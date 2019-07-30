Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

This Circular is issued by Yorkshine Holdings Limited (the ''Company''). If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the capital of the Company, you should at once hand this Circular, together with the enclosed proxy form, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, reports contained or opinions expressed in this Circular.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Circular.

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

煜新控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Company Registration No. 198902648H)

Singapore Stock Code: MR8

Hong Kong Stock Code: 1048

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATE

TO ISSUE NEW SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at The Elizabeth Hotel by Far East Hospitality, 24 Mount Elizabeth, Singapore 228518 on Friday, 30 August 2019 at 11 : 00 a.m. is set out on pages 13 to 18 of this Circular. A proxy form for use at the Annual General Meeting is also enclosed with this Circular.

If you are not able to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and sign the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's Singapore Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd, at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 (for Singapore Shareholders) or the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, at Room 2103B, 21/F., 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong (for Hong Kong Shareholders) as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting or its adjournment. Completion and return of the proxy form shall not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting if they so wish.

  • For identification purpose only

31 July 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

1.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

2.

Proposed Re-election of Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

3.

General Share Issue Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

4.

Notice of Closure of Register of Members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

5.

Annual General Meeting and Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

6.

Directors' Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

7.

Action to be taken by Shareholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

8.

Directors' Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

9.

Documents Available for Inspection . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

10.

General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

11.

Miscellaneous . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

APPENDIX I - BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF THE RETIRING

DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this Circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

''Annual General

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at The

Meeting''

Elizabeth Hotel by Far East Hospitality, 24 Mount Elizabeth,

Singapore 228518 on Friday, 30 August 2019 at 11 : 00 a.m., to

consider and, if appropriate, to approve the resolutions

contained in the notice of the meeting which is set out on

pages 13 to 18 of this Circular, or any adjournment thereof

''Annual Report''

the annual report of the Company for the Year

''Audit Committee''

the audit committee of the Company

''Board''

the board of Directors

''CCASS''

Central Clearing and Settlement System

''CDP''

The Central Depository (Pte) Limited

''Companies Act''

the Companies Act (Chapter 50) of Singapore, as may be

amended, modified and supplemented from time to time

''Company''

Yorkshine Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in

Singapore with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed

on the Main Board of the SGX-ST and the Main Board of the

SEHK

''Constitution''

the constitution of the Company

''controlling

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Hong Kong Listing

shareholder(s)''

Rules and Listing Manual

''Depositor(s)''

the term ''Depositor(s)'' shall have the meaning ascribed to it in

Section 81SF of the SFA

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''General Share Issue

a general and unconditional mandate to allot, issue or deal with

Mandate''

Shares, subject to and in accordance with the terms and

conditions of the mandate

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars

''HKSCC''

HKSCC Nominees Limited

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

''Hong Kong Listing

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the SEHK

Rules''

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Latest Practicable

25 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

Date''

printing of this Circular for ascertaining certain information in

this Circular

''Listing Manual''

the listing manual of the SGX-ST, as amended, modified or

supplemented from time to time

''Nominating

the nominating committee of the Company

Committee''

''Remuneration

the remuneration committee of the Company

Committee''

''S$''

Singapore dollars and cents respectively

''Securities Account(s)''

the securities account(s) maintained with CDP, but not including

the securities account(s) maintained with a depository agent (as

defined in Section 81SF of the SFA)

''SEHK''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''SFA''

The Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) of Singapore, as

amended, modified or supplemented from time to time

''SFO''

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws

of Hong Kong

''SGX-ST''

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) in the capital of the Company, and the term

''Share'' shall be construed accordingly

''Shareholder(s)''

the registered holder(s) of the Share(s), except where the

registered depositor is CDP, the term ''Shareholders'' shall, in

relation to such Shares and where the context admits, mean the

Depositors whose Securities Accounts with CDP are credited

with the Shares; and where the registered holder is HKSCC, the

term ''Shareholders'' shall, in relation to such Shares, mean the

depositors whose securities accounts are maintained by HKSCC

or other licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in

securities, or custodian banks through CCASS, and the term

''Shareholder'' shall be construed accordingly

''subsidiary(ies)''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Hong Kong Listing

Rules and the Companies Act

''Year''

the financial year ended 30 April 2019

''%''

per centum or percentage

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

Depositors. The terms ''Depositor'', ''Depository Agent'' and ''Depository Register'' shall have the meanings ascribed to them respectively in Section 81SF of the SFA.

Headings. The headings in this Circular are inserted for convenience only and shall be ignored in construing this Circular.

References. Words importing the singular shall, where applicable, include the plural and vice versa and words importing the masculine gender shall, where applicable, include the feminine and neuter genders and vice versa. References to persons shall, where applicable, include corporations.

Rounding. Any discrepancies in figures included in this Circular between the amounts listed and their actual values are due to rounding. Accordingly, figures may have been adjusted to ensure that totals or sub-totals shown, as the case may be, reflect an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

Sections. Any reference in this Circular to a section is a reference to a section of this Circular, unless otherwise stated.

Shareholders. References to ''you'', ''your'' and ''yours'' in this Circular are, as the context so determines, to Shareholders (including persons whose Shares are deposited with CDP or HKSCC or who have purchased Shares on the SGX-ST or the SEHK).

Statutes or ordinances. Any reference in this Circular to any enactment is a reference to that enactment as for the time being amended, supplemented or re-enacted. Any word defined under the SFA, SFO, Companies Act, Hong Kong Listing Rules, or any statutory or regulatory modification thereof and not otherwise defined in this Circular shall, where applicable, have the meaning ascribed to it under the respective enactment, as the case may be, unless the context otherwise requires.

Time and date. Any reference to a time of day and date in this Circular is made by reference to Singapore and Hong Kong time and date, unless otherwise stated.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 22:29:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:25pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim Report 2019
PU
07:25pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
07:25pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Financial information in relation to prelimin..
PU
07:25pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Initial price consultation period of a share ..
PU
07:25pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information update on winding up petit..
PU
06:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals relating to general mandates to iss..
PU
06:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed re-election of retiring directors, p..
PU
06:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Issuance of us$200,000,000 12.875% senior not..
PU
06:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Annual Report 2018/19
PU
06:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Public offering of the second tranche of corp..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 32,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
EV / Sales2019 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 13,3x
Capitalization 334 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 266,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.71%42 532
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.06%49 722
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE61.05%27 901
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.49%25 380
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 025
NASDAQ20.22%16 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group