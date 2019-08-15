Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 15 August 2019

08/15/2019 | 06:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 1711)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed ordinary resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held today.

Reference is made to the circular of Ulferts International Limited (the "Company") dated 16 July 2019 ("Circular") setting out, inter alia, the notice of annual general meeting ("Notice") of the Company held on 15 August 2019 ("AGM"). Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

The poll results of the ordinary resolutions ("Resolutions") proposed at the AGM are as follows :

Number of Votes (% to the total

Ordinary Resolutions

number of Shares voted at the AGM )

Total number of

FOR

AGAINST

Votes cast

1.

To

consider and

adopt

the

607,751,345 Shares

200,000 Shares

607,951,345 Shares

Audited Consolidated Financial

(99.97%)

(0.03%)

Statements of the Company for

the year ended 31 March 2019

together with the reports of the

Directors and

Independent

Auditor thereon.

2.

(A)

To re-elect Ms. Mok Fung

607,751,345 Shares

200,000 Shares

607,951,345 Shares

Lin, Ivy as Director.

(99.97%)

(0.03%)

(B)

To re-elect Mr. Chiu Kin

607,751,345 Shares

200,000 Shares

607,951,345 Shares

Fai as Director.

(99.97%)

(0.03%)

(C)

To re-elect

Mr. Ng Hoi

607,751,345 Shares

200,000 Shares

607,951,345 Shares

Yue as Director.

(99.97%)

(0.03%)

(D)

To authorize the Board of

607,751,345 Shares

200,000 Shares

607,951,345 Shares

Directors

to

fix

the

(99.97%)

(0.03%)

Directors' remuneration.

-1-

Number of Votes (% to the total

Ordinary Resolutions

number of Shares voted at the AGM )

Total number of

FOR

AGAINST

Votes cast

3.

To re-appoint Ernst & Young

607,751,345 Shares

200,000 Shares

607,951,345 Shares

as Auditor and to authorize the

(99.97%)

(0.03%)

Board of Directors to fix their

remuneration.

4.*

(A) To grant a general mandate

607,751,345 Shares

200,000 Shares

607,951,345 Shares

to the Directors to issue

(99.97%)

(0.03%)

shares of the Company.

(B) To grant a general mandate

607,751,345 Shares

200,000 Shares

607,951,345 Shares

to the Directors to buy

(99.97%)

(0.03%)

back shares

of

the

Company.

(C) To extend the general

607,751,345 Shares

200,000 Shares

607,951,345 Shares

mandate

granted

to

the

(99.97%)

(0.03%)

Directors

to

issue

additional

shares

in

the

Company by the amount

of shares bought back by

the Company.

* The full text of Resolution 4 is set out in the Notice.

The Board is pleased to announce that as more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, all Resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions. The Company has appointed Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's Share Registrar, to act as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of Shares of the Company in issue was 800,000,000 Shares which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholder to cast votes on any of the Resolutions.

By order of the Board

Ulferts International Limited

Wong Chi Fai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 August 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Wong Chi Fai

Mr. Ng Koon Keung, Ricky

Ms. Mok Fung Lin, Ivy

Ms. Fan Man Seung, Vanessa

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Ms. Chan Yee Man

Mr. Chiu Kin Fai

Mr. Ng Hoi Yue

-2-

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 10:31:10 UTC
