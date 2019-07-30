Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF CORPORATE BONDS IN THE PRC AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF MIDEA REAL ESTATE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MIDEA REAL ESTATE HOLDING LIMITED

美 的 置 業 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3990)

PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF

CORPORATE BONDS IN THE PRC

AND

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF

MIDEA REAL ESTATE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Midea Real Estate Holding Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the overseas regulatory announcements (the ''Overseas Regulatory Announcements'') of the Company dated 2 July 2019, 3 July 2019, 5 July 2019 and 16 July 2019. As stated in the Overseas Regulatory Announcements, China Securities Regulatory Commission (中國證券監督管理委員會) (the ''CSRC'') has approved on 31 May 2019 the application of Midea Real Estate Group Company Limited* (美的置業集團有限公司), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the ''Issuer'') for the public offering of corporate bonds in an aggregate sum of RMB3.144 billion to qualified public investors. The Issuer has issued the first tranche corporate bonds (美的置業集團有限公司2019年面向合格 投資者公開發行公司債券(第三期)) on 4 July 2019 in an aggregate principal amount of RMB1.7 billion with a coupon interest rate of 5.20 % per annum which will mature on 4 July 2023.

The Issuer intends to issue the corporate bonds (美的置業集團有限公司2019年面向合格投 資者公開發行公司債券(第四期)) in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding RMB1.3 billion and a term of 5 years (the ''Second Tranche Corporate Bonds''). Shengang Securities Co., Ltd.* (申港證券股份有限公司) was appointed as the lead underwriter and Zhongshan Securities Co., Ltd* (中山證券有限責任公司) was appointed as the joint underwriter for the issuance of the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds. The Second Tranche Corporate Bonds are non-guaranteed bonds. The coupon rate of the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds will be determined through a book-building exercise. At the end of the third year, the Issuer has the right to adjust the coupon interest rate, and the investors may exercise their option to require the Issuer to redeem the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds they hold. The proceeds of the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds are expected to be used for repayment of the Issuer's corporate bonds. Details of the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds are published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (上海證券交易所) (http:// www.sse.com.cn).