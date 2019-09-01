Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED BONUS ISSUE OF WARRANTS AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 0 09/01/2019 | 07:12pm EDT Send by mail :

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or other registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in International Standard Resources Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. A copy of this circular has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong for registration pursuant to Section 38D of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of this circular. International Standard Resources Holdings Limited 標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 91) PROPOSED BONUS ISSUE OF WARRANTS AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the EGM (as defined herein) of International Standard Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") to be held at Meeting Room 636, 6/F., Kowloonbay International Trade and Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 is set out on pages 23 to 24 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete and return the form of proxy enclosed with this circular in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible, but in any event, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish. 2 September 2019 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 EXPECTED TIMETABLE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 APPENDIX I - SUMMARY OF TERMS OF THE WARRANTS . . . . . . . . . . 14 NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 DEFINITIONS In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise: "Board" the board of Directors "Bonus Warrant Issue" the proposed bonus issue of Warrants by the Company to the Shareholders (other than Excluded Shareholders) whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the Record Date, on the basis of one (1) Warrant for every five (5) Shares held on the Record Date "business day(s)" any day (excluding Saturday, Sunday and public holiday) on which banks generally are open for business in Hong Kong throughout their normal business hours "CCASS" the Central Clearing and Settlement System established and operated by HKSCC "Company" International Standard Resources Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange "Convertible Notes" the convertible note(s) due 31 December 2021 issued under the convertible notes restructuring agreement dated 24 August 2018 entered into between the Company and the noteholder "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "EGM" the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the resolution to approve, amongst other things, the Bonus Warrant Issue "Excluded Shareholder(s)" Shareholder(s) whose address(es) (as shown on the register of members of the Company on the Record Date) are not in Hong Kong and whom the Directors are of the view that it would be necessary or expedient to exclude from the Bonus Warrant Issue under the laws of the places of his/her/their registered address(es) or the requirements of the relevant regulatory body or stock exchange in that place "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HKSCC" the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC 1 DEFINITIONS "Instrument" the deed poll to be executed by the Company creating and constituting the Warrants "Latest Practicable Date" 28 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information for contained therein "Listing Committee" the listing sub-committee of the board of the Stock Exchange "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange as amended from time to time "New Share(s)" ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company which may fall to be issued upon the exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants "Overseas Shareholder(s)" Shareholder(s) whose address(es) as shown on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on the Record Date is/are outside Hong Kong "PRC" The People's Republic of China, but for the purpose of this circular, excludes the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Hong Kong "Record Date" Monday, 30 September 2019, being the record date for ascertaining the entitlements of Shareholders to the Bonus Warrant Issue "Rights Issue" the issue of Rights Shares on the basis of one (1) Rights Share for every two (2) existing Shares at the subscription price of HK$0.12 per Rights Share, details of which are set out in the prospectus of the Company dated 19 August 2019 "Rights Share(s)" 239,592,308 new Share(s) to be offered to the Shareholder(s) by way of the Rights Issue "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 2 DEFINITIONS "Undertaking Shareholders" the Shareholders including (i) Che Weng Kei, being the legal and beneficial owner of 35,157,500 Shares; (ii) Fully Interest Limited, being the legal and beneficial owner of 95,568,125 Shares; and (iii) Good Max Holdings Limited, being the legal and beneficial owner of 29,355,875 Shares which have given written undertakings to the Company pursuant to which each of them has undertaken to subscribe for their respective entitlements under the Rights Issue "Warrant(s)" warrant(s) proposed to be issued by the Company to subscribe for New Shares at an initial subscription price of HK$0.04 per New Share, subject to adjustment "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "%" per cent 3 EXPECTED TIMETABLE The expected timetable for implementing the Bonus Warrant Issue is set forth below: 2019 Latest time for lodging transfer of Shares to be qualified for attending the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 13 September Latest time for lodging proxy forms for the EGM . . . . . . . . 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 16 September Closure of register of members of the Company . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 16 September to Wednesday, 18 September (both days inclusive) EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 18 September Announcement of the results of the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 18 September Last day of dealings in Shares cum-entitlements to the Bonus Warrant Issue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 20 September First day of dealings in Shares ex-entitlements to the Bonus Warrant Issue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 23 September Latest time for lodging forms of transfer of Shares to ensure entitlement to the Bonus Warrant Issue . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 24 September Closure of register of members of the Company. . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 25 September to Monday, 30 September (both days inclusive) Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 30 September Certificates for the Warrants expected to be despatch on or before . . . . . Wednesday, 16 October Commencement of dealings in the Warrants . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 17 October All times and dates in this circular refer to Hong Kong local times and dates. Dates or deadlines specified in the expected timetable above are indicative only and may be extended or varied by the Company. Any changes to the expected timetable will be published or notified to the Shareholders as and when appropriate. 4 LETTER FROM THE BOARD International Standard Resources Holdings Limited 標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 91) Executive Directors Registered Office Mr. Cheng Wai Keung Unit E, 29/F., Tower B Mr. Tam Tak Wah Billion Centre Ms. Tsang Ching Man 1 Wang Kwong Road Kowloon Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Albert Saychuan Cheok (Chairman) Mr. Chan Tsz Kit Mr. Chan Yim Por Bonnie Mr. Wang Li 2 September 2019 To the Shareholders, and for information only, the holder of the Convertible Notes Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSED BONUS ISSUE OF WARRANTS AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with further information regarding, among other things, the proposed Bonus Warrant Issue and the notice convening the EGM. PROPOSED BONUS WARRANT ISSUE It was announced on 13 June 2019, 16 July 2019 and 8 August 2019 that the Board proposed, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out in the paragraph headed "Conditions to the Bonus Warrant Issue", to make the Bonus Warrant Issue to its Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the Record Date on the basis of one (1) Warrant for every five (5) Shares held on the Record Date. 5 LETTER FROM THE BOARD Subscription Price and Subscription Period The Warrants will be issued in registered form and each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to subscribe in cash for one New Share at an initial subscription price of HK$0.04, subject to customary anti-dilutive adjustments in market transactions of this type in certain events, including, share consolidation and subdivision of shares, capitalisation of profits or reserves, capital distributions or grant to Shareholders rights to acquire for cash assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or offer to Shareholders new Shares for subscription by way of rights or grant to Shareholders any options, warrants or other rights to subscribe for or purchase any Shares, or issue for cash any securities which are convertible into or exchangeable for or carry rights of subscription of new Shares, or issue for cash of any Shares below 90% of the market price as calculated pursuant to the Instrument, or the buyback of any Shares or securities convertible into Shares or any rights to acquire Shares by the Company, at any time during the period which is expected to commence on the date of the issue of the Warrants and end on the date falling 12 months from the date of issue of the Warrants, which are expected to be from 16 October 2019 to 15 October 2020 (both days inclusive). The initial subscription price of HK$0.04 represents: a discount of approximately 77.65% to the closing price of HK$0.179 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 13 June 2019 (being the date of the announcement in relation to the Bonus Warrant Issue); a discount of approximately 78.02% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.182 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days ended on 13 June 2019; a discount of approximately 79.49% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.195 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last ten consecutive trading days ended on 13 June 2019; and a discount of approximately 72.41% to the closing price of HK$0.145 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Latest Practicable Date. The subscription price was determined by taking into account (i) the prevailing market price of the Shares prior to the date of announcement in relation to the proposed Bonus Warrant Issue; (ii) the prevailing market conditions and (iii) the financial position of the Group. In order to enhance the attractiveness of the Bonus Warrant Issue, issuance of new shares by way of bonus warrant at a discount to the then market price has been commonly adopted by listed issuers in Hong Kong to encourage warrant holders to exercise the warrants. In view of the then market conditions, including the then closing prices and liquidity of Shares, the subscription price set at a discount to the market price was considered necessary and appropriate to attract Warrant holders to exercise the Warrants. Given that (i) the Bonus Warrant Issue are offered to all Shareholders and each Warrant holder is entitled to exercise the Warrant at the same price in proportion to their respective shareholdings in the Company held on the Record Date; the subscription price is at a discount to the recent closing prices of the Shares with a view to encouraging the Warrant holders to exercise the Warrants; and (iii) the proceeds from the Bonus Warrant Issue may provide the Group with funds required as set out under the section headed "Reasons for the Bonus Warrant Issue" in this circular, the Directors consider the Subscription Price is fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. 6 LETTER FROM THE BOARD Shares to be issued upon Exercise of the Warrants On the basis of 479,184,617 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date, completion of the Rights Issue with issue of 239,592,308 Rights Shares and assuming no further Shares will be issued or bought back by the Company on or before the Record Date, 143,755,385 Warrants would be issued pursuant to the Bonus Warrant Issue. Full exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the 143,755,385 Warrants at the initial subscription price of HK$0.04 per New Share would result in the issue of 143,755,385 New Shares, representing 20% of the aggregate number of Shares in issue (as at the Latest Practicable Date and enlarged by the issue of 239,592,308 Rights Shares) and approximately 16.67% of the aggregate number of Shares in issue as enlarged by the issue of such New Shares, and the receipt by the Company of subscription monies totaling approximately HK$5.75 million. On the basis of 479,184,617 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date, completion of the Rights Issue with issue of 239,592,308 Rights Shares, issue of 307,900,000 Shares upon exercise of the conversion rights under the Convertible Notes subject to the conversion restriction therein and assuming no further Shares will be issued or bought back by the Company on or before the Record Date, a total of 205,335,385 Warrants would be issued pursuant to the Bonus Warrant Issue. Full exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the 205,335,385 Warrants would result in the issue of 205,335,385 New Shares. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company does not have any equity securities which remain to be issued on exercise of any other subscription rights as described in Rule 15.02(1) of the Listing Rules. Therefore, if the Warrants are immediately exercised, such exercise will not exceed 20% of the issued equity capital of the Company at the time such Warrants are issued. Fractional entitlements Fractional entitlements to the Warrants (if any) will not be issued to the Shareholders but will be aggregated and sold for the benefit of the Company. The net proceeds of sale will be retained for the benefit of the Company. There is no odd lot arrangement for the Warrant offered by the Company. Overseas Shareholders In determining whether it would be necessary or expedient to exclude an Overseas Shareholder who is registered as a member of the Company on the Record Date, the Directors will make enquiry pursuant to Rule 13.36(2)(a) of the Listing Rules regarding the legal restrictions under the laws of the relevant place and the requirements of the relevant regulatory body or stock exchange of the relevant place in which such Overseas Shareholder is residing. If the Directors are of the view that, after such enquiry, the exclusion of such Overseas Shareholder is necessary or expedient on account either of the legal restrictions under the laws of the relevant place or the requirements of the relevant regulatory body or stock exchange in that place, the Warrants will not be granted to such Overseas Shareholder(s). In view of the above, Warrants which would otherwise be issued to such Excluded Shareholder(s) under the Bonus Warrant Issue will be sold in the market as soon as possible if a premium, net of expenses, can be obtained. Any net proceeds of sale, after deduction of expenses, will be distributed in Hong Kong dollars to such Excluded Shareholder(s). Remittance thereof will be posted to them, at their own risk, unless the amount falling to be distributed to such person(s) is less than HK$100, in which case it will be retained for the benefit of the Company. 