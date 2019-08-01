Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 農 林 低 碳 控 股 有 限 公 司

CHINA AGROFORESTRY LOW-CARBON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1069)

PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION

AND

CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE

The Board proposes to implement the Share Consolidation on the basis that every twenty (20) Existing Shares will be consolidated into one (1) Consolidated Share. The Share Consolidation is conditional upon, among other things, the approval of the Shareholders at the EGM.

PROPOSED CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE

As at the date of this announcement, the Existing Shares are traded on the Stock Exchange in board lot size of 40,000 Existing Shares. The Board proposes to change the board lot size for trading on the Stock Exchange from 40,000 Existing Shares to 10,000 Consolidated Shares conditional upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective.

GENERAL

The Share Consolidation is conditional upon, among other things, the passing of an ordinary resolution by the Shareholders at the EGM and the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consolidated Shares.

The EGM will be convened and held for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Share Consolidation.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting on the resolution relating to the proposed Share Consolidation.

A circular containing, among other things, details of the Share Consolidation and the Change in Board Lot Size, and the notice convening the EGM is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or about 8 August 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that the Share Consolidation is conditional upon satisfaction of the conditions as set out in the paragraphs headed ''Conditions of the proposed Share Consolidation'' below. Accordingly, the Share Consolidation may or may not proceed.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. If they are in any doubt, they should consult their professional advisers.

The Board proposes to implement the Share Consolidation on the basis that every twenty (20) Existing Shares will be consolidated into one (1) Consolidated Share.

Conditions of the proposed Share Consolidation

The Share Consolidation is conditional upon the following conditions:

(i) the passing of an ordinary resolution to approve the Share Consolidation by the Shareholders at the EGM;

(ii) the compliance with all relevant procedures and requirements under the laws of Cayman Island (where applicable); and

(iii) the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consolidated Shares.

Subject to the satisfaction of all the above conditions, it is expected that the Share Consolidation will become effective on the Effective Date.

Effects of the proposed Share Consolidation

As at the date of this announcement, 11,024,220,415 Existing Shares have been allotted and issued. Upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective and assuming that no new Existing Shares are issued or repurchased from the date hereof until the Effective Date, not less than 551,211,020 Consolidated Shares will be in issue.

Statues of the Consolidated Shares

Upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective, the Consolidated Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with each other. Other than the expenses to be incurred in relation to the Share Consolidation, the implementation of the Share Consolidation will not alter the underlying assets, business operations, management or financial position of the Company or the shareholdings, proportionate interests or rights of the Shareholders, save for any fractional Consolidated Shares to which Shareholders may be entitled.

Listing application

An application will be made by the Company to the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and the permission to deal in, the Consolidated Shares upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective.

Subject to the granting of listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consolidated Shares on the Stock Exchange upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective, as well as compliance with the stock admission requirements of the HKSCC, the Consolidated Shares will be accepted as eligible securities by HKSCC for deposit, clearance and settlement in CCASS with effect from the commencement date of dealings in the Consolidated Shares on the Stock Exchange or such other date as determined by HKSCC. Settlement of transactions between participants of the Stock Exchange on any trading day is required to take place in CCASS on the second settlement day thereafter. All activities under CCASS are subject to the General Rules of CCASS and CCASS Operational Procedures in effect from time to time. All necessary arrangements will be made for the Consolidated Shares to be admitted into CCASS established and operated by HKSCC.

None of the Existing Shares are listed or dealt in on any other stock exchanges other than the Stock Exchange, and at the time when the Share Consolidation becoming effective, the Consolidated Shares in issue will not be listed or dealt in on any stock exchange other than the Stock Exchange, and no such listing or permission to deal is being or is proposed to be sought.

Fractional entitlement to Consolidated Shares

Fractional Consolidated Shares arising from the Share Consolidation, if any, will be disregarded and will not be issued to the Shareholders but all such fractional Consolidated Shares will be aggregated and, if possible, sold for the benefit of the Company. Fractional Consolidated Shares will only arise in respect of the entire shareholding of a holder of the Existing Shares regardless of the number of share certificates held by such holder.

PROPOSED CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE

As at the date of this announcement, the Existing Shares are traded on the Stock Exchange in the board lot size of 40,000 Existing Shares. The Board proposes to change the board lot size for trading on the Stock Exchange from 40,000 Existing Shares to 10,000 Consolidated Shares conditional upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective.

