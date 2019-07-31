Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Poll Results of Extraordinary General Meeting, Appointment of Executive Director and Supervisor, Change in the Composition of Board Committees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 01:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Tower Corporation Limited

中 國 鐵 塔 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0788)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND SUPERVISOR, CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Poll Results of the EGM

We refer to the notice (the "Original Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") dated 14 June 2019 of China Tower Corporation Limited (the "Company") and the revised notice of the EGM dated 17 July 2019 (the "Revised Notice"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Original Notice and the Revised Notice.

The Board is pleased to announce that the EGM was held on Wednesday, 31 July 2019 at Room 303, 3/F, Block A, Yuhui Tower, No. 73, Fucheng Road, Haidian District, Beijing, China. The number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the EGM was 176,008,471,024, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the EGM. The EGM was held in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association.

The poll results in respect of the proposed resolutions at the EGM were as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

No. of votes (%)

For

Against

1.

THAT the appointment of Mr. Gu Xiaomin as an

156,560,209,844

563,063,805

executive director of the Company; THAT any

(99.641642%)

(0.358358%)

director of the Company be and is hereby authorized

to sign on behalf of the Company the director's

service contract with Mr. Gu Xiaomin, and THAT

the Board be and is hereby authorized to determine

his remuneration.

As more than 1/2 of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly

passed as an ordinary resolution.

1

Ordinary Resolutions

No. of votes (%)

For

Against

2.

THAT the appointment of Ms. Li Tienan as a

157,023,875,269

101,565,889

supervisor of the Company; THAT any director of

(99.935360%)

(0.064640%)

the Company be and is hereby authorized to sign

on behalf of the Company the supervisor's service

contract with Ms. Li Tienan.

As more than 1/2 of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly

passed as an ordinary resolution.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the registrar of the Company's H Shares, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

Appointment of Executive Director and Supervisor

The appointment of Mr. Gu Xiaomin ("Mr. Gu") as an executive Director was approved at the EGM and his term of office commences from 31 July 2019 until the date of the expiration of the second session of the Board. The Company will enter into a service contract with Mr. Gu, and the Board will determine the remuneration of Mr. Gu with reference to his duties, responsibilities, experience as well as current market condition.

Please refer to the Revised Notice for the biographical details of Mr. Gu. As at the date of this announcement, there has been no change to such information.

Mr. Gu has participated in the restricted share incentive scheme of the Company in 2019, the details of which are set out in the announcements of the Company dated 4 March 2019 and 18 April 2019, respectively. Accordingly, Mr. Gu was granted 1,550,000 restricted H shares of the Company. Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Gu does not have any other interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

The appointment of Ms. Li Tienan ("Ms. Li") as a supervisor of the Company ("Supervisor") was approved at the EGM and her term of office commences from 31 July 2019 until the date of the expiration of the second session of the supervisory committee of the Company. The Company will enter into a service contract with Ms. Li. She will not receive supervisor's remuneration during her term as a Supervisor.

Please refer to the Revised Notice for the biographical details of Ms. Li. As at the date of this announcement, there has been no change to such information.

In addition, Ms. Li does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

2

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information in relation to Mr. Gu and Ms. Li that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules nor are there any matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

Change in the Composition of Board Committees

The Board further announces that due to change in work arrangement, Mr. Tong Jilu, an Executive Director and the Chairman of the Board, ceased to act as a member of the Connected Transaction Committee of the Board. Mr. Gu Xiaomin, an Executive Director and the General Manager of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Strategy Committee and the Connected Transaction Committee of the Board. The above changes become effective on 31 July 2019.

On behalf of the Board

China Tower Corporation Limited

Tong Jilu

Chairman

Beijing, China, 31 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises:

Executive directors

: Tong Jilu (Chairman of the Board) and Gu Xiaomin

(General Manager)

Non-executive directors

: Dong Xin, Shao Guanglu and Zhang Zhiyong

Independent non-executive directors

: Su Li, Fan Cheng and Tse Yung Hoi

3

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 05:19:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
01:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to non-registered holders and request ..
PU
01:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to existing registered shareholders an..
PU
01:40aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on suspension of trading
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Delay in despatch of circular in relation to ..
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) change of company name; and (2) change of..
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on development of suspension of tradin..
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Issue of public domestic corporate bonds
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in Issue..
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Delay in despatch of 2019 annual report
PU
01:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of discloseable transaction - in r..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 32,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
EV / Sales2019 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 13,3x
Capitalization 334 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 266,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.54%42 532
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.06%49 722
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE61.05%27 901
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.49%25 380
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 025
NASDAQ20.22%16 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group