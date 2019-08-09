Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 9 August 2019

08/09/2019 | 05:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability

Stock Code3311

Poll Results of the

Extraordinary General Meeting held on 9 August 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the EGM held on 9 August 2019, the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice of EGM was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice of EGM") of China State Construction International Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), both dated 10 July 2019. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice of EGM was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 9 August 2019, and the poll results are set out as follows:

Ordinary resolution

Number of votes (%)

Total number

For

Against

of votes cast

To approve, confirm and ratify the Framework

1,075,590,435

44,441

1,075,634,876

Agreement and the transactions contemplated

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

thereunder, and the Annual Caps.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolution, the resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution of the Company.

Notes:

  1. The full text of the ordinary resolution was set out in the Notice of EGM.
  2. As at the date of the EGM, the Company had 5,049,156,668 ordinary shares in issue.
  3. Number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolution at the EGM: 1,784,180,532 Shares (representing approximately 35.34% of the issued share capital of the Company).
    • 1 -
  1. In accordance with the Listing Rules and as disclosed in the Circular, CSCECL and its associates, who are beneficially interested in an aggregate of 3,264,976,136 Shares (representing approximately 64.66% of the issued share capital of the Company) as at the date of the EGM, abstained from voting on the ordinary resolution at the EGM. Save as disclosed, there were no other Shareholders that were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the EGM.
  2. Number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules at the EGM: Nil.
  3. Tricor Standard Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, acted as scrutineer for the poll at the EGM.

By Order of the Board

China State Construction

International Holdings Limited

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yan Jianguo as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Zhang Haipeng (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Tian Shuchen, Mr. Zhou Hancheng and Mr. Hung Cheung Shew as Executive Directors; and Mr. Adrian David Li Man Kiu, Dr. Raymond Leung Hai Ming and Mr. Lee Shing See as Independent Non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:35:04 UTC
