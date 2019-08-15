Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 15 August 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 1711)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 15 AUGUST 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed ordinary resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held today.

Reference is made to the circular of Ulferts International Limited (the "Company") dated 16 July 2019 ("Circular") setting out, inter alia, the notice of annual general meeting ("Notice") of the Company held on 15 August 2019 ("AGM"). Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

The poll results of the ordinary resolutions ("Resolutions") proposed at the AGM are as follows :

Number of Votes (% to the total Ordinary Resolutions number of Shares voted at the AGM ) Total number of FOR AGAINST Votes cast 1. To consider and adopt the 607,751,345 Shares 200,000 Shares 607,951,345 Shares Audited Consolidated Financial (99.97%) (0.03%) Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with the reports of the Directors and Independent Auditor thereon. 2. (A) To re-elect Ms. Mok Fung 607,751,345 Shares 200,000 Shares 607,951,345 Shares Lin, Ivy as Director. (99.97%) (0.03%) (B) To re-elect Mr. Chiu Kin 607,751,345 Shares 200,000 Shares 607,951,345 Shares Fai as Director. (99.97%) (0.03%) (C) To re-elect Mr. Ng Hoi 607,751,345 Shares 200,000 Shares 607,951,345 Shares Yue as Director. (99.97%) (0.03%) (D) To authorize the Board of 607,751,345 Shares 200,000 Shares 607,951,345 Shares Directors to fix the (99.97%) (0.03%) Directors' remuneration.

