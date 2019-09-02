Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR AND NOTICE OF THE EGM

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional advisers.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd., you should at once hand this circular together with the accompanying proxy form and reply slip to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd.*

大 唐 環 境 產 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1272)

PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS,

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR

AND

NOTICE OF THE EGM

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 1 to 8 of this circular.

A notice convening the EGM of the Company to be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 18 October 2019 at No. 120 Zizhuyuan Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC, is set out on pages 9 to 11 of this circular.

The proxy form for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular and such proxy form is also published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk)and the Company (www.dteg.com.cn).

If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are required to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. For holders of H Shares, the form of proxy should be returned to the H Share Registrar and for holders of Domestic Shares, the form of proxy should be returned to the Company's board office in the PRC in person or by post not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or at any other adjourned meeting should you so wish.

If you intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the reply slip (for holders of H Shares) to the H Share Registrar or (for holders of Domestic Shares) to the Company's board office in the PRC on or before Friday, 27 September 2019.

2 September 2019