7 LETTER FROM THE BOARD Based on the register of members of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date, there were four Shareholders holding an aggregate of 445,327 Shares, whose addresses on the register of members of the Company were in the PRC, Singapore and Spain. Pursuant to Rule 13.36(2)(a) of the Listing Rules, the Directors have made enquiry regarding the legal restrictions under the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdiction of the Overseas Shareholders with respect to the issue of the Warrants to the Overseas Shareholders. The Directors, after making enquiries pursuant to the Listing Rules, are of the view that the issue of the Warrants will be extended to such Overseas Shareholders with registered addresses in the PRC, Singapore and Spain. Conditions to the Bonus Warrant Issue The Bonus Warrant Issue will be conditional upon, among other things, the following conditions: the passing by the Shareholders at the EGM of the necessary resolution(s) to approve the issue of the Warrants and any New Shares and any transactions contemplated thereunder; the completion of the Rights Issue; and the Listing Committee granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Warrants and any New Shares. Reasons for the Bonus Warrant Issue The Group is principally engaged in coalbed methane gas exploration and exploitation in the PRC, sale of electronic components and treasury which include securities trading and money lending. The Directors believe that the Bonus Warrant Issue will provide the Shareholders with an opportunity to participate in the growth of the Company. The Bonus Warrant Issue will also strengthen the equity base of the Company and increase the Company's working capital if and when the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants are exercised. Assuming that (i) the subscription rights attaching to the 143,755,385 Warrants are exercised in full and (ii) there is no adjustment to the initial subscription price of HK$0.04 per New Share, the total proceeds that may be raised upon the exercise of the Warrants are approximately HK$5.75 million. The Company intends to apply the proceeds as general working capital of the Group, i.e. daily operating and administrative expenses. Taking into account the historical financial information of the Group and based on the key assumptions that (i) there is no substantial change of business of the Group; (ii) there is no substantial change in the economic conditions in place where the Group carries out its business activities; and (iii) there is no other substantial capital expenditure by the Group, the Company estimated that the expected funding needs of the Group for at least the next 12 months is approximately HK$40 million. Besides the Rights Issue and the Bonus Warrant Issue, the Company will continue to explore further funding to meet the Group's funding needs. The Board considers that it is prudent to finance the Group's long-term growth by long-term financing, preferably in the form of equity which will not increase Group's finance costs. In addition, the Board believes that the Bonus Warrant Issue will enable the Group to strengthen its capital base. The Board considers that the Bonus Warrant Issue will give the Shareholders the opportunity to maintain their respective pro-rata shareholding interest in the Company; and the Shareholders who do not wish to participate in the fund raising of the Company can dispose of their Warrants in the market. The Directors are of the view that fund raising through the Bonus Warrant Issue is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. 8 LETTER FROM THE BOARD FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES OF THE GROUP IN THE PAST TWELVE MONTHS Save as disclosed below, the Company has not conducted any other equity fund raising activities in the past twelve months immediately preceding the Latest Practicable Date. Net proceeds raised Date of announcement Fund raising activity (approximately) Intended use of proceeds 13 June 2019 Rights issue of 239,592,308 Shares HK$27.25 million HK$20 million for repayment of the at HK$0.12 on the basis of one corporate bonds issued by the Company (1) Rights Share for every two which will be matured in or around (2) Shares held November 2019; HK$5 million for development of new segment, i.e. brokerage services and margin financing businesses; and the remaining for general working capital of the Group POSSIBLE ADJUSTMENTS TO THE CONVERTIBLE NOTES Actual use of proceeds As at the Latest Practicable Date, the subscription monies are yet to be received. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company has outstanding Convertible Notes with an aggregate principal amount of HK$365,000,000 entitling the holders thereof to convert up to an aggregate of 2,281,250,000 Shares at a conversion price of HK$0.16 per Share. In the event that the Rights Issue having been completed, the conversion price will be adjusted to HK$0.14 per Share and the number of Shares to be allotted and issued upon exercise of all the conversion rights attaching to the outstanding Convertible Notes with an aggregate principal amount of HK$365,000,000 will be 2,607,142,857 Shares. The Bonus Warrant Issue may lead to adjustments to the conversion price and/or the number of Shares falling to be issued upon exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Convertible Notes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Convertible Notes. Further announcement will be made by the Company in respect of such adjustments as and when appropriate. In the event that the Bonus Warrant Issue having been approved, the conversion price and the number of Shares to be allotted and issued upon exercise of all the conversion rights attaching to the outstanding Convertible Notes will be adjusted in the following manner: Number of Number of Shares issuable Shares issuable upon upon Principal amount exercise of the exercise of the of Convertible Conversion Conversion Conversion conversion rights conversion rights Notes outstanding price per price per Share price attaching to all the attaching to all the as Share after completion per Share outstanding outstanding at the Latest before of the after Convertible Notes Convertible Notes Practicable Date adjustment Rights Issue adjustment before adjustment after adjustment HK$365,000,000 HK$0.16 HK$0.14 HK$0.12 2,281,250,000 3,041,666,666 9 LETTER FROM THE BOARD Save as aforesaid, the Company has no other outstanding options, warrants or other securities convertible into or giving rights to subscribe for, convert or exchange into Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date. Listing The Company will apply to the Listing Committee for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Warrants and the New Shares. The New Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the then existing issued Shares. Application will also be made to HKSCC for the admission of the Warrants into CCASS. All necessary arrangements have been made by the Company to enable the Warrants to be admitted into CCASS. Subject to the granting of listing of, and permission to deal in, the Warrants and the New Shares on the Stock Exchange as well as compliance with the stock admission requirements of HKSCC, the Warrants and the New Shares will be accepted as eligible securities by HKSCC for deposit, clearance and settlement in CCASS with effect from the commencement date of dealings in the Warrants on the Stock Exchange or such other date as determined by HKSCC. Settlement of transactions between participants of the Stock Exchange on any trading day is required to take place in CCASS on the second trading day thereafter. All activities under CCASS are subject to the General Rules of CCASS and CCASS Operational Procedures in effect from time to time. No part of the securities of the Company is listed or dealt in or on which listing or permission to deal is being or is proposed to be sought on any other stock exchange. Certificates for the Warrants and Board Lot Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions to the Bonus Warrant Issue, it is expected that certificates for the Warrants will be posted on or before Wednesday, 16 October 2019 at the risk of the Shareholders entitled thereto to their respective addresses shown on the register of members of the Company. Dealings in the Warrants are expected to commence on the Stock Exchange on Thursday, 17 October 2019. The Warrants are expected to be traded on the Stock Exchange in board lots of 10,000 Warrants carrying rights to subscribe for 10,000 Shares at HK$400 at the initial subscription price of HK$0.04 per New Share (subject to adjustment). The Shares are traded on the Stock Exchange in board lots of 10,000 Shares. 10 LETTER FROM THE BOARD CHANGES IN THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY ARISING FROM THE RIGHTS ISSUE AND THE BONUS WARRANT ISSUE The existing shareholding structure of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date and the shareholding structure of the Company immediately upon completion of the Rights Issue and the Bonus Warrant Issue are set out below for illustration purpose only: Immediately after completion of the Rights Immediately after Issue (assuming none of the completion of the Rights Rights Shares are Issue (assuming none of the Immediately after Immediately after subscribed by the Rights Shares are completion completion of the Rights qualifying Shareholders subscribed by the of the Rights Issue Issue (assuming none of the (except for the Undertaking qualifying Shareholders (assuming none of the Rights Shares are Shareholders) and all taken (except for the Undertaking Rights Shares are subscribed by the up by the Underwriter, and Shareholders) and all taken Immediately after subscribed by the qualifying Shareholders the Convertible Notes are up by the Underwriter, and completion of the qualifying (except for the Undertaking exercised subject to the the Convertible Notes are Rights Issue Shareholders Shareholders) and all taken conversion restrictions exercised subject to the (assuming all (except for the up by the Underwriter) and therein) and before full conversion restrictions Rights Shares Undertaking Shareholders) full exercise of the exercise of the subscription therein) and full exercise of As at the Latest are subscribed by the and all taken up by subscription rights rights attaching to the the subscription rights Shareholders Practicable Date qualifying Shareholders) the Underwriter) attaching to the Warrants Warrants attaching to the Warrants No. of Shares % No. of Shares % No. of Shares % No. of Shares % No. of Shares % No. of Shares % Che Weng Kei (Note 1) 130,725,625 27.28% 196,088,437 27.28% 196,088,437 27.28% 235,306,124 27.28% 196,088,437 19.10% 235,306,124 19.10% Good Max Holdings Limited (Note 2) 29,355,875 6.13% 44,033,812 6.13% 44,033,812 6.13% 52,840,574 6.13% 44,033,812 4.29% 52,840,574 4.29% Albert Saychuan Cheok (Note 3) 61,875 0.01% 92,812 0.01% 61,875 0.01% 74,250 0.01% 61,875 0.01% 74,250 0.01% Lyu Guoping (Note 4) 25,000 0.01% 37,500 0.01% 25,000 0.00% 30,000 0.00% 25,000 0.00% 30,000 0.00% Holder of the Convertible Notes - - - - - - - - 307,900,000 29.99% 369,480,000 29.99% Underwriter - - - - 159,551,559 22.20% 191,461,870 22.20% 159,551,559 15.54% 191,461,870 15.54% Public Other public Shareholders 319,016,242 66.57% 478,524,364 66.57% 319,016,242 44.38% 382,819,492 44.38% 319,016,242 31.07% 382,819,492 31.07% Total 479,184,617 100.00% 718,776,925 100.00% 718,776,925 100.00% 862,532,310 100.00% 1,026,676,925 100.00% 1,232,012,310 100.00% Notes: Included 95,568,125 shares held by Che Weng Kei through a wholly-owned company, Fully Interest Limited. Good Max Holdings Limited is wholly-owned by Leung Yuk Kit. Mr. Albert Saychuan Cheok is the chairman and an independent non-executive director of the Company. Mr. Lyu Guoping is the chief executive officer of the Company. 11 LETTER FROM THE BOARD Closure of Register of Members The register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 25 September 2019 to Monday, 30 September 2019 (both days inclusive) in order to establish entitlements of the Shareholders to the Bonus Warrant Issue. The last day of dealing in Shares cum-entitlements to the Bonus Warrant Issue will be Friday, 20 September 2019. In order to qualify for the Bonus Warrant Issue, all outstanding transfer of Shares should be lodged with the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 24 September 2019. Taxation The Shareholders are recommended to consult their professional advisers if they are in any doubt as to the taxation implications of accepting and dealing in the Warrants. It is emphasised that none of the Company, the Directors nor any other parties involved in the Bonus Warrant Issue accepts responsibility for any tax effects on, or liabilities or any other liabilities of the Warrant holders resulting from accepting and dealing in the Warrants. EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the EGM is set out on pages 23 to 24 of this circular. The EGM will be convened for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions to approve the proposed Bonus Warrant Issue. As at the Latest Practicable Date, and to the best knowledge, belief and information of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder is required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the proposed resolution(s) at the EGM. A form of proxy for use by the Shareholders at the EGM is enclosed. Whether or not you intend to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete and return the form of proxy enclosed with this circular in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible, but in any event, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish. RECOMMENDATIONS The Board is of the opinion that the proposed Bonus Warrant Issue is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolution(s) to be proposed at the EGM. 12 LETTER FROM THE BOARD DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge, information and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material aspects and not misleading and deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would made any statement herein or this circular misleading. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Your attention is also drawn to the information set out in the appendix to this circular. By order of the Board International Standard Resources Holdings Limited Tam Tak Wah Executive Director 13 APPENDIX I SUMMARY OF TERMS OF THE WARRANTS The Warrants will be issued subject to and with benefit of an instrument by way of deed poll (the "Instrument") and they will be issued in registered form and will form one class and rank pari passu in all respects with each other. The principal terms and conditions of the Warrants will be set out in the Warrant Certificates (as defined in the Instrument) and will include provisions to the effect set out below. Warrantholders (as defined in the Instrument) will be entitled to the benefit of, be bound by, and be deemed to have notice of all such terms and conditions of the Instrument, copies of which will be available at the principal place of business for the time being of the Company in Hong Kong. 1. EXERCISE OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS The registered holder for the time being of a Warrant will have the rights (the " Subscription Rights ") for each unit of the Warrants to subscribe in cash the whole or part (in integral multiples of HK$0.04) of the amount in respect of which the Warrant is issued for fully paid new Shares at an initial subscription price of HK$0.04 per Share (subject to the adjustments referred to below) (the " Subscription Price "). The Subscription Rights attaching to the Warrants may be exercised during the subscription period being the period of 12 months from the date of issue of the Warrants which is expected to be 16 October 2019 (the " Subscription Period "). The business day falling during the Subscription Period on which any of the Subscription Rights are duly exercised is referred to in this summary as a "Subscription Date". Any Subscription Rights which have not been exercised during the Subscription Period will lapse and the relevant Warrant Certificates will cease to be valid for any purpose. Reference in this summary to "Shares" are to the existing Shares of the Company and all other (if any) Shares from time to time and for the time being ranking pari passu therewith. Each Warrant Certificate will contain a subscription form. In order to exercise his Subscription Rights, a Warrantholder must complete and sign the subscription form (which shall, once signed and completed, be irrevocable) and deliver the Warrant Certificate (and, if the subscription form used is not the form endorsed on the Warrant Certificate, the separate subscription form) to the Registrar (as defined in the Instrument), together with a remittance for the relevant subscription monies (or in a case of a partial exercise, the relevant portion of the subscription monies), for the new Shares in respect of which the Subscription Rights are being exercised. In each case compliance must also be made with any exchange control, fiscal or other laws or regulations for the time being applicable. No fraction of a Share will be allotted but any balance representing fractions of the subscription monies paid on the exercise of the Subscription Rights will be refunded to the person or persons whose name(s) stand(s) in the register of Warrantholders as the holder(s) of the relevant Warrant, provided always that if the Subscription Rights comprised in two or more Warrant Certificates are exercised at the same time by the same Warrantholder then, for the purpose of determining whether any (and if so, what) fraction of a Share arises, the Subscription Rights represented by such Warrant Certificate shall be aggregated. 14 APPENDIX I SUMMARY OF TERMS OF THE WARRANTS The Company undertakes in the Instrument that Shares falling to be issued upon the exercise of the Subscription Rights will be issued and allotted, subject to any shorter period as prescribed or required by the Stock Exchange from time to time, not later than 28 days after the relevant Subscription Date and will rank pari passu with the fully-paid Shares in issue on the relevant Subscription Date and accordingly shall entitle the holders to participate in all dividends or other distributions paid or made on or after the relevant Subscription Date and other than any dividend or other distributions previously declared or recommended or resolved to be paid or made if the record date therefor shall be before the relevant Subscription Date and notice of the amount and record date for which shall have been given to the Stock Exchange prior to the relevant Subscription Date. As soon as practicable after the relevant allotment of Shares (and, subject to any shorter period as prescribed by the Stock Exchange from time to time, not later than 28 days after the relevant Subscription Date) there will be issued free of charge to the Warrantholder: a certificate (or certificates) for the relevant Shares in the name of such Warrantholder; (if applicable) a balance Warrant Certificate in registered form in the name of such Warrantholder in respect of any Subscription Rights remaining unexercised; and (if applicable) a refund cheque representing the fractional entitlement to Shares not allotted as mentioned in sub-paragraph (C) above. The certificate(s) for Shares arising on the exercise of Subscription Rights, the balance Warrant Certificate (if any) and the refund cheque in respect of the fractional entitlements (if any) will be sent by post at the risk of such Warrantholder to the address of such Warrantholder or (in the case of a joint holding) to that one of them whose name stands first in the Register (as defined in the Instrument). If the Company agrees, such certificates and cheques may by prior arrangement be retained by the Registrar to await collection by the relevant Warrantholder. 2. ADJUSTMENTS OF SUBSCRIPTION PRICE The Instrument contains detailed provisions relating to the adjustment of the Subscription Price. The following is a summary of, and is subject to, the adjustment provisions of the Instrument: The Subscription Price shall (except as mentioned in sub-paragraphs (B) and (C) below) be adjusted as provided in the Instrument in each of the following cases: an alteration of the Shares by reason of any consolidation or sub-division; an issue (other than in lieu of a cash dividend) by the Company of Shares credited as fully paid by way of capitalisation of profits or reserves; 15 APPENDIX I SUMMARY OF TERMS OF THE WARRANTS a Capital Distribution, including distribution in cash or specie (as defined in the Instrument), being made by the Company, whether on a reduction of capital or otherwise, to holders of its Shares in their capacity as such; a grant by the Company to Shareholders (in their capacity as such) of rights to acquire for cash assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries; an offer or grant being made by the Company to Shareholders of new Shares by way of rights or of options or warrants to subscribe for new Shares at a price which is less than 90% of the market price (calculation as provided in the Instrument); an issue wholly for cash being made by the Company or any other company of securities convertible into or exchangeable for or carrying rights of subscription for new Shares, if in any case the total Effective Consideration (as defined in the Instrument) per Share is less than 90% of the market price (calculated as provided in the Instrument), or the terms of any such issue being altered so that the said total Effective Consideration is less than 90% of the market price; an issue being made wholly for cash of Shares (other than pursuant to an Employee Share Option Scheme (as defined in the Instrument)) at a price less than 90% of the market price (calculated as provided in the Instrument); and the purchase by the Company of Shares or securities convertible into Shares or any rights to acquire Shares (excluding any such purchases made on the Stock Exchange or any recognised stock exchange, being a stock exchange recognised for this purpose by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange) in circumstances where the Directors consider that it may be appropriate to make an adjustment to the Subscription Price. Except as mentioned in sub-paragraph (C) below, no such adjustment as is referred to in sub-paragraphs (ii) to (vii) of sub-paragraph (A) above shall be made in respect of: an issue of fully paid Shares upon the exercise of any conversion rights attached to securities convertible into Shares or upon the exercise of any rights (including the Subscription