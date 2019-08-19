Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROVISION OF GUARANTEES BY THE COMPANY FOR ITS SUBSIDIARIES

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s), or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or the transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1065)

PROVISION OF GUARANTEES BY THE

COMPANY FOR ITS SUBSIDIARIES

A notice of the EGM to be convened and held at 2:00 p.m. on 10 September 2019 at the conference room of the Company on 5/F, TCEP Building, 76 Weijin South Road, Nankai District, Tianjin, the PRC is set out on pages 11 to 15 of this circular.

A form of proxy for use at the EGM was despatched and also published on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) on 25 July 2019. Whether or not you intend to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete and return the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's H Share registrar and transfer office, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, address at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, or the Company's principal office address at TCEP Building, 76 Weijin South Road, Nankai District, Tianjin, the PRC, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.