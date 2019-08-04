Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2019 0 08/04/2019 | 07:30pm EDT Send by mail :

HSBC Holdings plc Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2019 Contents Highlights Regulatory framework for disclosures Pillar 3 disclosures Key metrics Regulatory developments Structure of the regulatory group Capital and RWAs Own funds Leverage ratio Capital buffers Pillar 1 minimum capital requirements and RWA flow Credit risk Credit quality of assets Defaulted exposures Risk mitigation Counterparty credit risk Securitisation Market risk Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities Creditor ranking at legal entity level Other information Abbreviations Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements Contacts Tables 1 Key metrics (KM1/IFRS9-FL)

2 Reconciliation of capital with and without IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

3 Reconciliation of balance sheets - financial accounting to regulatory scope of consolidation

4 Own funds disclosure

5 Leverage ratio common disclosure (LRCom)

6 Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposures (LRSum)

7 Leverage ratio - Split of on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures) (LRSpl)

8 Overview of RWAs (OV1)

9 RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under IRB (CR8)

10 RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under IMM (CCR7)

11 RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under IMA (MR2-B)

12 Credit risk summary by approach

13 Credit quality of exposures by exposure class and instrument (CR1-A)

14 Credit quality of exposures by industry or counterparty types (CR1-B)

15 Credit quality of exposures by geography (CR1-C)

16 Ageing of past-due unimpaired and impaired exposures (CR1-D)

17 Non-performing and forborne exposures (CR1-E)

18 Changes in stock of general and specific credit risk adjustments (CR2-A)

19 Changes in stock of defaulted loans and debt securities (CR2-B)

20 Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview (CR3)

21 Standardised approach - credit conversion factor and credit risk mitigation ('CRM') effects (CR4)

22 Standardised approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights (CR5)

23 IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range (CR6)

24 IRB - Effect on RWA of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques (CR7)

25 Specialised lending on slotting approach (CR10) 26 Analysis of counterparty credit risk exposure by approach (excluding centrally cleared exposures) (CCR1) Page 2 2 27 Credit valuation adjustment capital charge (CCR2) 28 Standardised approach - CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk weights (CCR3) 2 3 4 5 8 8 10 11 11 14 15 19 20 29 33 37 40 42 45 45 46 46 Ref a 29 IRB - CCR exposures by portfolio and PD scale (CCR4) 30 Impact of netting and collateral held on exposure values (CCR5-A) 31 Composition of collateral for CCR exposure (CCR5-B) 32 Exposures to central counterparties (CCR8) 33 Credit derivatives exposures (CCR6) 34 Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book (SEC1) 35 Securitisation exposures in the trading book (SEC2) 36i Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as originator or as sponsor (under the pre-existing framework) (SEC3) 36ii Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book and associated regulatory capital requirements - bank acting as originator or as sponsor (under the new framework) (SEC3) 37i Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book and associated capital requirements - bank acting as investor (under the pre-existing framework) (SEC4) 37ii Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book and associated capital requirements - bank acting as investor (under the new framework) (SEC4) 38 Market risk under standardised approach (MR1) 39 Market risk under IMA (MR2-A) 40 IMA values for trading portfolios (MR3) 41 Comparison of VaR estimates with gains/losses (MR4) 42 Key metrics of the resolution groups (KM2) 43 TLAC composition (TLAC1) 44 HSBC Holdings plc creditor ranking (TLAC3) Page 3 45 HSBC UK Bank plc creditor ranking (TLAC2) 46 HSBC Bank plc creditor ranking (TLAC2) 47 HSBC Asia Holdings Ltd creditor ranking (TLAC3) 4 6 b 48 The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd creditor ranking (TLAC2) 49 Hang Seng Bank Ltd creditor ranking (TLAC2) 8 a 10 b 50 HSBC North America Holdings Inc. creditor ranking (TLAC3) 29 29 29 30 31 32 32 32 33 33 34 35 35 36 37 37 38 38 a a 40 41 42 42 43 43 44 44 44 10 a b The Group has adopted the EU's regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 'Financial instruments'. A number of tables in this document report under this arrangement as follows: 11 12 13 13 13 a a. Some figures have been prepared on an IFRS 9 transitional basis. Footnotes in the tables provide detail. b. All figures have been prepared on an IFRS 9 transitional basis. All other tables report numbers on the basis of full adoption of IFRS 9. 14 15 17 18 18 19 19 19 b Certain defined terms 20 20 b a Unless the context requires otherwise, 'HSBC Holdings' means HSBC Holdings plc and 'HSBC', the 'Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to HSBC Holdings together with its subsidiaries. Within this document the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China is referred to as 'Hong Kong'. When used in the terms 'shareholders' equity' and 'total shareholders' equity', 'shareholders' means holders of HSBC Holdings ordinary shares and those preference shares and capital securities issued by HSBC Holdings classified as equity. The abbreviations '$m', '$bn' and '$tn' represent millions, billions (thousands of millions) and trillions of US dollars, respectively. 21 22 27 28

