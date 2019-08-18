Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROVISIONAL ALLOTMENT LETTER

|
Form A
|
The whole of this document must be returned to be valid
|
表格甲
|
本文件必須整份交回，方為有效
|
|
IMPORTANT
|
|
重要提示
TERMS USED HEREIN SHALL HAVE THE SAME MEANINGS AS DEFINED IN THE PROSPECTUS OF INTERNATIONAL STANDARD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE "COMPANY") DATED 19 AUGUST 2019 (THE "PROSPECTUS") UNLESS THE CONTEXT OTHERWISE REQUIRES.
THIS DOCUMENT IS VALUABLE AND TRANSFERABLE AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. THE OFFER CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT AND THE ACCOMPANYING FORM OF APPLICATION FOR EXCESS RIGHTS SHARES EXPIRES AT 4:00 P.M. ON MONDAY, 2 SEPTEMBER 2019.
If you are in any doubt as to the contents of this document or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer and other registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
Dealings in the securities of the Company may be settled through CCASS and you should consult your licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser for details of those settlement arrangements and how such arrangements may affect your rights and interests.
A copy of each of the Prospectus Documents, together with the documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix III to the Prospectus, has been registered with the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong pursuant to Section 38D of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance. The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of the Prospectus Documents.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the Stock Exchange and HKSCC take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
Subject to the granting of the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Rights Shares in both nil-paid and fully- paid forms on the Stock Exchange as well as compliance with the stock admission requirements of HKSCC, the Rights Shares in both nil-paid and fully-paid forms will be accepted as eligible securities by HKSCC for deposit, clearance and settlement in CCASS with effect from the commencement date of dealings in the Rights Shares in each of their nil-paid and fully-paid forms on the Stock Exchange or such other dates as determined by HKSCC. Settlement of transactions between participants of the Stock Exchange on any trading day is required to take place in CCASS on the second trading day thereafter. All activities under CCASS are subject to the General Rules of CCASS and CCASS Operational Procedures in effect from time to time.
除文義另有所指外，本文件所採用之詞彙與標準資源控股有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年八月十九日刊發之章程（「章 程」）所界定者具有相同涵義。
本文件具有價值及可轉讓，並須 閣下立即處理。本文件及隨附之額外供股股份申請表格所載之要約於二零一九年九 月二日（星期一）下午四時正失效。
閣下如對本文件之內容或應採取之行動有任何疑問，應諮詢 閣下之持牌證券交易商或其他證券機構、銀行經理、律師、 專業會計師或其他專業顧問。
買賣本公司證券可透過中央結算系統交收。有關該等交收安排之詳情及有關安排對 閣下之權利及權益可能造成之影響， 務請諮詢 閣下之持牌證券交易商、銀行經理、律師、專業會計師或其他專業顧問。
各份章程文件連同章程附錄三「送呈香港公司註冊處處長之文件」一段所述之文件已根據公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第 38D條向香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會及香港公司註冊處處長對任何章程文件之內容概 不負責。
香港交易及結算所有限公司、聯交所及香港結算對本文件之內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明， 並明確表示概不就因本文件全部或任何部分內容而產生或因依賴該等內容而引致之任何損失承擔任何責任。
待未繳股款及繳足股款之供股股份獲批准於聯交所上市及買賣且符合香港結算之股份收納規定後，未繳股款及繳足股 款之供股股份將獲香港結算接納為合資格證券，自未繳股款及繳足股款之供股股份各自開始於聯交所買賣當日或香港 結算釐定之該等其他日期起，可在中央結算系統內寄存、結算及交收。聯交所參與者之間於任何交易日所進行之交易， 須於其後第二個交易日在中央結算系統交收。中央結算系統內之所有活動均須受不時生效之中央結算系統一般規則及 中央結算系統運作程序規則規管。
International Standard Resources Holdings Limited
標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
（於香港註冊成立之有限公司）
(Stock Code: 91)
（股份代號：91）
RIGHTS ISSUE OF 239,592,308 RIGHTS SHARES
ON THE BASIS OF ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY TWO
-
SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE
按記錄日期每持有兩(2)股股份供一(1)股供股股份之
基準供股發行239,592,308股供股股份
|
|
PROVISIONAL ALLOTMENT LETTER
|
|
暫定配額通知書
|
Share Registrar:
|
Registered Office:
|
股份過戶登記處：
|
註冊辦事處：
|
Tricor Standard Limited
|
Unit E, 29/F., Tower B
|
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
|
Billion Centre
|
183 Queen's Road East
|
No. 1 Wang Kwong Road
|
Hong Kong
|
Kowloon
|
卓佳標準有限公司
|
九龍
|
香港
|
宏光道1號
|
皇后大道東183號
|
億京中心
|
合和中心54樓
|
B座29樓E室
|
|
19 August 2019
|
|
二零一九年八月十九日
|
Name(s) and address of the Qualifying Shareholder(s)
|
|
|
Total number of Shares registered in your name(s)
|
合資格股東姓名及地址
|
|
|
on Friday, 16 August 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
於二零一九年八月十六日（星期五）以
|
閣下名
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Box A
|
義登記之股份總數
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
甲欄
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of Rights Shares provisionally allotted to you subject to payment in full on acceptance by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 2 September 2019
暫定配發予 閣下之供股股份總數，股款須不遲 於二零一九年九月二日（星期一）下午四時正接 納時繳足
Box B
乙欄
Total subscription monies payable
應繳認購款項總額
Box C
丙欄
HK$
港元
To accept this provisional allotment in full, you must lodge this original document at the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, together with a remittance in cheques or banker's cashier order in Hong Kong dollars for the full amount shown in Box C above so as to be received by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 2 September 2019. Cheques must be drawn on an account with, and banker's cashier orders must be issued by, a licensed bank in Hong Kong and made payable to "International Standard Resources Holdings Limited - Prov Allotment A/C" and must be crossed "Account Payee Only". Instructions on transfer and splitting are set out overleaf. No receipt will be given for such remittance.
Termination of the Underwriting Agreement
If at or prior to the Latest Time for Termination:
-
in the reasonable opinion of the Underwriter, the success of the Rights Issue would be materially and adversely affected by:
-
-
the introduction of any new law or regulation or any change in existing laws or regulation (or the judicial interpretation thereof) or any other similar event which in the absolute opinion of Underwriter has or is likely to have a material adverse effect on the business or financial condition of any member of the Group as a whole; or
-
any change (whether or not permanent) in local, national or international economic, financial, political or military conditions or any event beyond the control of the parties hereto (including, without limitation, acts of government, strikes, explosion, flooding, civil commotion, acts of God or accident) which in the reasonable opinion of the Underwriter is or may be materially adverse in the context of the Rights Issue or makes it inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; or
-
any change (whether or not permanent) in local, national or international stock market conditions (including any moratorium, suspension of or material restriction on trading in securities generally) which in the reasonable opinion of the Underwriter would materially and adversely affect the Rights Issue or makes it inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; or
-
any change, or any development involving a prospective change, in taxation in Hong Kong or any other jurisdiction to which any member of the Group is subject or the implementation of any exchange controls which in the reasonable opinion of the Underwriter would or might materially and adversely affect any member of the Group or its present or prospective shareholders in their capacity as such; or
-
-
any change to the system pursuant to which the value of the currency of Hong Kong is linked to the currency of the United States and which would or may materially and adversely affect the Rights Issue; or
-
there comes to the notice of the Underwriter any matter or event showing any of the representations or warranties given by the Company under the Underwriting Agreement to be untrue or inaccurate in any material respect which in the reasonable opinion of the Underwriter is adverse in the context of the Rights Issue; or
-
the Company is in breach of any of its obligations under the Underwriting Agreement which in the reasonable opinion of the Underwriter is material and adverse in the context of the Rights Issue;
the Underwriter shall be entitled to terminate the Underwriting Agreement.
It should be noted that the Shares have been dealt in on an ex-rights basis since Thursday, 1 August 2019. Dealings in the Rights Shares in their nil-paid form will take place from Wednesday, 21 August 2019 to Wednesday, 28 August 2019 (both dates inclusive). If the conditions of the Rights Issue are not fulfilled and/or waived at or before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 3 September 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Company and the Underwriter may determine), the Underwriting Agreement shall terminate and the Rights Issue will not proceed. Any persons contemplating selling or purchasing Shares up to the date on which all the conditions of the Rights Issue are fulfilled and/or waived and dealing in the Rights Shares in their nil-paid form between Wednesday, 21 August 2019 and Wednesday, 28 August 2019 (both dates inclusive), will bear the risk that the Rights Issue may not become unconditional or may not proceed. Any Shareholders or other persons contemplating dealing in the Shares or the Rights Shares in their nil-paid form are recommended to consult their own professional advisers.
閣下如全數接納本暫定配額，必須將本文件正本連同以港元繳付於上列丙欄所示之全數股款（以支票或銀行本票形式），不 遲於二零一九年九月二日（星期一）下午四時正送交本公司之股份過戶登記處卓佳標準有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東 183號合和中心54樓，方為有效。支票須由香港持牌銀行賬戶開出，而銀行本票則須由香港持牌銀行發出，註明抬頭人為 「International Standard Resources Holdings Limited - Prov Allotment A/C」及必須以「只准入抬頭人賬戶」劃線方 式開出。有關轉讓及分拆之指示載於背頁。所有繳款將不會獲發收據。
終止包銷協議
倘於最後終止時間或之前︰
-
包銷商合理認為供股之成功將因下列各項而受到重大不利影響：
-
-
推出任何新法例或現行法例或規例（或其司法詮釋）出現任何變動或發生任何其他類似事宜，而包銷商全權 認為，其會或可能會對本集團任何成員公司之整體業務或財務狀況造成重大不利影響；或
-
本地、國家或國際之經濟、金融、政治或軍事狀況出現任何變動（不論是否永久性質）或任何並非訂約方所 能控制之事件（包括（但不限於）政府行動、罷工、爆炸、水災、群眾騷亂、天災或意外），而包銷商合理認 為會或可能會對供股造成重大不利影響，或令進行供股屬不智或不宜；或
-
本地、國家或國際股票市場狀況出現任何變動（包括任何證券買賣被全面禁止、暫停或受到嚴格限制）（不 論是否永久性質），而包銷商合理認為會對供股造成重大不利影響，或令進行供股屬不智或不宜；或
-
本集團任何成員公司於香港或任何其他司法權區須繳納之稅項出現任何變動或任何涉及可能變動之發展， 或實行任何外匯管制，而包銷商合理認為將會或可能對本集團任何成員公司或其現有或潛在股東（作為股 東身份）造成重大不利影響；或
-
香港貨幣價值與美國貨幣價值掛鈎之制度出現任何變動，而有關變動將會或可能對供股造成重大不利影響；
或
-
包銷商得悉任何事宜或事件顯示本公司於包銷協議內所作聲明或保證於任何重大方面屬失實或不正確，而包銷 商合理認為其對供股而言有不利影響；或
-
本公司違反其於包銷協議項下之責任，而包銷商合理認為其對供股而言有重大不利影響； 則包銷商有權終止包銷協議。
敬請注意，股份已由二零一九年八月一日（星期四）起按除權基準買賣。供股股份將於二零一九年八月二十一日（星期三） 至二零一九年八月二十八日（星期三）（包括首尾兩日）期間以未繳股款形式進行買賣。倘供股條件未能於二零一九年九 月三日（星期二）下午四時正（或本公司與包銷商可能決定之該等較後時間及╱或日期）或之前達成及╱或豁免，則包銷 協議將告終止及供股將不會進行。任何人士擬於所有供股條件達成及╱或豁免之日前買賣股份，及於二零一九年八月 二十一日（星期三）至二零一九年八月二十八日（星期三）（包括首尾兩日）期間買賣任何未繳股款供股股份，均須承擔供 股未必能成為無條件或未必進行之風險。任何擬買賣股份或未繳股款供股股份之股東或其他人士，務請諮詢彼等之專 業顧問。
NO RECEIPT WILL BE GIVEN
本公司將不另發收據
IN THE EVENT OF TRANSFER OF RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR RIGHTS SHARE(S) REPRESENTED BY THIS DOCUMENT, AD VALOREM STAMP DUTY IS PAYABLE ON EACH SALE AND EACH PURCHASE. A GIFT OR TRANSFER OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST OTHER THAN BY WAY OF SALE IS ALSO LIABLE TO AD VALOREM STAMP DUTY. EVIDENCE OF PAYMENT OF AD VALOREM STAMP DUTY WILL BE REQUIRED BEFORE REGISTRATION OF THIS DOCUMENT.
在轉讓本文件代表之供股股份認購權利時，每宗買賣均須繳付從價印花稅。除出售外，餽贈或轉讓實益擁有之權益亦 須繳付從價印花稅。在辦理本文件之登記手續前，須出示已繳付從價印花稅之證明。
|
Form B
|
FORM OF TRANSFER AND NOMINATION
|
表格乙
|
轉讓及提名表格
|
|
|
(To be completed and signed only by the Qualifying Shareholder(s) who wish(es)
|
|
to transfer all of its/his/her/their rights to subscribe for
|
|
the Rights Shares comprised herein)
|
|
（只供有意全數轉讓其╱彼╱彼等可認購本表格所列供股股份權利之合資格股東填寫及簽署）
To The Directors,
International Standard Resources Holdings Limited
致： 標準資源控股有限公司
列位董事 台照
Dear Sirs,
I/We hereby transfer all of my/our rights to subscribe for the Rights Shares comprised in this provisional allotment letter to the person(s) accepting the same and signing the registration application form (Form C) below.
敬啟者：
本人╱吾等謹將本暫定配額通知書所列本人╱吾等可認購供股股份之權利全數轉讓予接受此權利並簽署下列登記申請 表格（表格丙）之人士。
1.2.3.4.
Signature(s) of Shareholder(s) (all joint Shareholders must sign) 股東簽署（所有聯名股東均須簽署）
Date 日期：
Ad valorem stamp duty is payable by the transferor(s) if this form is completed.
如已填妥本表格，轉讓人須繳付從價印花稅。
