Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Poll Results of Extraordinary General Meeting, Appointment of Executive Director and Supervisor, Change in the Composition of Board Committees

China Tower Corporation Limited

中 國 鐵 塔 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0788)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND SUPERVISOR, CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Poll Results of the EGM

We refer to the notice (the "Original Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") dated 14 June 2019 of China Tower Corporation Limited (the "Company") and the revised notice of the EGM dated 17 July 2019 (the "Revised Notice"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Original Notice and the Revised Notice.

The Board is pleased to announce that the EGM was held on Wednesday, 31 July 2019 at Room 303, 3/F, Block A, Yuhui Tower, No. 73, Fucheng Road, Haidian District, Beijing, China. The number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the EGM was 176,008,471,024, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the EGM. The EGM was held in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association.

The poll results in respect of the proposed resolutions at the EGM were as follows: