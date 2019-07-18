Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE OF 239,817,900 RIGHTS SHARES AT HK$0.28 PER RIGHTS SHARE ON THE BASIS OF TWO RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY ONE SHARE HELD ON THE RECORD DATE
07/18/2019 | 06:50pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.
Cocoon Holdings Limited
中國天弓控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 428)
PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE OF 239,817,900 RIGHTS SHARES AT HK$0.28 PER RIGHTS SHARE ON THE BASIS OF TWO RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY ONE SHARE HELD ON THE RECORD DATE
Financial Advisers to the Company
TRINITY CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED
Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee
and Independent Shareholders
Underwriter
PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE
The Board proposes to implement the Rights Issue on the basis of two (2) Rights Shares for every one (1) Share held on the Record Date at the Subscription Price of HK$0.28 per Rights Share to raise approximately HK$67.15 million before expenses (assuming no further issue or repurchase of the Shares on or before the Record Date) by issuing 239,817,900 Rights Shares to the Qualifying Shareholders.
The estimated net proceeds from the Rights Issue will be approximately HK$66.00 million (equivalent to a net price of approximately HK$0.275 per Rights Share), among which (i) approximately HK$30.00 million will be used for repayment of the shareholders loan due to shareholder in the principal amount of HK$30.00 million with interest rate at 8% per annum, which will mature on 6 October 2019; (ii) approximately HK$30.00 million will be used for investment in listed securities and unlisted securities; and (iii) the remaining balance of approximately HK$6.00 million will be used for general working capital of the Group.
The Rights Issue will be fully underwritten by the Underwriter. Details of the Underwriting Arrangement are set out in the paragraph headed "Underwriting Agreement" in this announcement.
Assuming there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date, the 239,817,900 Rights Shares proposed to be allotted and issued pursuant to the Rights Issue represent: (i) 200.00% of the existing issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and
approximately 66.67% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Rights Shares immediately after completion of the Rights Issue.
The Rights Issue is only available to the Qualifying Shareholders and will not be extended to the Excluded Shareholders. To qualify for the Rights Issue, all transfers of the Shares (accompanied by the relevant share certificates) must be lodged for registration with the Registrar by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 23 August 2019. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 26 August 2019 to Friday, 30 August 2019, both days inclusive, to determine the eligibility of the Rights Issue. The Record Date is Friday, 30 August 2019. The last day of dealings in the Shares on cum-rights basis is on Wednesday, 21 August 2019. The Shares will be dealt in on ex-rights basis from Thursday, 22 August 2019. To qualify for the Rights Issue, a Shareholder must be registered as a member of the Company at the close of business on the Record Date and must not be an Excluded Shareholder. The Rights Issue is subject to, amongst other conditions, the approval by the Independent Shareholders at the SGM. To determine the identity of the Shareholders who can attend and vote at the SGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 14 August 2019 to Tuesday, 20 August 2019 both days inclusive.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Since the Rights Issue will increase the issued share capital of the Company by more than 50%, in accordance with Rule 7.27A(1) of the Listing Rules, the Rights Issue must be made conditional on, amongst other things, the approval by the Independent Shareholders at which any Controlling Shareholders and their respective associates or, where there are no Controlling Shareholders, the Directors (excluding the independent non-executive Directors) and the chief executive of the Company, and their respective associates shall abstain from voting in favour of the Rights Issue. As at the date of this announcement, (i) there are no Controlling Shareholders of the Company; and (ii) none of the Directors and the chief executive of the Company and their respective associates hold any Shares. As such, no Shareholder will be required to abstain from voting in favour of the resolution to approve the Rights Issue at the SGM.
The Rights Issue does not result in a theoretical dilution effect of 25% or more on its own. As such, the theoretical dilution impact of the Rights Issue is in compliance with Rule 7.27B of the Listing Rules.
