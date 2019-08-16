Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS FOR THE SECOND SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

國銀金融租賃股份有限公司*

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS FOR THE SECOND

SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

References are made to the announcement of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 7 September 2018 in relation to the postponed election of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"); and the announcement dated 8 July 2019 in relation to the change of session of the Board and nomination of candidates for directors.

According to the requirements of relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Articles of Association"), the term of office of a director of the Company for each session is three years, and at the expiry of a director's term, a director may serve consecutive terms if re-elected upon the expiration of his/her term. The first session of the Board of the Company expired on 8 September 2018. The Board has considered and approved at its meeting held on 15 August 2019 that Mr. Wang Xuedong and Mr. Huang Min have been nominated to be re-elected as executive directors for the second session of the Board of the Company, and Mr. Peng Zhong has been nominated to be elected as an executive director for the second session of the Board of the Company; Mr. Li Yingbao has been nominated to be re-elected as a non-executive director for the second session of the Board of the Company, and Mr. Wang Bangyi and Ms. Wang Ying have been nominated to be elected as non-executive directors for the second session of the Board of the Company; and Mr. Zheng Xueding, Mr. Xu Jin and Mr. Zhang Xianchu have been nominated to be re-elected as independent non-executive directors for the second session of the Board of the Company. All director candidates (the "Director Candidates") have respectively confirmed that they have no disagreement in respect of the nomination.