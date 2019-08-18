Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Proxy Form for the First Extraordinary General Meeting for the Year 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

中石化煉化工程 (集團)股份有 限公司

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

Proxy Form for the First Extraordinary General Meeting for the Year 2019

The number and type of

Shares relating to this

proxy form(Note 1)

I (We)(Note 2)

of

being the holder(s) of

H Share(s)/Domestic Share(s)(Note 3) of RMB1.00

each in the capital of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

now appoint(Note 4)

(I.D. No.:

Tel. No.:

)/the chairman of the meeting as my (our) proxy to attend and vote for

me (us) at the first extraordinary general meeting of the Company for the year 2019 (the "EGM") to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 11 October 2019 at Conference Room 201, Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the Company's Notice of the First Extraordinary General Meeting for the Year 2019 and Closure of Register of Members for H Shares dated 19 August 2019. In the absence of any instruction(s), the proxy may vote for or against the resolutions at his/her own discretion. In this proxy form, unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Company's circular dated 19 August 2019.

Special Resolutions

For(Note 5)

Against(Note 5)

Abstain(Note 5)

  1. to consider and approve the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (H Share) (the "Articles"), and to approve the authorisation to Mr. Jia Yiqun, the chief financial officer and company secretary, to, on behalf of the Company, deal with all procedural requirements such as applications, approvals, registration and filings in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles (including the amendments to wordings as requested by relevant regulatory authorities)
  2. to consider and approve the proposed amendments to the Rules and Procedures for the Meetings of the Shareholders of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.
  3. to consider and approve the proposed amendments to the Rules and Procedures for the Meetings of the Board of Directors of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.

Date:

2019

Signature(s):

(Note 6)

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number and type of share(s) registered under your name(s) relating to this proxy form. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all of the shares in the capital of the Company registered under your name(s).
  2. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and address(es) as shown in the register of members in BLOCK LETTERS.
  3. Please insert the number of shares registered under your name(s) and delete as appropriate. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all of the shares in the capital of the Company registered under your name(s).
  4. If any proxy other than the chairman of the EGM is preferred, please delete the words "the chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. If this is left blank, the chairman of the EGM will act as your proxy. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his/her/its stead. Such proxies may only exercise their voting rights in a poll. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the EGM in person to represent you. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE SIGNED BY THE SIGNATORY.
  5. Attention: If you wish to vote FOR any resolution, please indicate with a "" in the appropriate space under "For". If you wish to vote AGAINST any resolution, please indicate with a "" in the appropriate space under "Against". If you wish to ABSTAIN from voting on any resolution, please indicate with a "" in the appropriate space under "ABSTAIN", and your voting will be counted in the total number of votes cast in that resolution for the purpose of calculating the result of that resolution. In the absence of any such indication, the proxy will vote or abstain at his/her discretion. Any invalid vote or any waiver to vote shall be disregarded as voting rights for the purpose of calculating the result of that resolution.
  6. This proxy form must be signed under hand by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing on your behalf. If the appointor is a legal person, this form must be signed under its common seal or under hand by any director(s) or agent(s) duly appointed by such corporation.
  7. In the case of joint holders of shares, any one of such persons may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she/it were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the meeting in person or by proxy, the vote of the person, whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall be accepted.
  8. To be valid, the power of attorney or other authorisation document(s) which have been notarised together with the completed proxy form must be delivered to the place of business of the Company at Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC for Domestic Shareholders and Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Ltd. at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong for H Shareholders not less than 24 hours before the time designated for holding of the EGM.
  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 23:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 interim report
PU
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed change of company name
PU
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement becoming a constituent..
PU
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results for the six months ended 30 j..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Reply Slip for the First Extraordinary Genera..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed amendments to the articles; proposed..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of resolutions passed at the fif..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of the first extraordinary general mee..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Distribution of 2019 interim dividend and clo..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 Interim Results Announcement
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 671 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
EV / Sales2019 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 279,66  HKD
Last Close Price 245,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.17%38 091
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.14%50 718
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.69%28 401
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.92%25 899
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 116
NASDAQ18.89%15 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group