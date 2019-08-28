Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 28 August 2019

0
08/28/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ALLAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 684)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2019

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that all the resolutions set out in the notice of AGM were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll at the AGM held on 28 August 2019.

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Allan International Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 28 August 2019, a poll was demanded by the Chairman of the AGM for voting on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 17 July 2019.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 335,432,520 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the following resolutions at the AGM. No shareholders are required to abstain from voting on or in favour of any of the following resolutions under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Tricor Standard Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM. Set out below are the poll results in respect of the respective resolutions put to the vote at the AGM:

Number of Votes (%)

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited financial statements

247,273,568

0

of the Company and the reports of the directors and the

(100%)

(0%)

auditor for the year ended 31 March 2019.

2.

To declare a final dividend of HK3 cents per ordinary

247,273,568

0

share for the year ended 31 March 2019.

(100%)

(0%)

3.

(a)

To re-elect Dr. Cheung Shu Sang, William as

247,063,568

210,000

executive director of the Company.

(99.92%)

(0.08%)

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Lai Ah Ming, Leon as independent

247,263,568

10,000

non-executive director of the Company.

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

(c)

To authorize the board of directors to fix the

210,827,572

36,445,996

directors' remuneration.

(85.26%)

(14.74%)

- 1 -

Number of Votes (%)

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

4.

(a)

To re-appoint Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as

247,273,568

0

the auditor of the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

(b)

To authorize the board of directors to fix the

247,273,568

0

auditor's remuneration.

(100%)

(0%)

5.

To give a general mandate to the directors to allot, issue

245,425,568

1,848,000

and deal with additional shares of the Company.

(99.25%)

(0.75%)

6.

To give a general mandate to the directors to buy back

247,273,568

0

shares of the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

7.

To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to

208,979,572

38,293,996

allot, issue and deal with additional shares of an amount

(84.51%)

(15.49%)

not exceeding the amount of share bought back by the

Company.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Allan International Holdings Limited

Cheung Lai Chun, Maggie

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Ms. Cheung Lai Chun, Maggie (Chairman), Mr. Cheung Shu Wan (Managing Director), Ms. Cheung Lai See, Sophie and Dr. Cheung Shu Sang, William. The Non-Executive Director is Mr. Cheung Lun (Honorary Chairman). The Independent Non-Executive Directors are Ms. Choy Wai Sheun, Susan, Mr. Lai Ah Ming, Leon and Professor Lo Chung Mau.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 15:15:04 UTC
