Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROVISIONAL ALLOTMENT LETTER

TERMS USED HEREIN SHALL HAVE THE SAME MEANINGS AS DEFINED IN THE PROSPECTUS OF INTERNATIONAL STANDARD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE "COMPANY") DATED 19 AUGUST 2019 (THE "PROSPECTUS") UNLESS THE CONTEXT OTHERWISE REQUIRES.

THIS DOCUMENT IS VALUABLE AND TRANSFERABLE AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. THE OFFER CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT AND THE ACCOMPANYING FORM OF APPLICATION FOR EXCESS RIGHTS SHARES EXPIRES AT 4:00 P.M. ON MONDAY, 2 SEPTEMBER 2019.

If you are in any doubt as to the contents of this document or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer and other registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

Dealings in the securities of the Company may be settled through CCASS and you should consult your licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser for details of those settlement arrangements and how such arrangements may affect your rights and interests.

A copy of each of the Prospectus Documents, together with the documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix III to the Prospectus, has been registered with the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong pursuant to Section 38D of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance. The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of the Prospectus Documents.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the Stock Exchange and HKSCC take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

Subject to the granting of the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Rights Shares in both nil-paid and fully- paid forms on the Stock Exchange as well as compliance with the stock admission requirements of HKSCC, the Rights Shares in both nil-paid and fully-paid forms will be accepted as eligible securities by HKSCC for deposit, clearance and settlement in CCASS with effect from the commencement date of dealings in the Rights Shares in each of their nil-paid and fully-paid forms on the Stock Exchange or such other dates as determined by HKSCC. Settlement of transactions between participants of the Stock Exchange on any trading day is required to take place in CCASS on the second trading day thereafter. All activities under CCASS are subject to the General Rules of CCASS and CCASS Operational Procedures in effect from time to time.

除文義另有所指外，本文件所採用之詞彙與標準資源控股有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年八月十九日刊發之章程（「章 程」）所界定者具有相同涵義。

本文件具有價值及可轉讓，並須 閣下立即處理。本文件及隨附之額外供股股份申請表格所載之要約於二零一九年九 月二日（星期一）下午四時正失效。

閣下如對本文件之內容或應採取之行動有任何疑問，應諮詢 閣下之持牌證券交易商或其他證券機構、銀行經理、律師、 專業會計師或其他專業顧問。

買賣本公司證券可透過中央結算系統交收。有關該等交收安排之詳情及有關安排對 閣下之權利及權益可能造成之影響， 務請諮詢 閣下之持牌證券交易商、銀行經理、律師、專業會計師或其他專業顧問。

各份章程文件連同章程附錄三「送呈香港公司註冊處處長之文件」一段所述之文件已根據公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第 38D條向香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會及香港公司註冊處處長對任何章程文件之內容概 不負責。

香港交易及結算所有限公司、聯交所及香港結算對本文件之內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明， 並明確表示概不就因本文件全部或任何部分內容而產生或因依賴該等內容而引致之任何損失承擔任何責任。

待未繳股款及繳足股款之供股股份獲批准於聯交所上市及買賣且符合香港結算之股份收納規定後，未繳股款及繳足股 款之供股股份將獲香港結算接納為合資格證券，自未繳股款及繳足股款之供股股份各自開始於聯交所買賣當日或香港 結算釐定之該等其他日期起，可在中央結算系統內寄存、結算及交收。聯交所參與者之間於任何交易日所進行之交易， 須於其後第二個交易日在中央結算系統交收。中央結算系統內之所有活動均須受不時生效之中央結算系統一般規則及 中央結算系統運作程序規則規管。