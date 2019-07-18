Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE OF 239,817,900 RIGHTS SHARES AT HK$0.28 PER RIGHTS SHARE ON THE BASIS OF TWO RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY ONE SHARE HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE

The Board proposes to implement the Rights Issue on the basis of two (2) Rights Shares for every one (1) Share held on the Record Date at the Subscription Price of HK$0.28 per Rights Share to raise approximately HK$67.15 million before expenses (assuming no further issue or repurchase of the Shares on or before the Record Date) by issuing 239,817,900 Rights Shares to the Qualifying Shareholders.

The estimated net proceeds from the Rights Issue will be approximately HK$66.00 million (equivalent to a net price of approximately HK$0.275 per Rights Share), among which (i) approximately HK$30.00 million will be used for repayment of the shareholders loan due to shareholder in the principal amount of HK$30.00 million with interest rate at 8% per annum, which will mature on 6 October 2019; (ii) approximately HK$30.00 million will be used for investment in listed securities and unlisted securities; and (iii) the remaining balance of approximately HK$6.00 million will be used for general working capital of the Group.

The Rights Issue will be fully underwritten by the Underwriter. Details of the Underwriting Arrangement are set out in the paragraph headed "Underwriting Agreement" in this announcement.

Assuming there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date, the 239,817,900 Rights Shares proposed to be allotted and issued pursuant to the Rights Issue represent: (i) 200.00% of the existing issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and

approximately 66.67% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Rights Shares immediately after completion of the Rights Issue.

The Rights Issue is only available to the Qualifying Shareholders and will not be extended to the Excluded Shareholders. To qualify for the Rights Issue, all transfers of the Shares (accompanied by the relevant share certificates) must be lodged for registration with the Registrar by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 23 August 2019. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 26 August 2019 to Friday, 30 August 2019, both days inclusive, to determine the eligibility of the Rights Issue. The Record Date is Friday, 30 August 2019. The last day of dealings in the Shares on cum-rights basis is on Wednesday, 21 August 2019. The Shares will be dealt in on ex-rights basis from Thursday, 22 August 2019. To qualify for the Rights Issue, a Shareholder must be registered as a member of the Company at the close of business on the Record Date and must not be an Excluded Shareholder. The Rights Issue is subject to, amongst other conditions, the approval by the Independent Shareholders at the SGM. To determine the identity of the Shareholders who can attend and vote at the SGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 14 August 2019 to Tuesday, 20 August 2019 both days inclusive.