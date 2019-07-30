Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
07/30/2019 | 06:30pm EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
This Circular is issued by Yorkshine Holdings Limited (the ''Company''). If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the capital of the Company, you should at once hand this Circular, together with the enclosed proxy form, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, reports contained or opinions expressed in this Circular.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Circular.
YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
煜新控股有限公司*
(Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)
(Company Registration No. 198902648H)
Singapore Stock Code: MR8
Hong Kong Stock Code: 1048
PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS
PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATE
TO ISSUE NEW SHARES
AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at The Elizabeth Hotel by Far East Hospitality, 24 Mount Elizabeth, Singapore 228518 on Friday, 30 August 2019 at 11 : 00 a.m. is set out on pages 13 to 18 of this Circular. A proxy form for use at the Annual General Meeting is also enclosed with this Circular.
If you are not able to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and sign the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's Singapore Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd, at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 (for Singapore Shareholders) or the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, at Room 2103B, 21/F., 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong (for Hong Kong Shareholders) as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting or its adjournment. Completion and return of the proxy form shall not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting if they so wish.
In this Circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
''Annual General
the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at The
Meeting''
Elizabeth Hotel by Far East Hospitality, 24 Mount Elizabeth,
Singapore 228518 on Friday, 30 August 2019 at 11 : 00 a.m., to
consider and, if appropriate, to approve the resolutions
contained in the notice of the meeting which is set out on
pages 13 to 18 of this Circular, or any adjournment thereof
''Annual Report''
the annual report of the Company for the Year
''Audit Committee''
the audit committee of the Company
''Board''
the board of Directors
''CCASS''
Central Clearing and Settlement System
''CDP''
The Central Depository (Pte) Limited
''Companies Act''
the Companies Act (Chapter 50) of Singapore, as may be
amended, modified and supplemented from time to time
''Company''
Yorkshine Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in
Singapore with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed
on the Main Board of the SGX-ST and the Main Board of the
SEHK
''Constitution''
the constitution of the Company
''controlling
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Hong Kong Listing
shareholder(s)''
Rules and Listing Manual
''Depositor(s)''
the term ''Depositor(s)'' shall have the meaning ascribed to it in
Section 81SF of the SFA
''Director(s)''
the director(s) of the Company
''General Share Issue
a general and unconditional mandate to allot, issue or deal with
Mandate''
Shares, subject to and in accordance with the terms and
conditions of the mandate
''Group''
the Company and its subsidiaries
''HK$''
Hong Kong dollars
''HKSCC''
HKSCC Nominees Limited
''Hong Kong''
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
Republic of China
''Hong Kong Listing
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the SEHK
Rules''
- 1 -
DEFINITIONS
''Latest Practicable
25 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the
Date''
printing of this Circular for ascertaining certain information in
this Circular
''Listing Manual''
the listing manual of the SGX-ST, as amended, modified or
supplemented from time to time
''Nominating
the nominating committee of the Company
Committee''
''Remuneration
the remuneration committee of the Company
Committee''
''S$''
Singapore dollars and cents respectively
''Securities Account(s)''
the securities account(s) maintained with CDP, but not including
the securities account(s) maintained with a depository agent (as
defined in Section 81SF of the SFA)
''SEHK''
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
''SFA''
The Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) of Singapore, as
amended, modified or supplemented from time to time
''SFO''
the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws
of Hong Kong
''SGX-ST''
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
''Share(s)''
ordinary share(s) in the capital of the Company, and the term
''Share'' shall be construed accordingly
''Shareholder(s)''
the registered holder(s) of the Share(s), except where the
registered depositor is CDP, the term ''Shareholders'' shall, in
relation to such Shares and where the context admits, mean the
Depositors whose Securities Accounts with CDP are credited
with the Shares; and where the registered holder is HKSCC, the
term ''Shareholders'' shall, in relation to such Shares, mean the
depositors whose securities accounts are maintained by HKSCC
or other licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in
securities, or custodian banks through CCASS, and the term
''Shareholder'' shall be construed accordingly
''subsidiary(ies)''
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Hong Kong Listing
Rules and the Companies Act
''Year''
the financial year ended 30 April 2019
''%''
per centum or percentage
- 2 -
DEFINITIONS
Depositors. The terms ''Depositor'', ''Depository Agent'' and ''Depository Register'' shall have the meanings ascribed to them respectively in Section 81SF of the SFA.
Headings. The headings in this Circular are inserted for convenience only and shall be ignored in construing this Circular.
References. Words importing the singular shall, where applicable, include the plural and vice versa and words importing the masculine gender shall, where applicable, include the feminine and neuter genders and vice versa. References to persons shall, where applicable, include corporations.
Rounding. Any discrepancies in figures included in this Circular between the amounts listed and their actual values are due to rounding. Accordingly, figures may have been adjusted to ensure that totals or sub-totals shown, as the case may be, reflect an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.
Sections. Any reference in this Circular to a section is a reference to a section of this Circular, unless otherwise stated.
Shareholders. References to ''you'', ''your'' and ''yours'' in this Circular are, as the context so determines, to Shareholders (including persons whose Shares are deposited with CDP or HKSCC or who have purchased Shares on the SGX-ST or the SEHK).
Statutes or ordinances. Any reference in this Circular to any enactment is a reference to that enactment as for the time being amended, supplemented or re-enacted. Any word defined under the SFA, SFO, Companies Act, Hong Kong Listing Rules, or any statutory or regulatory modification thereof and not otherwise defined in this Circular shall, where applicable, have the meaning ascribed to it under the respective enactment, as the case may be, unless the context otherwise requires.
Time and date. Any reference to a time of day and date in this Circular is made by reference to Singapore and Hong Kong time and date, unless otherwise stated.
- 3 -
