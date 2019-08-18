Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND PROCEDURES FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND PROCEDURES FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Log in
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND PROCEDURES FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND PROCEDURES FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

08/18/2019

THE CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd., you should at once hand this circular, together with the accompanying form of proxy, to the purchaser or to the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

中 石化煉化工 程(集團)股份有限公司

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND PROCEDURES

FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND PROCEDURES

FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 19 of this circular.

An extract of the notice convening the first extraordinary general meeting of the Company for the year 2019 (the "EGM") to be held at Conference Room 201, Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC at 9 a.m. on Friday, 11 October 2019 is set out on pages 20 to 22 of this circular.

If you intend to attend the EGM, please complete and return the enclosed reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event by Saturday, 21 September 2019.

Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, please complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time scheduled for holding such meeting (or any adjourned meeting thereof). Completion and delivery of the proxy form shall not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

  • For identification purposes only

19 August 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings.

"Articles"

the Articles of Association of SINOPEC Engineering (Group)

Co., Ltd. (H Share), as amended, supplemented or otherwise

modified from time to time

"Board of Directors" or "Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"Companies Ordinance"

the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong

Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from

time to time

"Company"

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd., a joint stock limited

liability company incorporated under the laws of the PRC on

28 August 2012, which is listed on the Main Board of Hong

Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2386)

"Company Law"

the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (中華人民

共和國公司法), as amended and adopted by the Standing

Committee of the Twelfth National People's Congress on 28

December 2013 and effective on 1 March 2014, as amended,

supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Domestic Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of the capital of the Company, with a nominal

value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and paid up

in RMB and are unlisted Shares which are currently not listed

or traded on any stock exchange

"Domestic Shareholder(s)"

the Shareholder(s) who/which hold Domestic Share(s)

"EGM"

the first extraordinary general meeting of the Company for the

year 2019 to be convened and held on 11 October 2019

"EGM Notice"

the notice for convening the EGM set out on pages 20 to 22 of

this circular

"Group" or "we"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"H Share(s)"

overseas listed foreign invested ordinary share(s) in the

ordinary share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of

RMB1.00 each, listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong

Stock Exchange

"H Shareholder(s)"

the Shareholder(s) who/which hold H Shares

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Hong Kong Listing Rules"

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"

"PRC" or "People's Republic of China"

"RMB"

"Rules and Procedures for the Meetings of the Board of Directors"

"Rules and Procedures for the Meetings of the Shareholders"

"Share(s)"

"Shareholder(s)"

"subsidiary" or "subsidiaries"

"Supervisor(s)"

"Supervisory Committee"

"%"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this circular, excludes Hong Kong, Macau Special Administration Region of the PRC and Taiwan

the lawful currency of the PRC

the Rules and Procedures for the Meetings of the Board of Directors of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.

the Rules and Procedures for the Meetings of the Shareholders of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.

share(s) in the capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each

holder(s) of the Share(s)

has the meaning ascribed thereto in section 15 of the Companies Ordinance

the member(s) of the Supervisory Committee

the Company's supervisory committee established pursuant to the Company Law

percentage ratio

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

中 石化煉化工 程(集團)股份有限公司

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

Non-executive Directors:

YU Baocai (喻寶才) (Chairman)

WU Wenxin (吳文信)

Executive Directors:

LU Dong (陸東) (Vice Chairman)

XIANG Wenwu (向文武)

SUN Lili (孫麗麗) (employee representative Director)

ZHOU Yingguan (周贏冠 ) (employee representative Director)

Independent non-executive Directors:

HUI Chiu Chung, Stephen (許照中)

JIN Yong (金涌)

YE Zheng (葉政)

19 August 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND PROCEDURES

FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES AND PROCEDURES

FOR THE MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  • For identification purposes only

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
