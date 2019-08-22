Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 22 August 2019
08/22/2019 | 06:03am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 22 AUGUST 2019
At the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (the "Company") held on 22 August 2019, a poll was demanded by the Chairman for voting on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM was 587,107,850. There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there were no shares requiring the holders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. No parties have indicated in the circular containing the notice of the AGM that they intend to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the AGM.
The Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
The number of shares represented by votes for and against the respective resolutions was as follows:
RESOLUTIONS
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and consider the Audited Consolidated
481,677,110
0
Financial Statements and the Reports of the Directors
(100%)
(0%)
and Auditors for the year ended 31 March 2019.
2.
To declare the final dividend for the year ended 31
481,890,910
0
March 2019.
(100%)
(0%)
3.
(1)
(a)
To re-elect Mr. TSE Moon Chuen as Director;
468,593,867
17,096,065
(96.48%)
(3.52%)
(b)
To re-elect Dr. CHAN So Kuen as Director;
468,710,086
16,979,846
(96.50%)
(3.50%)
(c)
To re-elect Mr. WONG Ho Lung, Danny as
468,663,880
17,026,052
Director;
(96.49%)
(3.51%)
1
(d)
To re-elect Mr. MAK Wing Sum, Alvin as
380,028,813
105,661,119
Director;
(78.25%)
(21.75%)
(e)
To re-elect Mr. HUI King Wai as Director; and
383,245,172
102,444,760
(78.91%)
(21.09%)
3.
(2)
To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of
484,156,927
1,518,005
Directors.
(99.69%)
(0.31%)
4.
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors of the
484,275,203
1,414,729
Company and to authorise the Board to fix their
(99.71%)
(0.29%)
remuneration.
5.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot,
275,658,583
210,016,349
issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the
(56.76%)
(43.24%)
Company.
6.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to
484,720,171
954,761
repurchase shares in the capital of the Company.
(99.80%)
(0.20%)
7.
Subject to the passing of Resolution nos. 5 and 6, to
283,759,677
201,930,255
authorise the Directors to issue additional shares
(58.42%)
(41.58%)
representing the nominal value of the shares repurchased
by the Company.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions at the AGM.
By Order of the Board
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited
CHAN So Kuen
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 22 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Executive Directors are Mr. WONG Wai Sheung (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. TSE Moon Chuen (Deputy Chairman), Ms. WONG Hau Yeung, Ms. WONG Lan Sze, Nancy, Ms. CHUNG Vai Ping and Dr. CHAN So Kuen; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. WONG Ho Lung, Danny (Deputy Chairman), Ms. YEUNG Po Ling, Pauline, Mr. HUI Chiu Chung, JP and Mr. LI Hon Hung, BBS, MH, JP; the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. TAI Kwok Leung, Alexander, Mr. IP Shu Kwan, Stephen, GBS, JP, Mr. MAK Wing Sum, Alvin, Ms. WONG Yu Pok, Marina, JP and Mr. HUI King Wai.
