Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 15 August 2019
08/15/2019 | 06:32am EDT
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code : 1711)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed ordinary resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held today.
Reference is made to the circular of Ulferts International Limited (the "Company") dated 16 July 2019 ("Circular") setting out, inter alia, the notice of annual general meeting ("Notice") of the Company held on 15 August 2019 ("AGM"). Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.
The poll results of the ordinary resolutions ("Resolutions") proposed at the AGM are as follows :
Number of Votes (% to the total
Ordinary Resolutions
number of Shares voted at the AGM )
Total number of
FOR
AGAINST
Votes cast
1.
To
consider and
adopt
the
607,751,345 Shares
200,000 Shares
607,951,345 Shares
Audited Consolidated Financial
(99.97%)
(0.03%)
Statements of the Company for
the year ended 31 March 2019
together with the reports of the
Directors and
Independent
Auditor thereon.
2.
(A)
To re-elect Ms. Mok Fung
607,751,345 Shares
200,000 Shares
607,951,345 Shares
Lin, Ivy as Director.
(99.97%)
(0.03%)
(B)
To re-elect Mr. Chiu Kin
607,751,345 Shares
200,000 Shares
607,951,345 Shares
Fai as Director.
(99.97%)
(0.03%)
(C)
To re-elect
Mr. Ng Hoi
607,751,345 Shares
200,000 Shares
607,951,345 Shares
Yue as Director.
(99.97%)
(0.03%)
(D)
To authorize the Board of
607,751,345 Shares
200,000 Shares
607,951,345 Shares
Directors
to
fix
the
(99.97%)
(0.03%)
Directors' remuneration.
Number of Votes (% to the total
Ordinary Resolutions
number of Shares voted at the AGM )
Total number of
FOR
AGAINST
Votes cast
3.
To re-appoint Ernst & Young
607,751,345 Shares
200,000 Shares
607,951,345 Shares
as Auditor and to authorize the
(99.97%)
(0.03%)
Board of Directors to fix their
remuneration.
4.*
(A) To grant a general mandate
607,751,345 Shares
200,000 Shares
607,951,345 Shares
to the Directors to issue
(99.97%)
(0.03%)
shares of the Company.
(B) To grant a general mandate
607,751,345 Shares
200,000 Shares
607,951,345 Shares
to the Directors to buy
(99.97%)
(0.03%)
back shares
of
the
Company.
(C) To extend the general
607,751,345 Shares
200,000 Shares
607,951,345 Shares
mandate
granted
to
the
(99.97%)
(0.03%)
Directors
to
issue
additional
shares
in
the
Company by the amount
of shares bought back by
the Company.
* The full text of Resolution 4 is set out in the Notice.
The Board is pleased to announce that as more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, all Resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions. The Company has appointed Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's Share Registrar, to act as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of Shares of the Company in issue was 800,000,000 Shares which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholder to cast votes on any of the Resolutions.
