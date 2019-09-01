Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Proxy form for use by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 18 September 2019
0
09/01/2019 | 07:17pm EDT
International Standard Resources Holdings Limited
標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 91)
Proxy form for use by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting
to be held on 18 September 2019
I/We(Note 1)
of
being the registered holder(s) of
shares(Note 2) in the capital of International Standard Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the chairman of
the EGM(Note 3) or
of
to act as my/our proxy
to attend and act for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at Meeting Room 636, 6/F., Kowloonbay International Trade and Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 at 11:00 a.m., and at any adjournment thereof for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution as set out in the notice convening the EGM (the "Notice") and to vote on my/our behalf as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. My/our proxy will also be entitled to vote on any matters properly put to the EGM in such manner as he/she thinks fit.
Ordinary Resolution(Note 4)
FOR(Note 5)
AGAINST(Note 5)
To consider and approve the bonus issue of Warrants (resolution as set out in the Notice).
Dated this
day of
Signature(s)(Note 6):
Notes:
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted inBLOCK CAPITALS.
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).
If any proxy other than the Chairman of the EGM is preferred, strike out "the chairman of the EGM" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IF
NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS PROXY.
The description of the resolution is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the notice of the EGM of the Company.
IMPORTANT: if you wish to vote for a resolution, tick in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against a resolution, tick in the box marked "Against". If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain as he/she thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM.
This form of proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if such appointor is a corporation, under its common seal or under the hand of some officer of the corporation duly authorised in that behalf.
Where there is joint holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/ she were solely entitled thereto, provided that if more than one of such joint holders be present at the EGM personally or by proxy, the person whose name stands first in the register in respect of such share alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
This form of proxy and, if required by the Company, the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy or office copy of such power of authority, shall be deposited at the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM and taking the poll or the adjourned meeting, as the case may be, at which the person named as proxy in this form of proxy proposes to vote; and in default this form of proxy shall not be treated as valid.
This form of proxy shall not be valid after expiration of 12 months from the date of its execution, except at an adjourned meeting or on a poll demanded at the EGM or an adjournment in cases where the EGM was originally held within 12 months from such date.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 23:16:09 UTC