WARNING OF THE RISK OF DEALINGS IN THE SHARES AND THE NIL-PAID RIGHTS SHARES
Shareholders and potential investors should note that the Rights Issue is conditional upon the Underwriting Agreement having become unconditional and the Underwriter not having terminated the Underwriting Agreement in accordance with the terms thereof. Accordingly, the Rights Issue may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers.
Shareholders should note that the Shares will be dealt in on an ex-rights basis commencing from Thursday, 22 August 2019 and that dealing in the Shares will take place while the conditions to which the Underwriting Agreement are subject remain unfulfilled.
Any Shareholder or other person dealing in the Shares up to the date on which all conditions to which the Rights Issue is subject are fulfilled (which is expected to be on 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 17 September 2019), will accordingly bear the risk that the Rights Issue cannot become unconditional and may not proceed. Any Shareholder or other person contemplating any dealings in the Shares and/or nil-paid Rights Shares, who is in any doubt about his/her/its position, is recommended to consult his/her/its own professional advisers.
PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE
After the trading hours on 18 July 2019, the Company and the Underwriter entered into the Underwriting Agreement in respect of the proposed Rights Issue.
Details of the Rights Issue are set out below:
Basis of the Rights Issue
: Two (2) Rights Shares for every One (1) Share held
on the Record Date
Number of Shares in issue as at the
:
119,908,950 Shares
date of this announcement
Number of Shares to be issued
: 239,817,900 Rights Shares (assuming no further
under the Rights Issue
issue or repurchase of Shares on or before the
Record Date)
Subscription Price for the Rights
:
HK$0.28 per Rights Share
Shares
Enlarged number of Shares in
: 359,726,850 Shares (assuming no further issue or
issued upon completion of the
repurchase of Shares (other than the Rights Shares)
Rights Issue
on or before the completion of the Rights Issue)
As at the date of this announcement, the Company does not have any outstanding derivatives, options, warrants and convertible securities or other similar rights which are convertible or exchangeable into Shares. The Company has no intention to issue or grant any convertible securities, warrants and/or options on or before the Record Date.
Assuming there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date, the 239,817,900 Rights Shares proposed to be allotted and issued pursuant to the Rights Issue represent (i) 200.00% of the existing issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 66.67% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Rights Shares immediately after completion of the Rights Issue.
Subscription Price
The Subscription Price is HK0.28 per Rights Share, payable in full by a Qualifying Shareholder upon acceptance of the relevant provisional allotment of Rights Shares and, where applicable, application for excess Rights Shares under the Rights Issue, or when a transferee of nil-paid Rights Shares applies for the Rights Shares.
The Subscription Price represents:
a discount of approximately 13.8% to the closing price of HK$0.325 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Day;
a discount of approximately 12.5% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.320 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last 5 consecutive trading days immediately prior to the Last Trading Day;
a discount of approximately 12.2% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.319 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last 10 consecutive trading days immediately prior to the Last Trading Day; and
a discount of approximately 5.1% to the theoretical ex-rights price of approximately HK$0.295 per Share based on closing price of HK$0.325 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Day.
Based on the Subscription Price of HK$0.28, the estimated gross proceeds from the Rights Issue will be approximately HK$67.15 million (assuming there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement up to the Record Date). The net proceeds from the Rights Issue to be received by the Company is expected to be approximately HK$66.00 million (after deducting all relevant expenses relating to the Rights Issue). Based on the net proceeds of approximately HK$66.00 million, the net price per Rights Share is approximately HK$0.275.
The Subscription Price was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Underwriter with reference to, among others, (i) the prevailing market price of the Shares prior to the Last Trading Day and the theoretical ex-rights price; and
the capital needs of the Group. The Directors (excluding the independent non-executive Directors whose view will be formed after considering the opinion of the Independent Financial Adviser) consider that each Qualifying Shareholder will be provisionally allotted the Rights Shares at the same Subscription Price in proportion to his/her/its shareholdings held on the Record Date and the terms of the Rights Issue, including the Subscription Price which has been set as a discount to the recent closing prices of the Shares with an objective of encouraging existing Shareholders to take up their provisional allotments so as to participate in the potential growth of the Company, to be fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
