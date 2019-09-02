Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR AND NOTICE OF THE EGM

0
09/02/2019 | 10:00am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional advisers.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd., you should at once hand this circular together with the accompanying proxy form and reply slip to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd.*

大 唐 環 境 產 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1272)

PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS,

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR

AND

NOTICE OF THE EGM

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 1 to 8 of this circular.

A notice convening the EGM of the Company to be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 18 October 2019 at No. 120 Zizhuyuan Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC, is set out on pages 9 to 11 of this circular.

The proxy form for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular and such proxy form is also published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk)and the Company (www.dteg.com.cn).

If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are required to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. For holders of H Shares, the form of proxy should be returned to the H Share Registrar and for holders of Domestic Shares, the form of proxy should be returned to the Company's board office in the PRC in person or by post not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or at any other adjourned meeting should you so wish.

If you intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the reply slip (for holders of H Shares) to the H Share Registrar or (for holders of Domestic Shares) to the Company's board office in the PRC on or before Friday, 27 September 2019.

2 September 2019

  • For identification purpose only

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ii

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

NOTICE OF THE EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9

- i -

DEFINITIONS

Unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings in this circular:

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company (as amended, altered or

otherwise supplemented from time to time)

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company

"China" or "PRC"

the People's Republic of China excluding, for the purpose of this

circular, Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region and

Taiwan

"Company"

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd.* (大唐環境產業集

團股份有限公司), a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC

with limited liability, the H Shares of which are listed on the Main

Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1272)

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"Domestic Shares"

the original shares in share capital of the Company with a nominal

value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and paid up in

RMB and have not been listed on any stock exchanges

"EGM"

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at

4:00 p.m. on Friday, 18 October 2019 at No. 120 Zizhuyuan Road,

Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC

"H Share(s)"

the overseas listed foreign shares of the Company with a nominal

value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange

"H Share Registrar"

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H Share

registrar of the Company

"Hong Kong" or "HK"

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

  • For identification purpose only

- ii -

DEFINITIONS

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Share(s)"

Domestic Share(s) and/or H Share(s)

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of Share(s) of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Supervisor(s)"

supervisor(s) of the Company

"Supervisory Committee"

supervisory committee of the Company

- iii -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd.*

大 唐 環 境 產 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1272)

Non-executive Directors:

Registered Office and Head Office in the PRC:

Mr. Jin Yaohua

No. 120 Zizhuyuan Road,

Mr. Liu Chuandong

Haidian District,

Mr. Liu Guangming

Beijing,

Mr. Li Yi

the PRC

Mr. Deng Xiandong

Mr. Shen Zhen

Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:

31/F, Tower Two, Times Square,

Independent Non-executive Directors:

1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay,

Mr. Ye Xiang

Hong Kong

Mr. Mao Zhuanjian

Mr. Gao Jiaxiang

2 September 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

PROPOSED APPOINTMENTS OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS,

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR

AND

NOTICE OF THE EGM

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 August 2019 in relation to the proposed appointments of executive Directors, non-executive Directors and Supervisor.

The purposes of this circular are to provide you with, among other things: (i) further details of the proposed appointments of executive Directors, non-executive Directors and Supervisor; and (ii) a notice of the EGM.

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 13:59:03 UTC
