exceed the maximum number of Shares issuable under the General Mandate (the ''Excess Mandate Shares''), the Company will be entitled, at its sole discretion, either (i) to pay the redemption money for the Excess Mandate Shares and not issuing the Excess Mandate Shares; or (ii) convene an extraordinary general meeting to seek specific mandate for issuing and allotting the Excess Mandate Shares. In case of the Conversion Shares exceeding the maximum number of Shares issuable under the General Mandate as a result of downward adjustment of the Conversion Price triggered by the abovementioned adjustment events, the Directors are of the view that the Company shall only elect to pay the redemption money for the Excess Mandate Shares instead of issuing the Excess Mandate Shares.

Reasons for amendment

As disclosed in the Announcement, the terms of the Convertible Bonds were determined with the Placing Agent after arm's length negotiation with reference to, among others things, the prevailing market conditions. The proposed amendment was made primarily due to the fact that, as the Convertible Bonds only have a term of six months, the relatively short term renders the Conversion Price reset mechanism under Adjustment Event (f) insignificant and removal of Adjustment Event (f) would enhance the simplicity of the adjustment mechanisms under the Convertible Bonds.

As at the date of this announcement, the Placing Agent will continue to procure placee(s) to subscribe for the Convertible Bonds during the placing period. The Company will make further announcement(s) in relation to the Placing as and when appropriate.

Completion of the Placing is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent set out in the Placing Agreement. As the Placing may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

By order of the Board

Dafy Holdings Limited

Ng Kin Siu

Chief Executive Officer and executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Gao Yunhong, Ms. Feng Xuelian, Mr. Lu Xin and Mr. Ng Kin Siu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yuk Sang, Mr. Wan Chi Wai Anthony and Mr. Lau Kwok Fai Patrick.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 12:57:04 UTC
