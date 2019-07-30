Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY-BACK SHARES, PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 3 September 2019 at 11:45 a.m. (or so soon thereafter as the annual general meeting of Lippo China Resources Limited convened for 11:00 a.m. on the same date shall been concluded or adjourned) (the "Annual General Meeting") and to convene the Annual General Meeting, notice of which is set out on pages 13 to 20 of this circular (the "AGM Notice").

At the Annual General Meeting, resolutions will be proposed to grant the directors of the Company (the "Directors") a general mandate to issue shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") and a general mandate to buy-back Shares, since the previous general mandates granted to the Directors at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 4 September 2018 will expire on conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. In accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), all proposed buy-back of securities by the Company must be approved by the Shareholders in general meeting by way of ordinary resolution, either granting a general mandate or specific approval of a particular transaction. An explanatory statement as required by the Listing Rules containing all the information reasonably necessary to enable the Shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the ordinary resolution set out in the AGM Notice approving the grant of a mandate to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to buy-back Shares is set out in the section headed "General Mandate to Buy-back Shares" below. Resolutions will also be proposed to re-elect the retiring Directors. It will also be proposed at the Annual General Meeting as a special resolution that Article 113 and 115 of the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") be amended. This circular sets out such information in relation to the proposed mandates to issue and buy-back Shares, details of the re-election of retiring Directors, the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the AGM Notice.

GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES

At the Annual General Meeting, an ordinary resolution, as set out in the AGM Notice, will be proposed which, if passed, will give the Directors a general and unconditional mandate to allot, issue and otherwise deal with new Shares representing up to 20% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution at the Annual General Meeting. In addition, conditional upon the proposed resolution to authorise the buy-back of Shares as is more particularly described under the section headed "General Mandate to Buy-back Shares" being passed, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to authorise the Directors to allot, issue and otherwise deal with new Shares up to an amount equal to the total number of issued Shares purchased under the authority to buy-back subject to a maximum number equivalent to 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution at the Annual General Meeting. The general mandate to issue Shares will be valid for the period from the date of passing the ordinary resolutions as set out in paragraphs 5A and 5C of the AGM Notice (the "Ordinary Resolutions 5A and 5C"), until whichever is the earliest of

(i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration