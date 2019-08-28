Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 28 August 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ALLAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 684)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2019

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that all the resolutions set out in the notice of AGM were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll at the AGM held on 28 August 2019.

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Allan International Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 28 August 2019, a poll was demanded by the Chairman of the AGM for voting on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 17 July 2019.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 335,432,520 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the following resolutions at the AGM. No shareholders are required to abstain from voting on or in favour of any of the following resolutions under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Tricor Standard Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM. Set out below are the poll results in respect of the respective resolutions put to the vote at the AGM: