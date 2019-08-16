Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS FOR THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
08/16/2019 | 01:02am BST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
國銀金融租賃股份有限公司*
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1606)
PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS FOR THE SECOND
SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
References are made to the announcement of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 7 September 2018 in relation to the postponed election of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"); and the announcement dated 8 July 2019 in relation to the change of session of the Board and nomination of candidates for directors.
According to the requirements of relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Articles of Association"), the term of office of a director of the Company for each session is three years, and at the expiry of a director's term, a director may serve consecutive terms if re-elected upon the expiration of his/her term. The first session of the Board of the Company expired on 8 September 2018. The Board has considered and approved at its meeting held on 15 August 2019 that Mr. Wang Xuedong and Mr. Huang Min have been nominated to be re-elected as executive directors for the second session of the Board of the Company, and Mr. Peng Zhong has been nominated to be elected as an executive director for the second session of the Board of the Company; Mr. Li Yingbao has been nominated to be re-elected as a non-executive director for the second session of the Board of the Company, and Mr. Wang Bangyi and Ms. Wang Ying have been nominated to be elected as non-executive directors for the second session of the Board of the Company; and Mr. Zheng Xueding, Mr. Xu Jin and Mr. Zhang Xianchu have been nominated to be re-elected as independent non-executive directors for the second session of the Board of the Company. All director candidates (the "Director Candidates") have respectively confirmed that they have no disagreement in respect of the nomination.
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD. is (a) not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance; (b) not authorized to carry on banking/ deposit-taking business in Hong Kong; and (c) not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.
Biographical details of the Director Candidates required to be disclosed in accordance with Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") are set out in the Appendix to this announcement.
The term of the second session of the Board of the Company will be three years from the date of consideration and approval at the shareholders' general meeting of the Company; the newly elected directors will report to the Shenzhen Office of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC Shenzhen Office") for approval of their director's qualification, the term of office of which shall be effective from the date of approval of the CBIRC Shenzhen Office to the date of expiry of the second session of the Board. In order to ensure normal operation of the Board, prior to the establishment of the second session of the Board, directors of the first session of the Board shall continue performing the duties as directors prudently by complying with the requirements of the laws, administrative regulations, normative documents and the Articles of Association.
If each of the Director Candidates is elected as a director at the shareholder's general meeting of the Company and obtains the approval of director's qualification from the CBIRC Shenzhen Office, the Company will enter into service contracts with them. During their term of office, Director Candidates will receive their remuneration and allowance in accordance with Remuneration Plans of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. 《( 國 銀 金 融 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司 薪 酬 方 案 》) and Administrative Measures (Provisional) for Remuneration and Performance of Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management Members 《( 董 事、監 事 和 高 管 人 員 薪 酬 及 績 效 管 理 辦 法（試 行）》). The Company will disclose the remuneration and allowance of directors in annual report every year.
A circular which includes, among other things, the information in relation to the above proposed election and a notice of the general meeting of the Company will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company as soon as reasonable and practicable.
By order of the Board
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.
Wang Xuedong
Chairman
Shenzhen, the PRC
15 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Xuedong and Mr. HUANG Min; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. LI Yingbao; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Xueding, Mr. XU Jin and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu.
APPENDIX
BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF DIRECTOR CANDIDATES
Executive Director Candidates
Mr. Wang Xuedong
Wang Xuedong (王學東), aged 56, joined the Company in August 2014. He is currently the chairman of the Board and an executive Director. Mr. Wang Xuedong successively held positions in the former State Planning Commission (currently known
as National Development and Reform Commission) and the National Transportation Investment Corporation (國家交通投資公司) from August 1983 to March 1994. He
served as the deputy head and head of the second division of water transportation under the transportation credit bureau of CDB successively from March 1994 to January 1997, and was the head of the first division under the eastern China credit bureau of CDB from January 1997 to December 1999. He served as the vice president of the Shanghai Branch of CDB from December 1999 to March 2008, and was the president of the Hunan Branch of CDB from March 2008 to August 2014.
Mr. Wang Xuedong has served as the chairman of the Board and an executive Director since October 2014. Mr. Wang Xuedong graduated from Dalian College of Technology (大連工學院) in Dalian, Liaoning Province, the PRC, majoring in port construction engineering, and obtained a bachelor's degree in engineering in July 1983. He graduated from Central University of Finance and Economics in Beijing, the PRC, majoring in money and banking, and obtained a master's degree in economics (part- time) in August 1999. Mr. Wang Xuedong obtained the qualification of senior engineer
issued by CDB in November 1994. Mr. Wang also won the "National May 1st Labor Medal" (全國五一勞動獎章 ) in 2011, and was a representative of the 12th National
People's Congress.
