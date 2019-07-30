Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY-BACK SHARES, PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, other licensed corporation, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Lippo Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
LIPPO LIMITED
力 寶 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 226)
PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES
TO ISSUE AND BUY-BACK SHARES,
PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS,
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Lippo Limited to be held at Harcourt Room, Lower Lobby, Conrad Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 3 September 2019 at 11:45 a.m. (or so soon thereafter as the annual general meeting of Lippo China Resources Limited convened for 11:00 a.m. on the same date shall been concluded or adjourned) or any adjourned meeting thereof to approve matters referred to in this circular is set out on pages 13 to 20 of this circular.
Whether or not you are able or intend to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the registered office of Lippo Limited as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof should they so desire.
31 July 2019
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
LIPPO LIMITED 力 寶 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 226)
Executive Directors:
Registered Office:
Dr. Stephen Riady (Chairman)
40th Floor
Mr. John Luen Wai Lee, BBS, JP
Tower Two
(Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer)
Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Non-executive Directors:
Hong Kong
Mr. Jark Pui Lee, SBS, OBE, JP
Mr. Leon Nim Leung Chan
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Mr. Edwin Neo
Mr. King Fai Tsui
Mr. Victor Ha Kuk Yung
31 July 2019
To the shareholders of the Company
Dear Sir or Madam,
PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES
TO ISSUE AND BUY-BACK SHARES,
PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS,
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
INTRODUCTION
The purpose of this circular is to provide shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Lippo Limited (the "Company") with all the information reasonably necessary to enable them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the resolutions mentioned herein which will be dealt with at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Harcourt Room, Lower Lobby, Conrad Hong Kong, Pacific Place,
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 3 September 2019 at 11:45 a.m. (or so soon thereafter as the annual general meeting of Lippo China Resources Limited convened for 11:00 a.m. on the same date shall been concluded or adjourned) (the "Annual General Meeting") and to convene the Annual General Meeting, notice of which is set out on pages 13 to 20 of this circular (the "AGM Notice").
At the Annual General Meeting, resolutions will be proposed to grant the directors of the Company (the "Directors") a general mandate to issue shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") and a general mandate to buy-back Shares, since the previous general mandates granted to the Directors at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 4 September 2018 will expire on conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. In accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), all proposed buy-back of securities by the Company must be approved by the Shareholders in general meeting by way of ordinary resolution, either granting a general mandate or specific approval of a particular transaction. An explanatory statement as required by the Listing Rules containing all the information reasonably necessary to enable the Shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the ordinary resolution set out in the AGM Notice approving the grant of a mandate to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to buy-back Shares is set out in the section headed "General Mandate to Buy-back Shares" below. Resolutions will also be proposed to re-elect the retiring Directors. It will also be proposed at the Annual General Meeting as a special resolution that Article 113 and 115 of the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") be amended. This circular sets out such information in relation to the proposed mandates to issue and buy-back Shares, details of the re-election of retiring Directors, the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the AGM Notice.
GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES
At the Annual General Meeting, an ordinary resolution, as set out in the AGM Notice, will be proposed which, if passed, will give the Directors a general and unconditional mandate to allot, issue and otherwise deal with new Shares representing up to 20% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution at the Annual General Meeting. In addition, conditional upon the proposed resolution to authorise the buy-back of Shares as is more particularly described under the section headed "General Mandate to Buy-back Shares" being passed, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to authorise the Directors to allot, issue and otherwise deal with new Shares up to an amount equal to the total number of issued Shares purchased under the authority to buy-back subject to a maximum number equivalent to 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution at the Annual General Meeting. The general mandate to issue Shares will be valid for the period from the date of passing the ordinary resolutions as set out in paragraphs 5A and 5C of the AGM Notice (the "Ordinary Resolutions 5A and 5C"), until whichever is the earliest of
(i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
of the period within which the next annual general meeting is required by any applicable law of Hong Kong or the Articles of Association to be held; and (iii) the authority set out in Ordinary Resolutions 5A and 5C being revoked or varied by way of ordinary resolution of the Company in general meeting. Such number of Shares referred to above shall, where applicable, be adjusted in the event that the Shares in issue as at the date of passing the resolutions are, at any time thereafter, converted into a larger or smaller number of Shares.
GENERAL MANDATE TO BUY-BACK SHARES
Explanatory Statement
General information
At the Annual General Meeting, an ordinary resolution, as set out in the AGM Notice, will be proposed which, if passed, will give the Directors a general and unconditional mandate to exercise all the powers of the Company to buy-back issued Shares subject to the criteria set out in this circular. In particular, Shareholders should note that the maximum number of Shares that may be bought-back pursuant to such mandate will be limited to such number of Shares representing 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution at the Annual General Meeting. For your information, on 25 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information referred to herein (the "Latest Practicable Date"), there were 493,154,032 Shares in issue. On the basis of this figure and assuming no further Shares are issued or bought-back prior to the Annual General Meeting, not more than 49,315,403 Shares may be bought-back on the Stock Exchange by the Company during the proposed purchase period pursuant to the general mandate proposed to be granted at the Annual General Meeting. The buy-back mandate will be valid for the period from the date of passing the ordinary resolution as set out in paragraph 5B of the AGM Notice (the "Ordinary Resolution 5B"), until whichever is the earliest of (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting is required by any applicable law of Hong Kong or the Articles of Association to be held; and (iii) the authority set out in Ordinary Resolution 5B being revoked or varied by way of ordinary resolution of the Company in general meeting. Such number of Shares referred to above shall, where applicable, be adjusted in the event that the Shares in issue as at the date of passing the resolution are, at any time thereafter, converted into a larger or smaller number of Shares.
While it is not possible to anticipate in advance any specific circumstance in which the Directors might think it appropriate to buy-back Shares, the Directors believe that the grant of a general mandate to buy-back Shares would provide more flexibility and be beneficial to the Company. The exercise of the buy-back mandate to buy-back Shares may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements of the Company at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value per Share and/or earnings per Share.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Shareholders can be assured that the Directors would only make such buy-backs in circumstances where the Directors consider to be in the interests and for the benefit of the Company and its Shareholders. On the basis of the consolidated financial position of the Company as at 31 March 2019 (being the date to which the latest published audited consolidated financial statements of the Company have been made up) and in particular the working capital or gearing position of the Company at that time and the number of Shares in issue at present, there may be a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company in the event that the proposed buy-backs were to be carried out in full at any time during the proposed buy-back period. However, the Directors do not propose to exercise the buy-back mandate to such extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company unless the proposed buy-backs are on terms favourable to the Company.
The Company is empowered by the Articles of Association to buy-back its Shares. The Company proposes to make the buy-backs out of distributable profits or other funds which shall be legally permitted to be utilised for such purpose in accordance with the Articles of Association and the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Directors, their close associates and Core Connected Persons
None of the Directors nor, to the best of the knowledge and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, any close associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of the Directors have any present intention, in the event that the resolution as set out in the AGM Notice is approved by the Shareholders, to sell any Shares to the Company.
No Core Connected Persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company have notified the Company that they have a present intention to sell Shares to the Company nor have they undertaken not to sell any of the Shares held by them to the Company in the event that the Company is authorised to make buy-backs of Shares.
Listing Rules
The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange to exercise the power of the Company to make buy-backs pursuant to the proposed resolution set out in the AGM Notice and in accordance with the Listing Rules, all applicable laws of Hong Kong and the regulations set out in the Articles of Association.
Code on Takeovers and Mergers
If, on the exercise of the power to buy-back Shares in accordance with the resolution set out in the AGM Notice, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purposes of the Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code"). As a result, a
