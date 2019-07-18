Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Touyun Tech Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker, or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

中 國 透 雲 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1332)

PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION

AND

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed ''Definitions'' in this circular.

A notice convening the SGM to be held on Thursday, 8 August 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Lower Lobby, Plaza 1-2 Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong is set out on pages 9 to 10 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the SGM is enclosed. Whether or not you intend to attend and vote at the SGM in person, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, no later than 48 hours before the time of the SGM (i.e. at or before Tuesday, 6 August 2019), or any adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment thereof should you so desire.

19 July 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Expected timetable . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ii

Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3

Notice of SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9

- i -

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The expected timetable for the Share Consolidation is set out below, which is for indicative purpose only and is subject to the Share Consolidation becoming unconditional, and may be extended or varied by the Company. Any change to the expected timetable will be announced in separate announcement(s) by the Company as and when appropriate. All times and dates in this circular refer to Hong Kong local times and dates.

Event

Date

2019

Latest time for lodging transfers of Existing Shares in order to

qualify for the attendance and voting at the SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 August

Register of members closes to determine the qualification

for attendance and voting at the SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 5 August to Thursday, 8 August (both dates inclusive)

Latest time for lodging form of proxy in respect of the SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 6 August

Date and time of the SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 8 August

Announcement of the poll results of the SGM. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 8 August

The following events are conditional on the fulfillment of the conditions for the implementation of the Share Consolidation, which are set out in this circular.

Effective date of the Share Consolidation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 12 August

Dealing in the Consolidated Shares commences . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 12 August

Original counter for trading in the Existing Shares in board lot of 10,000 Shares (in the form of

existing share certificates) temporarily closes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 12 August

Temporary counter for trading in the Consolidated Shares in board lot of 2,500 Consolidated Shares (in the form of

existing share certificates) opens . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 12 August

First day of free exchange of existing share certificates for the Existing Shares for new share certificates

for the Consolidated Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 12 August

- ii -

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

Event

Date

2019

Original counter for trading in the Consolidated Shares in board lot of 10,000 Consolidated Shares

(in the form of new share certificates

for the Consolidated Shares) re-opens . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 26 August

Parallel trading in the Consolidated Shares in the form of new share certificates and

existing share certificates commences . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 26 August

Designated broker starts to stand in the market to provide matching services for odd lots

of the Consolidated Shares. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 26 August

Parallel trading in the Consolidated Shares in the form of new share certificates and

existing share certificates ends . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 13 September

Temporary counter for trading in the Consolidated Shares in board lot of 2,500 Consolidated Shares

(in the form of existing share certificates) closes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 13 September

Designated broker ceases to stand in the market to provide matching services for odd lots

of the Consolidated Shares. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 13 September

Last day of free exchange of existing share certificates for the Existing Shares for new share certificates

of the Consolidated Shares. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 17 September

- iii -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Business Day(s)''

a day(s) (other than a Saturday, Sunday or a public holiday

or a day on which a typhoon signal number 8 or above or a

''black'' rainstorm warning signal is hoisted in Hong Kong)

on which licensed banks in Hong Kong are generally open

for business

''CCASS''

the Central Clearing and Settlement System established and

operated by the HKSCC

''Company''

C h i n a T o u y un Te c h G r o u p L im i te d , a c o m p a ny

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, and the

issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange (stock code: 1332)

''Consolidated Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) with par value of HK$0.04 each in the

share capital of the Company immediately after the Share

Consolidation becoming effective

''Convertible Bonds''

the convertible bonds issued by the Company with an

outstanding principal amount of approximately US$27

million which are convertible into 425,579,268 Existing

Shares upon exercise of the relevant conversion rights by

the holders thereof at the prevailing conversion price of

HK$0.492 per Existing Share

''Director(s)''

director(s) of the Company

''Existing Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) with par value of HK$0.01 each in the

existing share capital of the Company

''HKSCC''

Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited

''Hong Kong''

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

''Latest Practicable Date''

17 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

for inclusion in this circular

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

- 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 00:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
09:15pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-R..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting ..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement - very substantial acquisition o..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of Proxy for use at the Special General ..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of special general meeting
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) proposed grant of general mandates to iss..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed share consolidation and notice of sp..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Audit and Risk Mana..
PU
08:45pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 293 M
EBIT 2019 12 166 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.16%43 945
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.70%51 267
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.06%26 147
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE42.25%25 044
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 478
NASDAQ26.63%17 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About