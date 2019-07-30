Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF CORPORATE BONDS IN THE PRC AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF MIDEA REAL ESTATE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

07/30/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MIDEA REAL ESTATE HOLDING LIMITED

業 控 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3990)

PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF

CORPORATE BONDS IN THE PRC

AND

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF

MIDEA REAL ESTATE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Midea Real Estate Holding Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the overseas regulatory announcements (the ''Overseas Regulatory Announcements'') of the Company dated 2 July 2019, 3 July 2019, 5 July 2019 and 16 July 2019. As stated in the Overseas Regulatory Announcements, China Securities Regulatory Commission (中國證券監督管理員會) (the ''CSRC'') has approved on 31 May 2019 the application of Midea Real Estate Group Company Limited* (美的置集團限公司), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the ''Issuer'') for the public offering of corporate bonds in an aggregate sum of RMB3.144 billion to qualified public investors. The Issuer has issued the first tranche corporate bonds (美的置集團限公司2019向合格 投資者公發行公司債券()) on 4 July 2019 in an aggregate principal amount of RMB1.7 billion with a coupon interest rate of 5.20 % per annum which will mature on 4 July 2023.

The Issuer intends to issue the corporate bonds (美的置集團限公司2019向合格投 資者公發行公司債券(第四期)) in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding RMB1.3 billion and a term of 5 years (the ''Second Tranche Corporate Bonds''). Shengang Securities Co., Ltd.* (港證券股份限公司) was appointed as the lead underwriter and Zhongshan Securities Co., Ltd* (山證券有限責任公司) was appointed as the joint underwriter for the issuance of the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds. The Second Tranche Corporate Bonds are non-guaranteed bonds. The coupon rate of the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds will be determined through a book-building exercise. At the end of the third year, the Issuer has the right to adjust the coupon interest rate, and the investors may exercise their option to require the Issuer to redeem the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds they hold. The proceeds of the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds are expected to be used for repayment of the Issuer's corporate bonds. Details of the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds are published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (海證券易所) (http:// www.sse.com.cn).

- 1 -

Pursuant to relevant rules and regulations of the PRC and the requirements of the CSRC and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the unaudited consolidated financial information of the Issuer for the three months ended 31 March 2019 (the ''Unaudited March Financials'') are disclosed in the announcement for the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds and published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn).

Set out below are the key financial figures of the Unaudited March Financials:

As at

31 March 2019/

For the three

months ended

31 March 2019

(unaudited)

RMB'000

Total assets

197,086,176.9

Total liabilities

167,048,921.6

Total equity

30,037,255.3

Total revenue

3,238,877.8

Operating profit

531,494.7

Total profit

542,519.3

Net profit

374,867.5

Cash resources

23,193,110.6

Attention of the shareholders and potential investors of the Company is hereby drawn to the fact that the Unaudited March Financials and its summary disclosed in this announcement, which were published on the relevant websites of the PRC, have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standard for Business Enterprise, which may require adjustment during the course of auditing. Furthermore, the Unaudited March Financials may require adjustment under the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. The Unaudited March Financials are published pursuant to relevant PRC laws and regulations for the reference of investors of the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds only. In addition, the information contained in the relevant websites in the PRC and this announcement is limited solely to the operation of the Issuer and its subsidiaries, which does not reflect a full picture of operation or status of the Group. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing with the securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

  • The English names are translations of the respective Chinese names and are included in this announcement for identification purposes only.

By order of the Board

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited

Hao Hengle

Chairman, Executive Director and President

Hong Kong, 31 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Hao Hengle, Mr. Yao Wei, Mr. Lin Ge and Ms. Lin Dongna; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. He Jianfeng and Mr. Zhao Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tan Jinsong, Mr. O'Yang Wiley and Mr. Lu Qi.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 22:29:11 UTC
