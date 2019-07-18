Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF SENIOR NOTES

07/18/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act" ), and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

DEXIN CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

德 信 中 国 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2019)

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF SENIOR NOTES

INTRODUCTION

The Company proposes to conduct the Proposed Notes Issue.

The Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. The Notes are being offered and sold only outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance upon Regulation S under the Securities Act. None of the Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong.

Completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to, inter alia, market conditions and investors' interest. The Notes are proposed to be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors. Guotai Junan International, CCB International and Credit Suisse are the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers of the Proposed Notes Issue. Pricing of the Notes will be determined through a book building exercise to be conducted by the joint lead managers. The Notes, if issued, will be repayable at maturity, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased pursuant to their terms. As at the date hereof, the amount, terms and conditions of the Proposed Notes Issue have yet to be determined. Upon finalization of the terms of the Proposed Notes Issue, Guotai Junan International, CCB International, Credit Suisse, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors will enter into the Purchase Agreement. Further announcements in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/No PRIIPs KID - Manufacturer target market (MiFID

  1. product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in the European Economic Area.

Proposed use of proceeds

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes mainly to refinance certain of its existing onshore indebtedness, and for working capital purposes.

Listing

The Company will seek a listing of the Notes on the Stock Exchange. Admission of the Notes to the Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or the Notes.

GENERAL

As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialize. Potential investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcements in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Board"

"CCB International"

"China" or "PRC"

"Company"

the board of Directors

CCB International Capital Limited

the People' s Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan for the purpose of this announcement

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited (德信中国控股有限公司), a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability and whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange

"Credit Suisse"

"Directors"

"Guotai Junan International"

"Hong Kong"

"Notes"

"Proposed Notes Issue"

"Purchase Agreement"

Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited

the directors of the Company

Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

the senior notes to be issued by the Company

the proposed issue of the Notes by the Company

the agreement proposed to be entered into between the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors, Guotai Junan International, CCB International and Credit Suisse in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue

"Securities Act"

"Stock Exchange"

"Subsidiary Guarantees"

"Subsidiary Guarantors"

"United States"

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

the guarantees provided by the Subsidiary Guarantors in respect of the Notes

certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the Company which guarantee the Notes

the United States of America

By Order of the Board

DEXIN CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

Hu Yiping

Chairman

As of the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Hu Yiping, Mr. Fei Zhongmin and Ms. Feng Xia as executive directors, Mr. Hu Shihao as a non- executive director, and Dr. Wong Wing Kuen Albert, Mr. Ding Jiangang and Mr. Chen Hengliu as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 23:24:02 UTC
