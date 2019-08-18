Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Proxy Form for the First Extraordinary General Meeting for the Year 2019

中石化煉化工程 (集團)股份有 限公司

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

Proxy Form for the First Extraordinary General Meeting for the Year 2019

)/the chairman of the meeting as my (our) proxy to attend and vote for

me (us) at the first extraordinary general meeting of the Company for the year 2019 (the "EGM") to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 11 October 2019 at Conference Room 201, Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the Company's Notice of the First Extraordinary General Meeting for the Year 2019 and Closure of Register of Members for H Shares dated 19 August 2019. In the absence of any instruction(s), the proxy may vote for or against the resolutions at his/her own discretion. In this proxy form, unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Company's circular dated 19 August 2019.

to consider and approve the proposed amendments to the Rules and Procedures for the Meetings of the Board of Directors of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.

to consider and approve the proposed amendments to the Rules and Procedures for the Meetings of the Shareholders of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.

to consider and approve the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (H Share) (the "

Notes:

Please insert the number and type of share(s) registered under your name(s) relating to this proxy form. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all of the shares in the capital of the Company registered under your name(s).

Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and address(es) as shown in the register of members in BLOCK LETTERS.

Please insert the number of shares registered under your name(s) and delete as appropriate. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all of the shares in the capital of the Company registered under your name(s).

If any proxy other than the chairman of the EGM is preferred, please delete the words "the chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. If this is left blank, the chairman of the EGM will act as your proxy. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his/her/its stead. Such proxies may only exercise their voting rights in a poll. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the EGM in person to represent you. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE SIGNED BY THE SIGNATORY .

Attention: If you wish to vote FOR any resolution, please indicate with a " " in the appropriate space under "For". If you wish to vote AGAINST any resolution, please indicate with a "" in the appropriate space under "Against". If you wish to ABSTAIN from voting on any resolution, please indicate with a "" in the appropriate space under "ABSTAIN", and your voting will be counted in the total number of votes cast in that resolution for the purpose of calculating the result of that resolution. In the absence of any such indication, the proxy will vote or abstain at his/her discretion. Any invalid vote or any waiver to vote shall be disregarded as voting rights for the purpose of calculating the result of that resolution.

This proxy form must be signed under hand by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing on your behalf. If the appointor is a legal person, this form must be signed under its common seal or under hand by any director(s) or agent(s) duly appointed by such corporation.

In the case of joint holders of shares, any one of such persons may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she/it were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the meeting in person or by proxy, the vote of the person, whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall be accepted.