Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITOR

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1172)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITOR

The Board of the Company announced that PwC will retire as the auditor of the Company upon expiration of its current term of office at the close of the 2019 AGM and will not be standing for re-appointment. The Board, with the recommendation of the audit committee of the Company, proposes to appoint EY as the new auditor of the Company at the 2019 AGM and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the 2019 AGM.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Magnus Concordia Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Messrs. PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") will retire as the auditor of the Company upon expiration of its current term of office at the close of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 22 August 2019 (the "2019 AGM") and will not be standing for re-appointment.

The decision on the change of auditor of the Company was taken as (i) the Board, on the recommendation of the audit committee of the Company, consider it is appropriate to rotate its independent auditor after an appropriate period of time, considering PwC has been the Company's independent auditor for seven consecutive years; and (ii) the Company and PwC could not reach a consensus on the audit fee for the financial year ending 31 March 2020.

