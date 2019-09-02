Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2019 OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

(Note 3)

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd.*

大 唐 環 境 產 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1272)

PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON

FRIDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2019 OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

I/We

of (address)

being the registered holder(s) ofdomestic share(s)/H share(s)

of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), hereby appoint THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or

of (address)

as my/our proxy(ies) to attend and act for me/us at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") to be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 18 October 2019 at No. 120 Zizhuyuan Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC, or at any adjournment thereof to vote in respect of the resolution set out in the notice of the EGM as hereunder indicated on behalf of me/us, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) thinks fit. Terms used in this proxy form shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated 2 September 2019.

Notes:

Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and address(es) as shown on the register of members of the Company in BLOCK CAPITALS .

Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s) relating to this proxy form and delete as appropriate. If a number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate only to those shares. If no number is inserted, the proxy form will be deemed to relate to all shares of the Company registered in your name(s) (whether alone or jointly with others).

If any proxy other than the chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out " THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or" and insert the name(s) and address(es) of the proxy(ies) desired in the space provided. A member may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote at the Meeting in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but shall attend the meeting on your behalf in person. Such proxies may only exercise their voting rights in a poll. Any alteration made to this proxy form must be signed by the person who signs it.

Important: If you wish to vote for any resolution, please tick the box marked " FOR ". If you wish to vote against any resolution, please tick the box marked " AGAINST ". If you wish to abstain from voting in respect of any resolution, please tick the box marked " ABSTAIN ". In the absence of such indication, the proxy will be entitled to cast his votes at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion in respect of any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice of the EGM. The "ABSTAIN" votes will be counted in the calculation of the required majority.

This proxy form shall be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a legal person, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its legal representative(s), director(s) or duly authorised attorney(s). If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the shareholder, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign or other authorisation documents shall be notarised.

In the case of joint shareholders, any of such joint shareholders may vote at the meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he/she is solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint shareholders are present at the meeting, in person or by proxy, the vote of the joint shareholder whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s).

To be valid, this proxy form together with the notarised power of attorney (if any) or other authorisation document (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for holders of H Shares not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

To be valid, this proxy form together with the notarised power of attorney (if any) or other authorisation document (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be delivered to the Company's board office in the PRC for holders of Domestic Shares, at No. 120 Zizhuyuan Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC, 100097 not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.