Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Proxy form for use by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 18 September 2019

International Standard Resources Holdings Limited

標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 91)

Proxy form for use by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting

to be held on 18 September 2019

I/We(Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of

shares(Note 2) in the capital of International Standard Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the chairman of

the EGM(Note 3) or

of to act as my/our proxy

to attend and act for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at Meeting Room 636, 6/F., Kowloonbay International Trade and Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 at 11:00 a.m., and at any adjournment thereof for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution as set out in the notice convening the EGM (the "Notice") and to vote on my/our behalf as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. My/our proxy will also be entitled to vote on any matters properly put to the EGM in such manner as he/she thinks fit.

Ordinary Resolution(Note 4) FOR(Note 5) AGAINST(Note 5)

To consider and approve the bonus issue of Warrants (resolution as set out in the Notice).

Dated this day of Signature(s)(Note 6):

Notes: