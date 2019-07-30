Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROXY FORM

07/30/2019

LIPPO LIMITED

力 寶 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 226)

FORM OF PROXY

Form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be held at Harcourt Room, Lower Lobby, Conrad Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 3 September 2019 at 11:45 a.m. (or so soon thereafter as the annual general meeting of Lippo China Resources Limited convened for 11:00 a.m. on the same date shall have been concluded or adjourned)

I/We1 of

being the registered holder(s) of2

shares in the capital of

Lippo Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint3

of

or failing him/her, the Chairman of the meeting, as my/our proxy to attend on my/our behalf at the meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting (with or without modifications) as hereunder indicated.

Resolutions

For4

Against4

1.

To receive and adopt the audited Financial Statements of the Company and the Reports of the

Directors and the Independent Auditor for the year ended 31 March 2019.

2.

To consider and

declare a final

dividend of HK5 cents per share for the

year ended

31 March 2019 as recommended by the Board of Directors.

3A.

To consider the re-election of Mr. Leon Nim Leung Chan as a Director.

3B.

To consider the re-election of Mr. King Fai Tsui as a Director.

3C.

To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the Directors' remuneration.

4.

To consider the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as the Auditor of the Company and to

authorise the Board of Directors to fix its remuneration.

5A.

To give a general mandate to the Directors to allot and issue additional shares of the Company

not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company.

5B.

To give a general mandate to the Directors to buy-back shares of the Company not exceeding

10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company.

5C.

To extend the general mandate to the Directors to allot and issue additional shares of the

Company by addition of an amount not exceeding the number of shares bought-back by the

Company.

6.

To amend Articles 113 and 115 of the Articles of Association of the Company.

Dated this

day of

, 2019

Signature(s)7:

Note:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. Full name and address of proxy to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. IF NOT COMPLETED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR" BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST" BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. If no direction is given, the proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain as he/she thinks fit. Your proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
  5. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified true copy of such power of authority, must be deposited at the Company's registered office not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof.
  6. In the case of joint holders of a share, the vote of the person, whether attending in person or by proxy, whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s).
  7. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, if you are a corporation, must either be executed under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.
  8. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.
  9. Completion and delivery of this form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person if you so wish.
  10. Any alterations made in this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be in writing to Tricor Progressive Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 12:44:08 UTC
