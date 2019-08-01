Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Progress Announcement - Announcement in Relation to the Approval of Application for the Non-public Issuance of H Shares by the CSRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROGRESS ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE APPROVAL OF APPLICATION FOR THE NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF

H SHARES BY THE CSRC

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 10 July 2018, overseas regulatory announcements dated 15 March 2019, 9 April 2019, 26 April 2019 and 12 July 2019, progress announcements dated 30 August 2018, 18 October 2018, 15 March 2019, 9 May 2019 and 14 June 2019, circular dated 13 August 2018 (the "Circular") and poll results announcement dated 30 August 2018 in relation to, among others, the non-public issuance of A shares and non-public issuance of H shares by the Company. Unless otherwise indicated, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

On 1 August 2019, the Company received the "Approval of Additional Issuance of Overseas Listed Foreign Shares by China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited" (CSRC Approval [2019] No. 1421) (the "Approval") issued by the CSRC. The contents of the Approval are as follows:

1. Approve the Company to issue not more than 517,677,777 additional overseas listed foreign shares to Juneyao Hong Kong, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 per share. All of such shares are ordinary shares.

2. The Company shall report the issuance details in written form to the CSRC within 15 working days upon completion of the issuance.

3. The Company shall strictly comply with the relevant laws, regulations and rules within and outside the PRC during the process of the additional issuance of shares outside the PRC and listing.

The Company will proceed with the follow-up issuance work in accordance with the requirements of relevant laws, and regulations and the Approval, and will subseqently disclose the relevant information in a timely manner in accordance with the progress of the relevant matters. Investors are reminded of the investment risks.

1 August 2019

