Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Poll Results of Extraordinary General Meeting, Appointment of Executive Director and Supervisor, Change in the Composition of Board Committees
0
07/31/2019 | 01:20am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Tower Corporation Limited
中 國 鐵 塔 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 0788)
POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND SUPERVISOR, CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES
Poll Results of the EGM
We refer to the notice (the "Original Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") dated 14 June 2019 of China Tower Corporation Limited (the "Company") and the revised notice of the EGM dated 17 July 2019 (the "Revised Notice"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Original Notice and the Revised Notice.
The Board is pleased to announce that the EGM was held on Wednesday, 31 July 2019 at Room 303, 3/F, Block A, Yuhui Tower, No. 73, Fucheng Road, Haidian District, Beijing, China. The number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the EGM was 176,008,471,024, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the EGM. The EGM was held in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association.
The poll results in respect of the proposed resolutions at the EGM were as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
No. of votes (%)
For
Against
1.
THAT the appointment of Mr. Gu Xiaomin as an
156,560,209,844
563,063,805
executive director of the Company; THAT any
(99.641642%)
(0.358358%)
director of the Company be and is hereby authorized
to sign on behalf of the Company the director's
service contract with Mr. Gu Xiaomin, and THAT
the Board be and is hereby authorized to determine
his remuneration.
As more than 1/2 of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly
passed as an ordinary resolution.
1
Ordinary Resolutions
No. of votes (%)
For
Against
2.
THAT the appointment of Ms. Li Tienan as a
157,023,875,269
101,565,889
supervisor of the Company; THAT any director of
(99.935360%)
(0.064640%)
the Company be and is hereby authorized to sign
on behalf of the Company the supervisor's service
contract with Ms. Li Tienan.
As more than 1/2 of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly
passed as an ordinary resolution.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the registrar of the Company's H Shares, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.
Appointment of Executive Director and Supervisor
The appointment of Mr. Gu Xiaomin ("Mr. Gu") as an executive Director was approved at the EGM and his term of office commences from 31 July 2019 until the date of the expiration of the second session of the Board. The Company will enter into a service contract with Mr. Gu, and the Board will determine the remuneration of Mr. Gu with reference to his duties, responsibilities, experience as well as current market condition.
Please refer to the Revised Notice for the biographical details of Mr. Gu. As at the date of this announcement, there has been no change to such information.
Mr. Gu has participated in the restricted share incentive scheme of the Company in 2019, the details of which are set out in the announcements of the Company dated 4 March 2019 and 18 April 2019, respectively. Accordingly, Mr. Gu was granted 1,550,000 restricted H shares of the Company. Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Gu does not have any other interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.
The appointment of Ms. Li Tienan ("Ms. Li") as a supervisor of the Company ("Supervisor") was approved at the EGM and her term of office commences from 31 July 2019 until the date of the expiration of the second session of the supervisory committee of the Company. The Company will enter into a service contract with Ms. Li. She will not receive supervisor's remuneration during her term as a Supervisor.
Please refer to the Revised Notice for the biographical details of Ms. Li. As at the date of this announcement, there has been no change to such information.
In addition, Ms. Li does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.
2
Save as disclosed above, there is no other information in relation to Mr. Gu and Ms. Li that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules nor are there any matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
Change in the Composition of Board Committees
The Board further announces that due to change in work arrangement, Mr. Tong Jilu, an Executive Director and the Chairman of the Board, ceased to act as a member of the Connected Transaction Committee of the Board. Mr. Gu Xiaomin, an Executive Director and the General Manager of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Strategy Committee and the Connected Transaction Committee of the Board. The above changes become effective on 31 July 2019.
On behalf of the Board
China Tower Corporation Limited
Tong Jilu
Chairman
Beijing, China, 31 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises:
Executive directors
: Tong Jilu (Chairman of the Board) and Gu Xiaomin
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 05:19:16 UTC