Based on the closing price of HK$0.019 per Existing Share (equivalent to the theoretical closing price of HK$0.38 per Consolidated Share) as at the date of this announcement, (i) the value of each existing board lot of Existing Shares is HK$760; (ii) the value of each board lot of 40,000 Consolidated Shares would be HK$15,200 assuming the Share Consolidation becoming effective; and (iii) the estimated value per board lot of 10,000 Consolidated Shares would be HK$3,800 assuming that the Change in Board Lot Size had also been effective.

The Change in Board Lot Size will not result in change in the relative rights of the Shareholders.

Arrangement on odd lot trading

In order to facilitate the trading of odd lots of the Consolidated Shares arising from the Share Consolidation, the Company will appoint a securities firm to provide a matching service, on a best efforts basis, to those Shareholders who wish to acquire odd lots of the Consolidated Shares to make up a full board lot, or to dispose of their holding of odd lots of the Consolidated Shares. Details of the odd lot arrangement will be set out in the circular of the Company.

Holders of odd lots of the Consolidated Shares should note that the matching of the sale and purchase of odd lots of the Consolidated Shares is not guaranteed. Shareholders who are in any doubt about the odd lots matching arrangement are recommended to consult their own professional advisers.

Exchange of share certificates

Subject to the Share Consolidation becoming effective, which is currently expected to be on 16 September 2019, the Shareholders may during the period from 16 September 2019 to 28 October 2019 (both days inclusive) submit existing share certificates in the colour of yellow for the Existing Shares to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, to exchange for new share certificates in the colour of blue for the Consolidated Shares at the expense of the Company.

Thereafter, share certificates for the Existing Shares will be accepted for exchange only on payment of a fee of HK$2.50 (or such other amount as may from time to time be specified by the Stock Exchange) by the Shareholders for each share certificate for the Existing Shares submitted for cancellation or each new share certificate issued for the Consolidated Shares, whichever is higher.

After 4:00 p.m. on 22 October 2019, trading will only be in Consolidated Shares. Share certificates for the Existing Shares will remain effective as documents of title and may be exchanged for share certificates for the Consolidated Shares at any time but will not be accepted for delivery, trading and settlement purposes.

Adjustments in relation to other securities of the Company

The Company has no outstanding options, warrants or securities in issue which are convertible or exchangeable into Shares as at the date of this announcement.

REASONS FOR THE PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND THE CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE

According to the rule 13.64 of the Listing Rules, where the market price of the securities of the issuer approaches the extremities of HK$0.01 or HK$9,995.00, the Stock Exchange reserves the right to require the issuer either to change the trading method or to proceed with a consolidation or splitting of its securities.

The Board considers that the proposed Share Consolidation, resulting in HK$0.38 per Consolidated Share (based on the current closing price of HK$0.019 per Existing Share as at the date of the announcement), would enable the Company to comply with the trading requirements under the Listing Rules.

With a corresponding upward adjustment in the trading price of the Consolidated Shares, the Board believes that the Share Consolidation will make investing in the Shares more attractive to a broader range of investors, and therefore further broaden the shareholder base of the Company.

Subject to the Share Consolidation becoming effective, the Board also proposes to change the board lot size for trading from 40,000 Existing Shares to 10,000 Consolidated Shares. The Board considers that the Change in Board Lot Size would allow the trading value for each board lot to remain at the level before the Share Consolidation becoming effective and thus could improve the liquidity of the Shares.

In view of the above reasons, the Company considers the proposed Share Consolidation and Change in Board Lot Size is justifiable notwithstanding of the potential costs and impact arising from creation of odd lots to Shareholders. Accordingly, the Board is of the view that the Share Consolidation and Change in Board Lot Size is beneficial to and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The expected timetable for the implementation of the Share Consolidation and Change in Board Lot Size is as follows:

Despatch date of circular with notice of the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 8 August 2019

Latest date and time for lodging transfer documents in order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on

Friday, 6 September 2019

Closure of the register of members for the entitlement toattendandvoteattheEGM .............................. Monday,9September2019to

Thursday, 12 September 2019

(both days inclusive)

Latest date and time for lodging the proxy forms fortheEGM .................................................................. 10:00a.m.on

Tuesday, 10 September 2019