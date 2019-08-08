Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Future Development Holdings Limited

未來發展控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1259)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at Room Golden Bay, 2/F, Golden Bay Resort, 168 South Huandeng Road, (Huandeng Nan Lu), Dadeng Islands, Xiamen, Fujian Province, The People's Republic of China on Friday, 6 September 2019 at 9:00 a.m. is set out on pages 5 to 6 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM (i.e. at or before 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 4 September 2019 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjourned meeting. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM if you so wish.