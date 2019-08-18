Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LANDSEA GREEN GROUP CO., LTD.

朗 詩 綠 色 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 106)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, (the "Group")) proposed to change the English name of the Company from "Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd." to "Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd." and to adopt "朗詩綠色地產有限公司" as the secondary name in Chinese of the Company to replace its existing secondary name in Chinese "朗詩綠色集團 有限公司" ("Change of Company Name"). A special resolution will be proposed at a special general meeting of the Company (the "SGM") to be convened to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposed Change of Company Name.

Reasons for the Change of Company Name

The Company successfully segregated its non-propertydevelopment-related business, including the business of long-term rental apartments and design, to its holding group in June 2019. Upon such segregation, the Company, through streamlining its business, is focusing on the core business of green technology property development and unleash the potential for profit margin of product differentiation, with a view to maximizing values for the Shareholders. The Board considers the proposed Change of Company Name is conducive to

