Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED OFFSHORE DEBT RESTRUCTURING AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited

中國 興 業太 陽 能 技術 控 股 有 限公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 750)

PROPOSED OFFSHORE DEBT RESTRUCTURING

AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited (or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 18 October 2018, 10 January 2019, 23 January 2019, 8 February 2019 and 15 February 2019 concerning, amongst other things, the status of the debt securities and of the Company (the "Update Announcements") and the joint announcement dated 5 June 2019 issued by the Company, together with its subsidiary, China Singyes New Materials Holdings Limited in relation to the agreement to acquire 1,687,008,585 newly issued ordinary shares in the Company (the "Subscription Shares") by Water Development (HK) Holding Co., Limited (the "Subscriber") (the "Joint Announcement", together with the