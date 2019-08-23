Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITOR

The Board has confirmed that they are not aware of any matters in relation to the Proposed Removal that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and creditors of the Company.
The Company is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and to the knowledge of the Board, there is no requirement under the laws of the Cayman Islands for an outgoing auditor to confirm whether or not there are any matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. Therefore, EY has not issued such confirmation.
PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU
The Audit Committee has assessed and considered that Deloitte is eligible and suitable to act as auditor of the Group. The Board, with the recommendation of the Audit Committee, proposes to appoint Deloitte as the new auditor of the Group until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. The Appointment will be subject to the Proposed Removal becoming effective and the passing of an ordinary resolution for the Appointment at the EGM.
THE EGM
The EGM will be convened and held for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Proposed Removal and the Appointment. A circular containing further information of the Proposed Removal and the Appointment, together with the notice of the EGM, is expected be dispatched to the Shareholders on or before 6 September 2019.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the Proposed Removal and the Appointment are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, and recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions regarding the Proposed Removal and the Appointment at the EGM.
