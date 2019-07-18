Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF SENIOR NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DEXIN CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

德 信 中 国 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2019)

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF SENIOR NOTES

INTRODUCTION

The Company proposes to conduct the Proposed Notes Issue.

The Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. The Notes are being offered and sold only outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance upon Regulation S under the Securities Act. None of the Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong.

Completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to, inter alia, market conditions and investors' interest. The Notes are proposed to be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors. Guotai Junan International, CCB International and Credit Suisse are the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers of the Proposed Notes Issue. Pricing of the Notes will be determined through a book building exercise to be conducted by the joint lead managers. The Notes, if issued, will be repayable at maturity, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased pursuant to their terms. As at the date hereof, the amount, terms and conditions of the Proposed Notes Issue have yet to be determined. Upon finalization of the terms of the Proposed Notes Issue, Guotai Junan International, CCB International, Credit Suisse, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors will enter into the Purchase Agreement. Further announcements in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.