Mr. Peng Zhong
Peng Zhong ( 彭 忠 ), aged 51, joined the Company in October 2017. He is currently the president of the Company. He worked for the National Transportation Investment Corporation from July 1993. He joined China Development Bank in April 1994 and worked successively for the transportation credit bureau, the Chengdu Office, the southwest credit bureau, the second assessment bureau and the first assessment bureau thereof. He worked for the China Development Bank (Sichuan Branch) from August 2003 to September 2017, during which he served as the vice president and a committee member of the Communist Party of China.
Mr. Peng Zhong graduated from Renmin University of China in Beijing, the PRC, in July 1993, majoring in industrial enterprise management and obtained a master's degree.
Mr. Huang Min
Huang Min ( 黃 敏), aged 35, joined the Company in March 2015. He is currently an executive Director, a vice president of the Company and the secretary to the Board. He served as the head of cadre appointment and removal at Hainan Airlines Co., Ltd. ( 海 南 航 空 股 份 有 限 公 司) from October 2004 to October 2005. He served as the business head and the manager of the comprehensive management department in Chang Jiang Leasing Co., Ltd. ( 長 江 租 賃 有 限 公 司) successively from May 2006 to July 2009, and was the acting manager of the human resources management department, the general manager of the comprehensive management department and the general manager of the fourth business department in Tianjin Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd. ( 天 津 渤 海 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司) from September 2008 to November 2012. He held several positions in Wanjiang Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ( 皖 江 金 融 租 賃 有 限 公 司) successively from November 2012 to March 2015, including the secretary to the board of directors, the general manager of the strategic innovation department and general aviation department, and assistant to the president. Mr. Huang Min has served as the vice president and an executive Director since April and June 2015, respectively, and has served as the secretary to the Board since January 2016.
Mr. Huang Min graduated from Renmin University of China in Beijing, the PRC, majoring in international politics, and obtained a bachelor's degree in laws in July 2004. He graduated from Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing, the PRC, and obtained a master's degree in business administration in June 2016.
Non-executive Director Candidates
Mr. Li Yingbao
Li Yingbao ( 李 英 寶), aged 55, joined the Company in September 2015. He is currently a non-executive Director of the Company, as well as a senior appraisal manager of the first assessment bureau in CDB. Mr. Li Yingbao served as an engineer of the transportation project department in China International Engineering Consulting Corporation from August 1991 to February 1998, and held several positions in CDB successively from February 1998 to June 2012, including a clerk at section level of the transportation environmental assessment bureau, a clerk at section level and the head of division of the second assessment bureau, and the deputy head and head of division of the first assessment bureau. Mr. Li Yingbao has served as the senior assessment manager of the first assessment bureau of CDB since June 2012, and has served as a non- executive Director of the Company since September 2015.
Mr. Li Yingbao graduated from Xi'an College of Highway ( 西 安 公 路 學 院) in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, the PRC, majoring in highways and urban roads, and obtained a bachelor' s degree in engineering in July 1985. He then graduated from Xi'an College of Highway in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, the PRC, majoring in highways and urban roads and obtained a master' s degree in engineering in April 1991. Mr. Li Yingbao obtained the qualification of senior engineer issued by CDB in November 1998. In May 2004, the research on the "Evaluation Methods of the Civil Airport Construction Project" led and completed by Mr. Li Yingbao was awarded the Second Prize for Civil Aviation Science and Technology Progress in 2001 by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. In December 2009, the "Feasibility Study Report on the Acquisition of Light Rail Airport Line Project by Capital Airport Holding Company" led and completed by Mr. Li Yingbao was awarded the Third Prize for National Excellent Engineering Consulting Achievement in 2009 by the China National Association of Engineering Consultants.
Mr. Wang Bangyi
Wang Bangyi ( 王 邦 宜), aged 46, served as a technician of the Hydropower Machinery Factory in Fujian Province from August 1995 to September 1997 and the project management engineer of the Central Research Department of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. from August 2000 to August 2001. From September 2008 to September 2010, he served as a senior commissioner of Investment Management Center of Happy Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and served as the executive general manager of Investment Department of China Galaxy Financial Holdings Company Limited from September 2010 to June 2011. Since July 2005, he successively served as the investment manager of the Fixed Income Department, the deputy general manager of the Portfolio Management Department, the general manager of the Portfolio and Market Risk Management Department, the chief strategy officer, the head of Fixed Income Department, the head of Portfolio and Market Risk Management Department, the assistant to general manager and the general manager of a Hong Kong subsidiary of China Re Asset Management Company Ltd.
Mr. Wang Bangyi graduated from China Three Gorges University in Yichang, Hubei Province, the PRC in July 1995, majoring in welding technology and equipment, and obtained a bachelor's degree in engineering. He graduated from the Department of Statistics of Xiamen University in Xiamen, Fujian Province, the PRC in June 2000, majoring in national economics and obtained a master's degree in economy. In June 2005, he graduated from the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University in Beijing, the PRC, majoring in quantitative economics and obtained a Ph.D. in economy. He obtained a postdoctoral degree in applied economics from the Research Institution for Fiscal Science in November 2008.
