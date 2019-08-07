Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
0
08/07/2019 | 05:05am EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, certified public accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Shing Chi Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying proxy form to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or registered dealer in securities, through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
SHING CHI HOLDINGS LIMITED
成 志 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1741)
PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME;
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; AND
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening the EGM to be held at 6/F., Kai Tak Commercial Building, Nos. 317-319 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on 27 August 2019, Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 8 to 9 of this circular. Whether you are able to attend the EGM or not, you are requested to complete the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed on it and return the completed proxy form to the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event, not less than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is a public holiday) before the time fixed for holding the EGM or adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Submission of a proxy form shall not preclude you from attending the EGM (or any adjournment of such meeting) and voting in person should you so wish.
In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:
"Amendments to the
certain amendments by replacing all references to the
Memorandum and Articles of
name of the Company to the Memorandum and Articles
Association"
of Association of the Company to reflect the Proposed
Change of Company Name
"Announcement"
the announcement of the Company dated 1 August
2019 in relation to the Proposed Change of Company
Name and Amendments to the Memorandum and
Articles of Association
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Company"
Shing Chi Holdings Limited, an exempted company
incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited
liability and the Shares of which are listed on the Main
Board of the Stock Exchange
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"EGM"
the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to
be held at 6/F., Kai Tak Commercial Building, Nos.
317-319 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong
Kong on 27 August 2019, Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., or,
where the context so admits, any adjournment of such
extraordinary general meeting
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
People's Republic of China
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the
Stock Exchange as amended from time to time
"Memorandum and Articles of
the memorandum and articles of association of the
Association"
Company as amended, supplemented or otherwise
modified from time to time
"Proposed Change of Company
the proposal for change of the English name and the
Name"
dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from
"Shing Chi Holdings Limited 成志控股有限公司" to "Ri
Ying Holdings Limited 日贏控股有限公司" respectively
- 1 -
DEFINITIONS
"Share(s)"
the ordinary share(s) of nominal value of HK$0.01
each in the share capital of the Company
"Shareholders"
the holder(s) of Share(s)
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
- 2 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
SHING CHI HOLDINGS LIMITED
成 志 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1741)
Executive Directors:
Registered office:
Dr. Lau Chi Wang (Chairman)
PO Box 1350,
Mr. Lau Chi Ming
Clifton House,
Dr. Lau Chi Keung (Chief Executive Officer)
75 Fort Street,
Mr. Sun Wei
Grand Cayman,
KY1-1108,
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Cayman Islands
Mr. Leung Bing Kwong Edward
Mr. Pang Ka Hang
Principal place of
Mr. Wong Chun Nam
business in Hong Kong:
6/F., Kai Tak Commercial Building
Nos. 317-319 Des Voeux Road Central
Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
7 August 2019
To the Shareholders,
Dear Sir or Madam,
PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; AND
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
INTRODUCTION
The Board refers to the announcement made by the Company on 1 August 2019 relating to the Proposed Change of Company Name and the Amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association.
The purpose of this circular is to provide you with, among other things, (a) further information on the Proposed Change of Company Name and the Amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association and (b) notice of the EGM at which special resolutions will be proposed to approve the Proposed Change of Company Name and the Amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association.
- 3 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 09:04:00 UTC