Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

YORKSHINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

煜新控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Company Registration No. 198902648H)

Singapore Stock Code: MR8

Hong Kong Stock Code: 1048

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATE

TO ISSUE NEW SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at The Elizabeth Hotel by Far East Hospitality, 24 Mount Elizabeth, Singapore 228518 on Friday, 30 August 2019 at 11 : 00 a.m. is set out on pages 13 to 18 of this Circular. A proxy form for use at the Annual General Meeting is also enclosed with this Circular.

If you are not able to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and sign the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's Singapore Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd, at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 (for Singapore Shareholders) or the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, at Room 2103B, 21/F., 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong (for Hong Kong Shareholders) as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting or its adjournment. Completion and return of the proxy form shall not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting if they so wish.