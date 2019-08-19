Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROVISION OF GUARANTEES BY THE COMPANY FOR ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Log in
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s), or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or the transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1065)

PROVISION OF GUARANTEES BY THE

COMPANY FOR ITS SUBSIDIARIES

A notice of the EGM to be convened and held at 2:00 p.m. on 10 September 2019 at the conference room of the Company on 5/F, TCEP Building, 76 Weijin South Road, Nankai District, Tianjin, the PRC is set out on pages 11 to 15 of this circular.

A form of proxy for use at the EGM was despatched and also published on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) on 25 July 2019. Whether or not you intend to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete and return the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's H Share registrar and transfer office, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, address at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, or the Company's principal office address at TCEP Building, 76 Weijin South Road, Nankai District, Tianjin, the PRC, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

20 August 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4

I. INTRODUCTION . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4

  1. PROVISION OF GUARANTEES BY THE COMPANY FOR ITS

SUBSIDIARIES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

III.

EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

IV.

RECOMMENDATIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

V.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

NOTICE OF EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following terms shall have the following meanings:

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company, as amended,

supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time;

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company;

"CCTB3C"

China Construction Third Bureau No. 3 Construction

Engineering Co., Ltd.* (中建三局第三建設工程有限責任公

), a limited liability company established in the PRC and

owns 0.9% equity interest in HBGJTC as at the Latest

Practicable Date;

"Company"

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company

Limited, a joint stock limited company established in the

PRC whose A shares and H shares are listed on the Shanghai

Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange respectively;

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company, including the independent

non-executive director(s);

"EGM"

the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company

to be convened and held at 2:00 p.m. on 10 September 2019

for the purposes of, among other things, seeking the

Shareholders' approval for the provision of the Guarantees

by the Company for the Guaranteed Subsidiaries;

"Hanshou Company"

Hanshou Capital Water Co,. Ltd* (漢壽天創水務有限公司),

a limited liability company established in the PRC and a

direct non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company as at

the Latest Practicable Date;

"HBGJTC"

Hebei Guojin Tianchuang Sewage Treatment Company

Limited* (河北國津天創污水處理有限責任公司), a limited

liability company established in the PRC and a

direct

non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company as at the

Latest Practicable Date;

"HBGJTC's Loan Agreement"

the loan agreement to be entered into by HBGJTC with the

contemplated financial institution in relation to a loan with

a principal amount of RMB508,000,000;

"HBGJTC's PPP Project"

the PPP project for Comprehensive Improvement of

Regional Water Environment in Gaocheng District of

Shijiazhuang City in Hebei Province* (河北省石家莊市槁城

區區域水環境綜合提升工程PPP項目) implemented

by

the Company, Hebei Guokong, CCTB3C, TMEDI and Hebei Gaocheng Economic Committee through HBGJTC by adopting the public-private partnership model (PPP model);

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Hebei Guokong"

Hebei Guokong Jincheng Environmental Control Co., Ltd.*

(河北國控津城環境治理有限責任公司), a limited liability

company established in the PRC and owns 30% equity

interest in HBGTJC as at the Latest Practicable Date;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;

"Jieshou Company"

Jieshou Capital Water Company Limited* (界首市創業水務

有限公司), a limited liability company established in the

PRC and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company as at the Latest Practicable Date;

"Jinning Company"

Tianjin Jinning Chuanghuan Water Co., Ltd* (天津津寧創環

水務有限公司), a limited liability company established in

the PRC and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company as at the Latest Practicable Date;

"Jinning's Loan Agreement"

the loan agreement to be entered into by Jinning Company

with the contemplated financial institution in relation to a

loan with a principal amount up to RMB19,000,000;

"Jiuquan Company"

Jiuquan Capital Water Company Limited* (酒泉創業水務有

限公司), a limited liability company established in PRC and

a direct non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company as at

the Latest Practicable Date;

"Latest Practicable Date"

15 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

contained herein;

"Listing Rules"

The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange;

"PRC"

The People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of

this circular, excludes Hong Kong, Macau Special

Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan;

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC;

"SGCI"

Shijiazhuang Gaocheng Construction Investment Co., Ltd.*

(石家莊市槁城區建設投資有限公司), a wholly state-owned

enterprise established in the PRC and owns 9% equity

interest in HBGJTC as at the Latest Practicable Date;

"SGEZTC"

Shijiazhuang Gaocheng Economic Development Zone

Zhengtong Construction & Development Co., Ltd.*

(石家莊槁城經濟開發區政通建設開發有限公司), a wholly

state-owned enterprise established in the PRC and owns 1%

equity interest in HBGJTC as at the Latest Practicable Date;

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"Shareholder(s)"

the shareholder(s) of the Company;

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"TMEDI"

Tianjin Municipal Engineering Design & Research

Institute* (天津市市政工程設計研究院), an enterprise

owned by the whole people and owns 0.1% equity interest in

HBGJTC as at the Latest Practicable Date; and

"%"

per cent.

* For identification purpose only

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 00:06:03 UTC
