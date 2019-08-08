Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
0
08/08/2019 | 06:41pm EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Future Development Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank manager, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
Future Development Holdings Limited
未來發展控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1259)
PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
AND
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at Room Golden Bay, 2/F, Golden Bay Resort, 168 South Huandeng Road, (Huandeng Nan Lu), Dadeng Islands, Xiamen, Fujian Province, The People's Republic of China on Friday, 6 September 2019 at 9:00 a.m. is set out on pages 5 to 6 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM (i.e. at or before 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 4 September 2019 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjourned meeting. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM if you so wish.
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have
the following meanings:
"Announcement"
the Company's announcement dated 16 July 2019
regarding the Change of Company Name
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Change of Company Name"
the proposed change of the English name of the
Company from "Future Development Holdings
Limited" to "Prosperous Future Holdings Limited"
"Company"
Future Development Holdings Limited, a company
incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited
liability, the Shares of which are listed on the main
board of the Stock Exchange
"Director(s)"
director(s) of the Company
"Group"
the Company and all of its subsidiaries
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
People's Republic of China
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the
Stock Exchange
"EGM"
the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to
be convened and held at Room Golden Bay, 2/F,
Golden Bay Resort, 168 South Huandeng Road,
(Huandeng Nan Lu), Dadeng Islands, Xiamen, Fujian
Province, The People's Republic of China on Friday, 6
September 2019 at 9:00 a.m. to consider and approve
the Change of Company Name
"Share(s)"
ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital
of the Company
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of the Share(s)
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong
Kong
- 1 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Future Development Holdings Limited
未來發展控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1259)
Executive Directors:
Registered office:
Mr. Tsai Wallen (Chairman)
Cricket Square
Mr. Chau Ling (Chief Executive Officer)
Hutchins Drive
Mr. Lau Ka Ho
P.O. Box 2681
(Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer)
Grand Cayman
KY1-1111
Non-executive Director:
Cayman Islands
Mr. Li Zhouxin
Principal place of business in Hong Kong:
Independent non-executive Directors:
Room 2005-2006
Ms. Chan Sze Man
Kinwick Centre
Mr. Ma Kwun Yung Stephen
32 Hollywood Road
Ms. Bu Yanan
Central
Hong Kong
9 August 2019
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
AND
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
INTRODUCTION
Reference is made to the Announcement, in relation to the Change of the Company Name.
The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the information regarding the Change of Company Name and to give you the notice of EGM in order to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the special resolution relating to the Change of Company Name.
PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
As disclosed in the Announcement, the Board proposes to change the English name of the Company from "Future Development Holdings Limited" to "Prosperous Future Holdings Limited". The dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company "未來發展控股有限 公司" will remain unchanged.
- 2 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
CONDITIONS OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
The Change of Company Name is subject to the following conditions:
the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders at the EGM of the Company to approve the Change of Company Name; and
the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands approving the Change of Company Name.
Subject to satisfaction of the above conditions, the Change of Company Name will take effect from the date on which the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands enters the new English name of the Company on the register of companies in place of the former English name of the Company and issues a certificate of incorporation on change of name. The Company will then carry out all necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong.
REASONS FOR THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
The Company has been informed that the English name "Future Development Holdings Limited" has been registered by an existing company with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong. Further, in order to enhance the long-term growth potential of the Group, the Company has formulated long-term business strategy to explore other business or investment opportunities and broaden its scope of business. The Board is of the view that a change of company name will help establish a fresh corporate image identity and better reflect the Group's future business plans and development. As such, the Board considers that the proposed Change of Company Name is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.
EFFECT OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
The Change of Company Name will not affect any rights of the Shareholders or the Company's daily operations or its financial position. Once the Change of Company Name has become effective, any new share certificates of the Company issued thereafter will bear the new name of the Company. However, all the existing share certificates in issue bearing the present name of the Company will, after the Change of Company Name has become effective, continue to be effective and as documents of title to the shares of the Company, will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company.
Upon the Change of Company Name becoming effective, the Shares will be traded on the Stock Exchange under the new name and the Board intends to change the English stock short name of the Company correspondingly.
- 3 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 22:40:01 UTC