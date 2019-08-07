Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/06
244.8 HKD   -1.21%
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of supervisor
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 05:05am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, certified public accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Shing Chi Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying proxy form to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or registered dealer in securities, through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

SHING CHI HOLDINGS LIMITED

成 志 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1741)

    1. PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME;
  2. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; AND
    1. NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the EGM to be held at 6/F., Kai Tak Commercial Building, Nos. 317-319 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on 27 August 2019, Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 8 to 9 of this circular. Whether you are able to attend the EGM or not, you are requested to complete the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed on it and return the completed proxy form to the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event, not less than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is a public holiday) before the time fixed for holding the EGM or adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Submission of a proxy form shall not preclude you from attending the EGM (or any adjournment of such meeting) and voting in person should you so wish.

7 August 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3

Notice of EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"Amendments to the

certain amendments by replacing all references to the

Memorandum and Articles of

name of the Company to the Memorandum and Articles

Association"

of Association of the Company to reflect the Proposed

Change of Company Name

"Announcement"

the announcement of the Company dated 1 August

2019 in relation to the Proposed Change of Company

Name and Amendments to the Memorandum and

Articles of Association

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Shing Chi Holdings Limited, an exempted company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited

liability and the Shares of which are listed on the Main

Board of the Stock Exchange

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"EGM"

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to

be held at 6/F., Kai Tak Commercial Building, Nos.

317-319 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong

Kong on 27 August 2019, Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., or,

where the context so admits, any adjournment of such

extraordinary general meeting

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange as amended from time to time

"Memorandum and Articles of

the memorandum and articles of association of the

Association"

Company as amended, supplemented or otherwise

modified from time to time

"Proposed Change of Company

the proposal for change of the English name and the

Name"

dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from

"Shing Chi Holdings Limited 成志控股有限公司" to "Ri

Ying Holdings Limited 日贏控股有限公司" respectively

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) of nominal value of HK$0.01

each in the share capital of the Company

"Shareholders"

the holder(s) of Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

SHING CHI HOLDINGS LIMITED

成 志 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1741)

Executive Directors:

Registered office:

Dr. Lau Chi Wang (Chairman)

PO Box 1350,

Mr. Lau Chi Ming

Clifton House,

Dr. Lau Chi Keung (Chief Executive Officer)

75 Fort Street,

Mr. Sun Wei

Grand Cayman,

KY1-1108,

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Cayman Islands

Mr. Leung Bing Kwong Edward

Mr. Pang Ka Hang

Principal place of

Mr. Wong Chun Nam

business in Hong Kong:

6/F., Kai Tak Commercial Building

Nos. 317-319 Des Voeux Road Central

Sheung Wan

Hong Kong

7 August 2019

To the Shareholders,

Dear Sir or Madam,

    1. PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
  2. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; AND
    1. NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

INTRODUCTION

The Board refers to the announcement made by the Company on 1 August 2019 relating to the Proposed Change of Company Name and the Amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association.

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with, among other things, (a) further information on the Proposed Change of Company Name and the Amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association and (b) notice of the EGM at which special resolutions will be proposed to approve the Proposed Change of Company Name and the Amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 09:04:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of supervisor
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement
PU
05:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - update on major tran..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Second notice of extraordinary general meetin..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on the Progress of Resumption of..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results for the six months ended 30 j..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification of board meeting
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim Results Announcement for the six mont..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of principal place of business in hong..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 963 M
EBIT 2019 12 111 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 12,0x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 244,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.09%39 189
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.23%50 757
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE62.43%27 962
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG19.68%25 775
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 022
NASDAQ15.68%15 785
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group