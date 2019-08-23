Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA LEON INSPECTION HOLDING LIMITED

中 國 力 鴻 檢 驗 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1586)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of China Leon Inspection Holding Limited (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries are collectively referred as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board announces that, (i) subject to the passing of the relevant resolution(s) at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") to be convened and held to consider and approve, Ernst & Young ("EY") be removed as the auditor of the Group (the "Proposed Removal") and (ii) subject to the Proposed Removal becoming effective and the passing of the ordinary resolution at the EGM approving the Appointment (as defined below), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu ("Deloitte") be appointed as the new auditor of the Group (the "Appointment") to fill the vacancy arising from the Proposed Removal and hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

PROPOSED REMOVAL OF ERNST & YOUNG

For the purpose of maintaining good corporate governance practice and improving its standard, the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") considers that the auditor of the Company should be rotated after an appropriate period of time and it would be in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders (the "Shareholders") as a whole in replacing EY with another sizeable accounting firm, and therefore made a recommendation to the Board to seek the approval of the Shareholders regarding the Proposed Removal. The Proposed Removal is subject to the passing of a special resolution at the EGM pursuant to the articles of association of the Company.