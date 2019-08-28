Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 28 August 2019
08/28/2019
ALLAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 684)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2019
The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that all the resolutions set out in the notice of AGM were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll at the AGM held on 28 August 2019.
At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Allan International Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 28 August 2019, a poll was demanded by the Chairman of the AGM for voting on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 17 July 2019.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 335,432,520 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the following resolutions at the AGM. No shareholders are required to abstain from voting on or in favour of any of the following resolutions under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Tricor Standard Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM. Set out below are the poll results in respect of the respective resolutions put to the vote at the AGM:
Number of Votes (%)
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
1.
To receive and consider the audited financial statements
247,273,568
0
of the Company and the reports of the directors and the
(100%)
(0%)
auditor for the year ended 31 March 2019.
2.
To declare a final dividend of HK3 cents per ordinary
247,273,568
0
share for the year ended 31 March 2019.
(100%)
(0%)
3.
(a)
To re-elect Dr. Cheung Shu Sang, William as
247,063,568
210,000
executive director of the Company.
(99.92%)
(0.08%)
(b)
To re-elect Mr. Lai Ah Ming, Leon as independent
247,263,568
10,000
non-executive director of the Company.
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
(c)
To authorize the board of directors to fix the
210,827,572
36,445,996
directors' remuneration.
(85.26%)
(14.74%)
- 1 -
Number of Votes (%)
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
4.
(a)
To re-appoint Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as
247,273,568
0
the auditor of the Company.
(100%)
(0%)
(b)
To authorize the board of directors to fix the
247,273,568
0
auditor's remuneration.
(100%)
(0%)
5.
To give a general mandate to the directors to allot, issue
245,425,568
1,848,000
and deal with additional shares of the Company.
(99.25%)
(0.75%)
6.
To give a general mandate to the directors to buy back
247,273,568
0
shares of the Company.
(100%)
(0%)
7.
To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to
208,979,572
38,293,996
allot, issue and deal with additional shares of an amount
(84.51%)
(15.49%)
not exceeding the amount of share bought back by the
Company.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM.
By Order of the Board
Allan International Holdings Limited
Cheung Lai Chun, Maggie
Chairman
Hong Kong, 28 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Ms. Cheung Lai Chun, Maggie (Chairman), Mr. Cheung Shu Wan (Managing Director), Ms. Cheung Lai See, Sophie and Dr. Cheung Shu Sang, William. The Non-Executive Director is Mr. Cheung Lun (Honorary Chairman). The Independent Non-Executive Directors are Ms. Choy Wai Sheun, Susan, Mr. Lai Ah Ming, Leon and Professor Lo Chung Mau.
