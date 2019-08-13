Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Poll Results of the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

沈機集團昆明機床股份有限公司

SHENJI GROUP KUNMING MACHINE TOOL COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0300)

Poll Results of the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shenji Group Kunming Machine Tool Company Limited (the "Company") and all members of the Board warrant that there are no false representations, misleading statements and material omissions in this announcement, and are severally and jointly responsible for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the content herein.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

Whether the second extraordinary general meeting of 2019 of the Company (the "EGM") has vetoed resolution: No

I. CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE EGM

Date of the EGM: 13 August 2019 Venue of the EGM: the Conference Room, Office Building of the Company, 23 Ciba Road, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the PRC. Information of ordinary shareholders and preferred shareholders of recovery voting rights who attended the EGM and their shareholdings