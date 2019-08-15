Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES, CONDITIONAL SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENTS, CONNECTED TRANSACTION - GUOYUAN TRADE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT, REVISED NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, AND NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING

08/15/2019

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*, you should at once hand this circular, together with the accompanying forms of proxy for the EGM and H Shareholders Class Meeting and the reply slips for the EGM and H Shareholders Class Meeting, to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*

鄭州銀行 股份有限公 司*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Shares Stock Code: 6196)

(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4613)

PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES,

CONDITIONAL SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENTS,

CONNECTED TRANSACTION - GUOYUAN TRADE

SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT,

REVISED NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING,

AND

NOTICE OF 2019 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

and Independent Shareholders

The Letter from the Board is set out on pages 5 to 27 of this circular.

The Bank will convene the EGM at 9:00 a.m. on September 3, 2019 (Tuesday) and the H Shareholders Class Meeting immediately after the conclusion of the EGM and the A Shareholders Class Meeting at Multi-Function Room, 29/F, Bank of Zhengzhou Building, 22 Shangwu Waihuan Road, Zhengdong New District, Zhengzhou, Henan Province, the PRC. The revised notice of the EGM and the notice of the H Shareholders Class Meeting are set out on pages VI-1 to VI-4 and VII-1 to VII-4 of this circular, respectively.

A Revised EGM Proxy Form is enclosed. The proxy form of the H Shareholders Class Meeting, the reply slips for the EGM and the H Shareholders Class Meeting which have been published and despatched to the Shareholders on July 17, 2019 remain unchanged and valid.

Whether or not you are attending and/or voting at the EGM and/or H Shareholders Class Meeting, you are requested to (i) complete the reply slips despatched by the Bank on July 17, 2019 in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, and return the reply slips to the H Share Registrar (for H Shareholders) on or before August 14, 2019 (Wednesday); and (ii) complete the Revised EGM Proxy Form and/or the proxy form of the H Shareholders Class Meeting in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, and return them to the H Share Registrar (for H Shareholders) in any event not less than 24 hours before the scheduled time for holding of the EGM and/or H Shareholders Class Meeting (i.e. by 9:00 a.m. on September 2, 2019 (Monday)) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the Original EGM Proxy Form, the Revised EGM Proxy Form and/or the proxy form of the H Shareholders Class Meeting will not preclude you from attending in person or voting at the EGM and/or H Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

  • The Bank is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

August 16, 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29

APPENDIX I

- FEASIBILITY REPORT ON THE USE OF

PROCEEDS FROM THE NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE

OF A SHARES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

APPENDIX II

- REPORT ON THE USE OF PREVIOUSLY RAISED

PROCEEDS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

APPENDIX III

- THE DILUTION OF CURRENT RETURNS BY THE

NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES AND THE

REMEDIAL MEASURES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

III-1

APPENDIX IV

- SHAREHOLDER RETURN PLAN FOR THE NEXT

THREE YEARS (2019 - 2021) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IV-1

APPENDIX V

- GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

V-1

APPENDIX VI

- REVISED NOTICE OF EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

VI-1

APPENDIX VII

- NOTICE OF H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING . .

VII-1

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"A Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Bank, with a

par value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed on the Small

and Medium Enterprise (SME) Board of the SZSE (stock

code: 002936) and traded in RMB

"A Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the A Share(s)

"A Shareholders Class Meeting"

the 2019 first class meeting of the A Shareholders to be

convened on September 3, 2019

"Articles of Association"

the Articles of Association of the Bank (as amended from

time to time)

"associate(s)"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Hong Kong

Listing Rules

"Bank"

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.* (鄭州銀行股份有限公司),

a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with

limited liability, the H Shares and offshore preference

shares of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock

Exchange (H Shares stock code: 6196; offshore

preference shares stock code: 4613) and the A Shares of

which are listed on the SZSE (stock code: 002936),

respectively (including its subsidiaries unless the context

otherwise requires)

"Board" or "Board of Directors"

the board of Directors of the Bank

"Bridge Trust"

Bridge Trust Co., Ltd., (百瑞信託有限責任公司), a PRC

state-owned enterprise and an existing Shareholder of the

Bank

"CBIRC"

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission

(中國銀行保險監督管理委員會)

"CBIRC Henan Office"

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission

Henan Office (中國銀行保險監督管理委員會河南監管局)

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"China" or "PRC"

the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of

this circular only, excluding Hong Kong, the Macao

Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

regions

"Class Meetings"

the A Shareholders Class Meeting and H Shareholders

Class Meeting

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Hong Kong

Listing Rules

"CSRC"

China Securities Regulatory Commission (中國證券監督

管理委員會)

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Bank

"EGM"

the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting of the Bank

to be convened on September 3, 2019

"Guoyuan Trade"

Henan Guoyuan Trade Co., Ltd. (河南國原貿易有限公

), a PRC enterprise and an existing Shareholder of the

Bank

"Guoyuan Trade Subscription"

the proposed subscription of A Shares by Guoyuan Trade

pursuant to the Guoyuan Trade Subscription Agreement

"Guoyuan Trade Subscription

the conditional share subscription agreement dated July

Agreement"

16, 2019 entered into between the Bank and Guoyuan

Trade, pursuant to which Guoyuan Trade has

conditionally agreed to subscriber for, and the Bank has

conditionally agreed to issue A Shares with an amount of

not more than RMB600 million but not less than

RMB450 million under the Proposed Non-public

Issuance of A Shares

"H Share(s)"

overseas-listed foreign share(s) in the share capital of the

Bank, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are

listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code:

6196) and traded in Hong Kong Dollars

"H Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the H Share(s)

"H Shareholders Class Meeting"

the 2019 first class meeting of the H Shareholders to be

convened on September 3, 2019

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"H Share Registrar"

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited,

the H Share registrar of the Bank

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

"Hong Kong Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (as amended

from time to time)

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Independent Board Committee"

the independent board committee of the Company

comprising Mr. Xie Taifeng, Mr. Wu Ge, Ms. Chan Mei

Bo Mabel and Ms. Li Yanyan, being all the independent

non-executive Directors, which is formed to advise the

Independent Shareholders on the Guoyuan Trade

Subscription in accordance with the Hong Kong Listing

Rules

"Independent Financial Adviser"

Lego Corporate Finance Limited, a licensed corporation

or "Lego"

to carry out Type 6 (advising on corporate finance)

regulated activity under the SFO, being the independent

financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee

and Independent Shareholders in respect of the Guoyuan

Trade Subscription

"Independent Shareholders"

Shareholders other than (i) Zhengzhou Holdings and its

associates; (ii) Bridge Trust and its associates; and (iii)

Guoyuan Trade and its associates

"Latest Practicable Date"

August 12, 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to

the printing of this circular for the purpose of

ascertaining certain information contained in this circular

"Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares", "Non-public Issuance" or "Issuance"

"RMB"

"SFO"

the proposed non-public issuance of no more than 1,000,000,000 A Shares by the Bank to no more than 10 specific target subscribers

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

- 3 -

