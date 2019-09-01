Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Proxy form for use by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 18 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

International Standard Resources Holdings Limited

標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 91)

Proxy form for use by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting

to be held on 18 September 2019

I/We(Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of

shares(Note 2) in the capital of International Standard Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the chairman of

the EGM(Note 3) or

of

to act as my/our proxy

to attend and act for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at Meeting Room 636, 6/F., Kowloonbay International Trade and Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 at 11:00 a.m., and at any adjournment thereof for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution as set out in the notice convening the EGM (the "Notice") and to vote on my/our behalf as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. My/our proxy will also be entitled to vote on any matters properly put to the EGM in such manner as he/she thinks fit.

Ordinary Resolution(Note 4)

FOR(Note 5)

AGAINST(Note 5)

To consider and approve the bonus issue of Warrants (resolution as set out in the Notice).

Dated this

day of

Signature(s)(Note 6):

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the EGM is preferred, strike out "the chairman of the EGM" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IF
    NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS PROXY.
  4. The description of the resolution is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the notice of the EGM of the Company.
  5. IMPORTANT: if you wish to vote for a resolution, tick in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against a resolution, tick in the box marked "Against". If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain as he/she thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM.
  6. This form of proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if such appointor is a corporation, under its common seal or under the hand of some officer of the corporation duly authorised in that behalf.
  7. Where there is joint holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/ she were solely entitled thereto, provided that if more than one of such joint holders be present at the EGM personally or by proxy, the person whose name stands first in the register in respect of such share alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  8. This form of proxy and, if required by the Company, the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy or office copy of such power of authority, shall be deposited at the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM and taking the poll or the adjourned meeting, as the case may be, at which the person named as proxy in this form of proxy proposes to vote; and in default this form of proxy shall not be treated as valid.
  9. This form of proxy shall not be valid after expiration of 12 months from the date of its execution, except at an adjourned meeting or on a poll demanded at the EGM or an adjournment in cases where the EGM was originally held within 12 months from such date.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 23:16:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:17pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proxy form for use by shareholders at the ext..
PU
07:17pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
07:12pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed bonus issue of warrants and notice o..
PU
11:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim Report 2019
PU
08/30HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of the interim results for six m..
PU
08/30HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Composition of the Fifth Session of the Board..
PU
08/30HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) resignation of vice chairman of the board..
PU
08/30HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement use of proceeds from the a-share..
PU
08/30DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION : Acquisition of 60% equity interests in beijing jade b..
PU
08/30HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and restated memorandum and articles ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 30,5x
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
EV / Sales2019 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,1x
Capitalization 301 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 240,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.99%38 429
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC24.09%52 388
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE71.20%29 551
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG27.44%26 965
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 187
NASDAQ22.36%16 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group