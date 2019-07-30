Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular together with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

TOKYO CHUO AUCTION HOLDINGS LIMITED

東 京 中 央 拍 賣 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1939)

PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES

TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the Annual General Meeting to be held at 10 : 30 a.m. (Japan time)/9 : 30 a.m. (Hong Kong time) at Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall, 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 112-8575, Japan on Sunday, 1 September 2019 is set out on pages 15 to 20 of this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposit the same as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. by 10 : 30 a.m. (Japan time)/9 : 30 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, 30 August 2019) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

Save as specified, references to time and dates in this circular are to Hong Kong time and dates.

31 July 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions .

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

-

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

-

Issue Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

- Repurchase Mandate and Extension Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

-

Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

- Actions to be taken . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

- Voting at the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

-

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

- Closure of Register of Members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

-

General information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

-

Miscellaneous . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix I

-

Explanatory statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Appendix II

-

Particulars of Directors for re-election . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

''Annual General

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 10 : 30

Meeting''

a.m. (Japan time)/9 : 30 a.m. (Hong Kong time) at Tokyo Dome

City Prism Hall, 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 112-8575,

Japan on Sunday, 1 September 2019, the notice of which is set

out on pages 15 to 20 of this circular, and any adjournment

thereof

''Articles''

the articles of association of the Company, as amended from

time to time

''Board''

the board of Directors

''close associates''

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

''Companies

Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong),

Ordinance''

as amended or supplemented from time to time

''Company''

Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Limited (東京中央拍賣控股有限

公司), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited

liability and the issued Shares of which are listed on the Stock

Exchange

''controlling

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

shareholder''

''core connected

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

persons''

''Director(s)''

director(s) of the Company

''Extension Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to

the Directors to the effect that the total number of Shares which

may be allotted and issued under the Issue Mandate may be

increased by an additional number representing such number of

Shares actually repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

''Issue Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to

the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to allot, issue

or otherwise deal with new Shares up to a maximum of 20% of

the aggregate number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing

the relevant resolution at the Annual General Meeting

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Latest Practicable

24 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

Date''

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in

this circular

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

''Repurchase Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to

the Directors to enable them to repurchase the Shares on the

Stock Exchange the aggregate number of which shall not exceed

10% of the aggregate number of the Shares in issue as at the date

of passing the relevant resolution at the Annual General Meeting

''SFO''

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws

of Hong Kong)

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company

''Shareholder(s)''

holder(s) of the Shares

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''Takeovers Code''

the Code on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''JPY''

Japanese Yen, the official currency of Japan

''%''

per cent.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

TOKYO CHUO AUCTION HOLDINGS LIMITED

東 京 中 央 拍 賣 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code:

1939)

Executive Directors:

Registered office:

Mr. Ando Shokei

Room 2601, 26/F

Mrs. Ando Eri

Wing On Centre

Mr. Katsu Bunkai

111 Connaught Road Central

Mr. Sun Hongyue

Hong Kong

Mr. Yau Chung Hang

Head office and principal place

Independent non-executive Directors:

of business in Japan:

Mr. Chung Kwok Mo, John

2/F and 3/F

Ms. Lam Suk Ling, Shirley

Kyobashi-Square

Mr. Chun Chi Man

3-7-5 Kyobashi

Chuo-ku

Tokyo

Japan

31 July 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir/Madam

PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES

TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

INTRODUCTION

The primary purpose of this circular is to provide you with information regarding the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting and to give you notice of the Annual General Meeting. Resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 12:44:07 UTC
