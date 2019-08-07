Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

SHING CHI HOLDINGS LIMITED

成 志 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1741)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the EGM to be held at 6/F., Kai Tak Commercial Building, Nos. 317-319 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on 27 August 2019, Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 8 to 9 of this circular. Whether you are able to attend the EGM or not, you are requested to complete the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed on it and return the completed proxy form to the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event, not less than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is a public holiday) before the time fixed for holding the EGM or adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Submission of a proxy form shall not preclude you from attending the EGM (or any adjournment of such meeting) and voting in person should you so wish.