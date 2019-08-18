Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
LANDSEA GREEN GROUP CO., LTD.
朗 詩 綠 色 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 106)
PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
The Board proposed to change the English name of the Company from "Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd." to "Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd." and to adopt "朗詩綠色地產有 限公司" as the secondary name in Chinese of the Company to replace its existing secondary name in Chinese "朗詩綠色集團有限公司".
The proposed Change of Company Name is subject to the conditions as set out in the paragraph headed "Conditions of the Change of Company Name" below.
A circular containing, amongst other things, further information regarding the proposed Change of Company Name together with the notice of the SGM will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company as soon as practicable.
PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, (the "Group")) proposed to change the English name of the Company from "Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd." to "Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd." and to adopt "朗詩綠色地產有限公司" as the secondary name in Chinese of the Company to replace its existing secondary name in Chinese "朗詩綠色集團 有限公司" ("Change of Company Name"). A special resolution will be proposed at a special general meeting of the Company (the "SGM") to be convened to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposed Change of Company Name.
Reasons for the Change of Company Name
The Company successfully segregated its non-propertydevelopment-related business, including the business of long-term rental apartments and design, to its holding group in June 2019. Upon such segregation, the Company, through streamlining its business, is focusing on the core business of green technology property development and unleash the potential for profit margin of product differentiation, with a view to maximizing values for the Shareholders. The Board considers the proposed Change of Company Name is conducive to
highlighting and matching with the Company's focus on the core business of green property, and will better reflect the Company's new business strategies and therefore, the Proposed Change of Company Name is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
Conditions of the Change of Company Name
The proposed Change of Company name will be subject to the following conditions:
-
the passing of a special resolution by the shareholders of the Company at the SGM approving the Change of Company Name; and
-
the approval of the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda having been obtained for the use by the Company of the proposed new English name and secondary name in Chinese of the Company.
Subject to satisfaction of the conditions set out above, the proposed Change of Company Name will take effect from the date on which the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda enters the new English name and the secondary name in Chinese of the Company on the register maintained by it in place of the existing name of the Company. Thereafter, the Company will carry out any necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong and in Bermuda.
Effects on the Change of Company Name
The Change of Company Name will not affect any of the rights of the existing shareholders of the Company or the Company's daily business operation and its financial position. All existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the existing name of the Company will, after the Change of Company Name becoming effective, continue to be evidence of title to the shares of the Company and will be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery for the same number of shares in the new English name and the secondary name in Chinese of the Company. As soon as the Change of Company Name has become effective, any new issue of share certificates will be issued in the new English name and secondary name in Chinese of the Company. There will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company.
Subject to the confirmation of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the English stock short name and the Chinese stock short name for trading in the shares of the Company will be changed, if necessary, after the Change of Company Name becomes effective.
General
A circular containing, amongst other things, further information regarding the proposed Change of Company Name together with the notice of the SGM will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company as soon as practicable.
By order of the Board
Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd.
Chan Yuen Ying, Stella
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 16 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Tian Ming, Ms. Shen Leying, Mr. Wang Lei, Ms. Zhou Qin and Mr. Xie Yuanjian, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Zhou Yimin, and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Xu Xiaonian, Mr. Eddie Lee Kwan Hung, Mr. Chen Tai-yuan and Mr. Rui Meng.