Rights) to acquire Shares; an issue of Shares or other securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries wholly or partly convertible into, or rights to acquire, Shares to directors or employees of the Company or any of its subsidiaries pursuant to an Employee Share Option Scheme; an issue by the Company of Shares or by the Company or any of its subsidiaries of securities wholly or partly convertible into or rights to acquire Shares, in any such case in consideration or part consideration for the acquisition of any other securities, assets or business; 16 APPENDIX I SUMMARY OF TERMS OF THE WARRANTS an issue of fully paid Shares by way of capitalisation of all or part of the Subscription Right Reserve (as defined in the Instrument) (or other profits or reserves) to be established in certain circumstances pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Instrument (or any similar reserve which has been or may be established pursuant to the terms of any other securities wholly or partly convertible into, or rights to acquire, Shares); an issue of Shares pursuant to a scrip dividend scheme where an amount of the Shares so issued is capitalised and the market value (calculation as provided in the Instrument) of such Shares is not more than 110% of the amount of dividend which Shareholders could elect to or would otherwise receive in cash; or the issue of Shares pursuant to the Convertible Notes. Notwithstanding the provisions referred to in sub-paragraphs (A) and (B) above, in any circumstances where the Directors shall consider that an adjustment to the Subscription Price provided for under the said provisions should not be made or should be calculated on a different basis or that an adjustment to the Subscription Price should be made notwithstanding that no such adjustment is required under the said provisions or that an adjustment should take effect on a different date or at a different time from that provided for under the said provisions, the Company may appoint either an approved merchant bank (as defined in the Instrument) or auditors of the Company to consider whether for any reason whatever the adjustment to be made (or the absence of adjustment) would or might not fairly and appropriately reflect the relative interests of the persons affected thereby and, if such approved merchant bank or the auditors of the Company (as the case may be) shall consider this to be the case, the adjustment shall be modified or nullified or an adjustment made instead of no adjustment in such manner (including, without limitation, making an adjustment calculated on a different basis) and/or the adjustment shall take effect from such other date and/or time as shall be certified by such approved merchant bank or the auditors of the Company (as the case may be) to be in their opinion appropriate. Any adjustment to the Subscription Price shall be made to the nearest one cent so that any amount under half a cent shall be rounded down and any amount of half a cent or more shall be rounded up. No adjustment shall be made to the Subscription Price in any case in which the amount by which the same would be reduced would be less than one cent and any adjustment which would otherwise then be required shall not be carried forward. No adjustment may be made (except on a consolidation of Shares) which would increase the Subscription Price. 17 APPENDIX I SUMMARY OF TERMS OF THE WARRANTS Every adjustment to the Subscription Price will be certified by the auditors of the Company or an approved merchant bank in accordance with sub-paragraph (C) above and notice of each adjustment (giving the relevant particulars) will be given to the Warrantholders. In giving any certificate or making any adjustment hereunder, the auditors of the Company or the approved merchant bank shall be deemed to be acting as experts and not as arbitrators and, in the absence of manifest error, their decision shall be conclusive and binding on the Company and Warrantholders and all persons claiming through or under them respectively. Any such certificate of the auditors of the Company and/or approved merchant bank will be available at the principal place of business for the time being of the Company in Hong Kong, where copies may be obtained without charge. 3. REGISTERED WARRANTS The Warrants are issued in registered form. The Company shall be entitled to treat the registered holder of any Warrant as the absolute owner thereof and accordingly shall not except as ordered by a Court of competent jurisdiction or required by law be bound to recognise any equitable or other claim to or interest in such Warrant on the part of any other person, whether or not it shall have express or other notice thereof. 4. WINDING-UP OF THE COMPANY In the event a notice is given by the Company to its shareholders to convene a shareholders' meeting for the purposes of considering, and if thought fit approving, a resolution to voluntarily wind-up the Company, the Company shall forthwith give notice thereof to each Warrantholder and thereupon, every Warrantholder shall be entitled by irrevocable surrender of his Warrant Certificate(s) to the Company (such surrender to occur not later than two business days prior to the proposed shareholders' meeting referred to above) with the subscription form(s) duly completed, together with payment of the subscription moneys or the relative portion thereof, to exercise the Subscription Rights represented by such Warrants and the Company shall as soon as practicable and in any event not later than the day immediately prior to the date of the proposed shareholders' meeting allot such number of Shares to the Warrantholder which fall to be issued pursuant to the exercise of the Subscription Rights represented by such Warrant. The Company shall give notice to the Warrantholders of the passing of such resolution within seven days after the passing thereof. If an effective resolution is passed during the Subscription Period for the voluntary winding-up of the Company for the purpose of reconstruction or amalgamation pursuant to a scheme of arrangement to which the Warrantholders, or some persons designated by them for such purpose by special resolution, shall be a party or in conjunction with which a proposal is made to the Warrantholders and is approved by special resolution, the terms of such scheme of arrangement or (as the case may be) proposal shall be binding on all the Warrantholders. Subject to the foregoing, if the Company is wound up, all Subscription Rights which have not been exercised at the commencement of the winding-up shall lapse and each Warrant Certificates will cease to be valid for any purpose. 18 APPENDIX I SUMMARY OF TERMS OF THE WARRANTS 5. TRANSFER, TRANSMISSION AND REGISTER The Subscription Rights represented by the Warrant Certificate are transferable, in whole amounts or integral multiples of the Subscription Price for the time being in force, by instrument of transfer in any usual or common form or such other form as may be approved by the Directors executed under the hands by the authorised person(s). Where the transferor or the transferee is HKSCC Nominees Limited or its successor thereto (or such other company as may be approved by the board of Directors for this purpose), the transfers may be executed under the hands of authorised person(s) or by machine imprinted signature(s) on its behalf or of such person(s), as the case may be. For this purpose, the Company shall maintain the Register and the provisions of the articles of association of the Company for the time being in relation to the registration, transfer and transmission of Shares shall apply, mutatis mutandis, to the registration, transfer and transmission of the Warrants and shall have full effect as if the same had been incorporated herein. Since the Warrants will be admitted to the Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS"), so far as applicable laws or regulations of relevant regulatory authorities, terms of the instrument and circumstances permit, the Company may determine the last trading day of the Warrants to be a date at least three trading days before the last day of the Subscription Period. Persons who hold the Warrants and have not registered the Warrants in their own names and wish to exercise the Warrants may incur additional costs and expenses in connection with any expedited re-registration of the Warrants prior to the transfer or exercise of the Warrants, in particular during the period commencing ten business days prior to and including the last day for subscription. 6. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF WARRANTHOLDERS The registration of transfers may be suspended and the Register may be closed for such period as the Directors may from time to time direct, provided that the same shall not be closed for a period of more than 60 days in any one year. Any transfer or exercise of the Subscription Rights attached to the Warrants made while the Register is so closed shall, as between the Company and the person claiming under the relevant transfer of Warrants or, as the case may be, as between the Company and Warrantholder who has so exercised the Subscription Rights attached to his Warrants (but not otherwise), be considered as made immediately after the reopening of the Register. 7. PURCHASE AND CANCELLATION The Company or any of its subsidiaries may at any time purchase Warrants: in the open market or by tender (available to all Warrantholders alike) at any price; or by private treaty upon terms to be agreed between the parties, but the price of which shall in any event not exceeding 110% of the Exercise Moneys (as defined in the Instrument), but not otherwise. All Warrants purchased as aforesaid shall be cancelled forthwith and may not be reissued or resold. 19 APPENDIX I SUMMARY OF TERMS OF THE WARRANTS MEETINGS OF WARRANTHOLDERS AND MODIFICATION OF RIGHTS The Instrument contains provisions for convening meetings of Warrantholders to consider any matter affecting the interests of Warrantholders, including the modification by special resolution of the provisions of the Instrument and/or the terms and conditions endorsed in the Warrant Certificate. A special resolution duly passed at any such meeting shall be binding on the Warrantholders, whether present or not. All or any of the rights for the time being attached to the Warrants (including any of the provisions of the Instrument) may from time to time (whether or not the Company is being wound up) be altered or abrogated (including but without prejudice to that generality by waiving compliance with or by waiving or authorising any past or proposed breach of, any of the provisions of the conditions endorsed on the Warrant Certificate and/or the Instrument) and the sanction of a special resolution shall be necessary and sufficient to effect such alteration or abrogation. Where the Warrantholder is a recognised clearing house (within the meaning of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) or its nominee(s), it may authorise such person or persons as it thinks fit to act as its representative (or representatives) or proxy (or proxies) at any Warrantholders' meeting provided that, if more than one person is so authorised, the authorisation or proxy form must specify the number and class of warrants in respect of which each such person is so authorised. The person so authorised shall be deemed to have been authorised without further evidence of the facts and will be entitled to exercise the same power on behalf of the recognised clearing house as that clearing house or its nominee(s) could exercise as if such person were an individual Warrantholder of the Company. OVERSEAS WARRANTHOLDERS If a Warrantholder has a registered address in any territory other than Hong Kong where, in the opinion of the Directors, the allotment of Shares to such Warrantholder upon exercise of any Subscription Rights would or might, in the absence of compliance with registration or any other special formalities in such territory, be unlawful or impracticable under the laws of such territory, then the Company shall as soon as practicable after exercise by such Warrantholder of any Subscription Rights either: allot the Shares which would otherwise have been allotted to such Warrantholder to one or more third parties selected by the Company; or allot such Shares to such Warrantholder and then, on his behalf, sell them to one or more third parties selected by the Company; in each case for the best consideration then reasonably obtainable by the Company. As soon as reasonably practicable following any such allotment or (as the case may be) allotment and sale, the Company shall pay to the relevant Warrantholder an amount equal to the consideration received by the Company therefor (but having deducted therefrom all brokerages, commissions, stamp duty, withholding tax and all other payments, charges or taxes incurred by the Company in respect thereof) by posting the relevant remittance to him at his risk. 20 APPENDIX I SUMMARY OF TERMS OF THE WARRANTS 10. REPLACEMENT OF WARRANT CERTIFICATES If a Warrant Certificate is mutilated, defaced, lost or destroyed, it may, at the discretion of the Company, be replaced at the principal office of the Registrar on payment of such costs as may be incurred in connection therewith and on such terms as to evidence, indemnity and/or security as the Company may require and on payment of such scrip fee not exceeding HK$2.50 (or such higher fee as may from time to time be permitted under the rules prescribed by the Stock Exchange) as the Company may determine. Mutilated or defaced Warrant Certificates must be surrendered before replacements will be issued. In the case of lost Warrant Certificates, Division 5 of Part 4 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) shall apply as if "shares" referred to therein included Warrants. 11. PROTECTION OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS The Instrument contains certain undertakings by and restrictions on the Company designed to protect the Subscription Rights. 12. CALL If at any time Warrants which have not been exercised carry rights to subscribe less than 10% in value of all Subscription Rights, the Company may, on giving not less than 1 month's notice, require the Warrantholders either to exercise their Subscription Rights or to allow them to lapse. On expiry of such notice, all unexercised Warrants will be automatically cancelled without any compensation to the holders of such Warrants. 13. FURTHER ISSUE The Company shall be at liberty to issue further subscription warrants, including warrants ranking pari passu with the Warrants. 14. UNDERTAKINGS BY THE COMPANY In addition to the undertakings given by it in relation to the grant and exercise of the Subscription Rights and the protection thereof, the Company has undertaken in the Instrument that: it will send to each Warrantholder, at the same time as the same are sent to the holders of Shares, its audited accounts and all other notices, reports and communications despatched by it to the holders of Shares generally; it will pay (if applicable) all Hong Kong stamp duties, registration fees or similar charges in respect of the execution of the Instrument, the creation and initial issue of the Warrants in registered form, the exercise of the Subscription Rights and the issue of Shares upon the exercise of the Subscription Rights; 21 APPENDIX I SUMMARY OF TERMS OF THE WARRANTS it will keep available for issue sufficient ordinary capital to satisfy in full all rights for the time being outstanding of subscription for and conversion into Shares; and it will use all reasonable efforts to procure that all Shares allotted upon exercise of the Warrants may, upon allotment or as soon as reasonably practicable thereafter, be dealt in on the Stock Exchange (save that this obligation shall lapse in the event that the listing of the Shares on the Stock Exchange is withdrawn following an offer for all or any of the Shares (whether by way of scheme of arrangement or otherwise) where a like offer is extended to holders of the Warrants or to holders of any Shares issued on exercise of the Warrants during the period of the offer (whether by way of proposal to the Warrantholders or otherwise)). NOTICES The Instrument contains provisions relating to notices to be given to the Warrantholders. Every Warrantholder shall register with the Company an address in Hong Kong or elsewhere to which notices can be sent and if any Warrantholder shall fail so to do notice may be given to such Warrantholder in any of the manners hereinafter mentioned to his last known place of business or residence or, if there be none, by posting the same for 3 days at the principal place of business for the time being of the Company in Hong Kong. All notices with respect to Warrants standing in the names of joint holders shall be given to whichever of such persons is named first in the Register and notice so given shall be sufficient notice to all the holders of such Warrants. GOVERNING LAW The Instrument and the Warrants are governed by and will be construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong. 22 NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING International Standard Resources Holdings Limited 標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 91) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of International Standard Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Meeting Room 636, 6/F., Kowloonbay International Trade and Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution: ORDINARY RESOLUTION "THAT conditional upon the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Warrants (as defined below) and any new shares of the Company (the "Shares") which may fall to be issued upon the exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants, the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised: to create warrants (" Warrants "), which shall be in registered form, carrying rights to subscribe for new Shares at the initial subscription price of HK$0.04 per Share (subject to adjustment) and shall be exercisable at any time from the date of the issue of the Warrants and end on the date falling 12 months from the date of the issue of the Warrants (both dates inclusive) on the terms and conditions set out in the warrant instrument (the " Warrant Instrument ") (a copy of a draft of which marked "A" is produced to this meeting and signed for the purpose of identification by the Chairman of this meeting) and to issue the same by way of bonus to and among the persons who are registered as shareholders of the Company as at the close of business on the date to be determined by the directors of the Company as the record date for the determination of entitlements to the bonus issue of the Warrants (the " Record Date ") in the proportion of one (1) Warrant for every five (5) Shares then held on the Record Date, provided that: in the case of persons having registered addresses outside Hong Kong and the directors of the Company are of the view that their exclusion from the issue of Warrants is necessary or expedient on account either of the legal restrictions under the laws of the relevant place or the requirements of the relevant regulatory body or stock exchange in that place, the relevant Warrants shall not be issued to such persons but shall be aggregated and sold in the market and the net proceeds of sale, after deduction of expenses, distributed pro rata to such persons unless such amount falling to be distributed to any such person is less than $100, in which case such amount will be retained for the benefit of the Company; and 23 NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING fractional entitlements to the Warrants will not be issued, but will be aggregated and sold for the benefit of the Company. The net proceeds of the sale will be retained for the benefit of the Company. The directors of the Company shall do all such acts and things as they consider necessary or expedient to give effect to the foregoing arrangements; as a specific mandate to the directors of the Company, to allot and issue new Shares upon exercise of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants or any of them, such new Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the then existing issued Shares; to execute the said Warrant Instrument, certificates for the Warrants and all other documents, deeds and instruments under hand or, where necessary, under seal of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company as the directors of the Company consider necessary or expedient to give effect to the Warrant Instrument and other transactions contemplated in this resolution; and to do all such acts and things as the directors of the Company consider necessary or expedient to give effect to the transactions contemplated under this resolution or the Warrant Instrument." By order of the Board International Standard Resources Holdings Limited Tam Tak Wah Executive Director Hong Kong, 2 September 2019 Notes: A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote instead of him/her/it. A proxy need not be a member. In order to be valid, the form of proxy, together with any power of attorney or authority under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited with the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a Shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened or any adjournment thereof and in such event, the authority of the proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. In the case of joint holders of a share, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she/it was solely entitled thereto. If more than one of such joint holders are present at the meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. As at the date hereof, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cheng Wai Keung, Mr. Tam Tak Wah, and Ms. Tsang Ching Man and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Tsz Kit, Mr. Chan Yim Por Bonnie, Mr. Albert Saychuan Cheok (Chairman) and Mr. Wang Li. 24 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 23:11:08 UTC 0 Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL 07:17p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proxy form for use by shareholders at the ext.. PU 07:17p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of extraordinary general meeting PU 07:12p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed bonus issue of warrants and notice o.. PU 11:02a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim Report 2019 PU 08/30 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of the interim results for six m.. PU 08/30 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Composition of the Fifth Session of the Board.. PU 08/30 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) resignation of vice chairman of the board.. PU 08/30 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement use of proceeds from the a-share.. PU 08/30 DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION : Acquisition of 60% equity interests in beijing jade b.. PU 08/30 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and restated memorandum and articles .. PU