1 HSBC Holdings plc Highlights Common equity tier 1 ($bn) Risk-weighted assets ($bn) Common equity tier 1 ratio (%) Leverage ratio (%) Unless otherwise stated all figures are calculated using the EU's regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 in article 473a of the Capital Requirements Regulation. Our leverage ratio at 30 June 2019 is calculated on a CRR II end point basis for capital. Prior period leverage ratios are calculated on the CRD IV end point basis for capital. Regulatory framework for disclosures We are supervised on a consolidated basis in the UK by the Prudential Regulation Authority ('PRA'), which receives information on the capital adequacy of, and sets capital requirements for, the Group as a whole. Individual banking subsidiaries are directly regulated by their local banking supervisors who set and monitor their local capital adequacy requirements. In most jurisdictions, non-banking financial subsidiaries are also subject to the supervision and capital requirements of local regulatory authorities. At a consolidated Group level, capital is calculated for prudential regulatory reporting purposes using the Basel III framework of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision ('Basel'), as implemented by the European Union ('EU') in the revisions to the Capital Requirements Regulation ('CRR II'), and in the PRA Rulebook for the UK banking industry. The regulators of Group banking entities outside the EU are at varying stages of implementing the Basel III framework, so the Group may have been subject to local regulations in the first half of 2019 that were on the basis of the Basel I, II or III frameworks. Refer to the Regulatory Developments section on page 4 for further detail. The Basel Committee's framework is structured around three 'pillars': the Pillar 1 minimum capital requirements; the Pillar 2 supervisory review process; and the Pillar 3 on market discipline. The aim of Pillar 3 is to produce disclosures that allow market participants to assess the scope of banks' application of the Basel Committee's framework. It also aims to assess their application of the rules in their jurisdiction, capital conditions, risk exposures and risk management processes, and hence their capital adequacy. Pillar 3 disclosures Our Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2019 comprises both quantitative and qualitative information required under Pillar 3. They are made in accordance with Part Eight of the Capital Requirements Regulation, as amended by CRR II and the European Banking Authority ('EBA') guidelines on disclosure requirements issued in December 2016. These disclosures are supplemented by specific additional requirements of the PRA and discretionary disclosures on our part. The Pillar 3 disclosures are governed by the Group's disclosure policy framework as approved by the Group Audit Committee ('GAC'). To give insight into movements during the year, we provide comparative figures for the previous year or period, analytical reviews of variances and flow tables for capital requirements. In all tables where the term 'capital requirements' is used, this represents the minimum total capital charge set at 8% of risk weighted assets ('RWAs') by article 92 of the Capital Requirements Regulation. Where disclosures have been enhanced, or are new, we do not generally restate or provide prior year comparatives. Wherever specific rows and columns in the tables prescribed by the EBA or Basel are not applicable or immaterial to our activities, we omit them and follow the same approach for comparative disclosures. Pillar 3 requirements may be met by inclusion in other disclosure media. Where we adopt this approach, references are provided to the relevant pages of the Interim Report 2019 or to other locations. We continue to engage in the work of the UK authorities and industry associations to improve the transparency and comparability of UK banks' Pillar 3 disclosures. Key metrics Table 1: Key metrics (KM1/IFRS9-FL) At Ref* Footnotes 30 Jun 2019 31 Mar 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Sep 2018 30 Jun 2018 Available capital ($bn) 1 1 Common equity tier 1 ('CET1') capital ^ 126.9 125.8 121.0 123.1 122.8 2 CET1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 126.0 124.9 120.0 122.1 121.8 3 Tier 1 capital ^ 152.8 151.8 147.1 149.3 147.1 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 151.9 150.9 146.1 148.3 146.1 5 Total capital ^ 178.3 177.8 173.2 178.1 176.6 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 177.4 176.9 172.2 177.1 175.6 Risk-weighted assets ('RWAs') ($bn) 7 Total RWAs 886.0 879.5 865.3 862.7 865.5 8 Total RWAs as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 885.5 878.9 864.7 862.1 864.9 Capital ratios (%) 1 9 CET1 ^ 14.3 14.3 14.0 14.3 14.2 10 CET1 as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 14.2 14.2 13.9 14.2 14.1 11 Tier 1 ^ 17.2 17.3 17.0 17.3 17.0 12 Tier 1 as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 17.2 17.2 16.9 17.2 16.9 13 Total capital ^ 20.1 20.2 20.0 20.7 20.4 14 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 20.0 20.1 19.9 20.6 20.3 Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA (%) Capital conservation buffer requirement 2.50 2.50 1.88 1.88 1.88 Countercyclical buffer requirement 0.68 0.67 0.56 0.45 0.46 Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements 2.00 2.00 1.50 1.50 1.50 Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements 5.18 5.17 3.94 3.83 3.84 Total capital requirement (%) 2 Total capital requirement 11.0 11.0 10.9 11.5 11.5 CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements 8.1 8.1 7.9 7.8 7.7 Leverage ratio 3 15 Total leverage ratio exposure measure ($bn) 2,786.5 2,735.2 2,614.9 2,676.4 2,664.1 16 Leverage ratio (%) ^ 5.4 5.4 5.5 5.4 5.4 17 Leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied (%) 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.4 5.3 Liquidity coverage ratio ('LCR') 4 Total high-quality liquid assets ($bn) 532.8 535.4 567.2 533.2 540.2 Total net cash outflow ($bn) 391.0 374.8 368.7 334.1 341.7 LCR ratio (%) 136.3 142.9 153.8 159.6 158.1 * The references in this and subsequent tables identify the lines prescribed in the relevant EBA template where applicable and where there is a value.

^ Figures have been prepared on an IFRS 9 transitional basis.

1 Capital figures and ratios at 30 June 2019 are reported on a CRR II transitional basis. Prior period capital figures are reported on a CRD IV transitional basis.

2 Total capital requirement is defined as the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A capital requirements set by the PRA. The minimum requirements represent the total capital requirement to be met by CET1. 3 Leverage ratio at 30 June 2019 is calculated using the CRR II end point basis for capital. Prior period leverage ratios are calculated on the CRD IV end point basis for capital.

4 The EU's regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' in article 473a of the Capital Requirements Regulation do not apply to liquidity coverage measures. LCR is calculated as at the end of each period rather than using average values. For further details, refer to page 68 of the Interim Report 2019. The Group has adopted the regulatory transitional arrangements, including paragraph four within article 473a of the Capital Requirements Regulation, published by the EU on 27 December 2017 for IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments'. These permit banks to add back to their capital base a proportion of the impact that IFRS 9 has upon their loan loss allowances during the first five years of use. The proportion that banks may add back starts at 95% in 2018, and reduces to 25% by 2022. The impact of IFRS 9 on loan loss allowances is defined as: • the increase in loan loss allowances on day one of IFRS 9 adoption; and • any subsequent increase in expected credit losses ('ECL') in the non-credit-impaired book thereafter. The impact is calculated separately for portfolios using the standardised ('STD') and internal ratings based ('IRB') approaches and, for IRB portfolios, there is no add-back to capital unless loan loss allowances exceed regulatory 12-month expected losses. Any add-back must be tax affected and accompanied by a recalculation of capital deduction thresholds, exposure and RWAs. Table 2 presents a reconciliation recommended by the Disclosing Expected Credit Losses taskforce to further explain the Group's transitional and fully loaded capital measures. Table 2: Reconciliation of capital with and without IFRS 9 transitional arrangements Reported balance using IFRS 9 transitional arrangements ECL reversed under transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 - STD approach Tax impacts Changes in amounts deducted from CET1 for deferred tax assets and significant investments - amounts deducted from CET1 for significant investments Reported balance excluding IFRS 9 transitional arrangements At 30 Jun 2019 CET1 $bn Tier 1 $bn Total own funds $bn 126.9 152.8 178.3 (1.0) (1.0) (1.0) (1.0) (1.0) (1.0) 0.2 0.2 0.2 (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) 126.0 151.9 177.4 Regulatory developments The Basel Committee In December 2017, Basel published the Basel III Reforms. The final package includes: • widespread changes to the risk weights under the standardised approach to credit risk;

• a change in the scope of application of the IRB approach to credit risk, together with changes to the IRB methodology;

• the replacement of the operational risk approaches with a single methodology;

• an amended set of rules for the credit valuation adjustment ('CVA') capital framework;

• an aggregate output capital floor that ensures that banks' total RWAs are no lower than 72.5% of those generated by the standardised approaches; and

• changes to the exposure measure for the leverage ratio, together with the imposition of a leverage ratio buffer for global systemically important banks ('G-SIB'). This will take the form of a tier 1 capital buffer set at 50% of the G-SIB's RWA capital buffer. Following a recalibration, Basel published the final changes to the market risk RWA regime, the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book ('FRTB') in January 2019. The new regime contains a more clearly defined trading book boundary, the introduction of an internal models approach based upon expected shortfall models, capital requirements for risk factors which cannot be modelled, and a more risk-sensitive standardised approach that can serve as a fall-back for the internal models method. In June 2019, Basel published a revised treatment of client-cleared derivatives for the purposes of the leverage ratio. This will permit both cash and non-cash initial and variation margin to offset derivative exposure in the leverage ratio. At the same time, Basel published revised leverage ratio disclosure requirements that will require banks to disclose their leverage ratios based on quarter-end and on daily average values for securities financing transactions ('SFT'). Basel has announced that the package will be implemented on 1 January 2022, with a five-year transitional provision for the output floor, commencing at a rate of 50%. The final standards will need to be transposed into the relevant local law before coming into effect. Given that the package contains a significant number of national discretions, the final outcome is uncertain both in impact and timing; however, we currently anticipate a potential for an increase in RWAs. The primary drivers include changes in the market risk, operational risk and CVA methodologies, as well the potential loss of equivalence for certain investments in funds and the introduction of an output floor. The Capital Requirements Regulation amendments In June 2019, the EU enacted the final rules amending the Capital Requirements Regulation, known as the CRR II. This is the first tranche of changes to the EU's legislation to reflect the Basel III Reforms and includes the changes to the market risk rules underthe FRTB, revisions to the standardised approach for measuring counterparty risk ('SA-CCR') and the new leverage ratio rules. The CRR II rules will follow a phased implementation with significant elements entering into force in 2021, in part in advance of Basel's timeline. The EU's timetable for the FRTB will be finalised once further legislation to reflect Basel's January 2019 amendments has been enacted. It remains uncertain how the elements of the CRR II that come into force after the UK's withdrawal from the EU will be transposed into UK law. The CRR II also represents the EU's implementation of the Financial Stability Board's ('FSB') requirements for Total Loss Absorbing Capacity ('TLAC'), known in Europe as the Minimum Requirements for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities ('MREL'). Furthermore, it also includes changes to the own funds regime. These rules applied in June 2019 and are accompanied by related first time Pillar 3 disclosures which are set out on page 40. In June 2018, the Bank of England ('BoE') published its approach to setting MREL within groups, known as internal MREL, and its final policy on selected outstanding MREL policy matters. These requirements came into effect on 1 January 2019. The BoE will, before the end of 2020, review the calibration of MREL and final compliance date, prior to setting end-state MREL requirements. The EU's implementation of Basel III Reforms In July 2019, the EBA issued its report on the implementation of a second tranche of changes to the EU legislation to reflect the remaining Basel III Reforms ('CRR III'). This included recommendations in relation to credit risk, operational risk and the output floor. A further report with recommendations on the reforms to the CVA framework and the FRTB is expected later this year. The EBA's report is the first stage of the implementation process in the EU. The European Commission will consult upon its view of the policy choices in due course, and is expected to produce draft text in 2020. The package will then be subject to negotiation with the EU Council and Parliament. As a result, the final form of the rules remains unclear. Given the UK's withdrawal from the EU, it remains uncertain whether the UK will implement the CRR III or its own version of Basel's rules. The UK's withdrawal from the EU In August 2018, Her Majesty's Treasury ('HMT') commenced the process of transposing the current EU legislation into UK law to ensure that there is legal continuity in the event of the UK leaving the EU. This includes the Capital Requirements Regulation, Capital Requirements Directive and the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive. The amendments were made in December 2018 and will come into force in the event that the UK leaves the EU without an agreement on 31 October 2019. A statutory instrument is expected in due course that will detail the transposition into UK law of the elements of the CRR II that are in force on exit day. The BoE and the PRA have been given the power to grant transitional provisions to delay the implementation of these legislative changes for up to two years, following the UK leaving without an agreement. As part of finalising the changes to their rulebooks if the UK leaves without an agreement, the BoE and the PRA confirmed that they will exercise the transitional provision Attachments Original document

