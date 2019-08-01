Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with registered number 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

(Incorporated with limited liability in England by Royal Charter with reference number ZC 18)

1 August 2019

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplementary Prospectus dated 1 August 2019 (the "Supplementary Prospectus") supplementing the Base Prospectus dated 18 June 2019 (the "Base Prospectus") relating to a US$77,500,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme with Standard Chartered PLC and Standard Chartered Bank as issuers (the Base Prospectus as supplemented from time to time, the "Prospectus").

To view the full document, together with the documents incorporated by reference, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of the browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6222H_1-2019-8-1.pdf

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Banks

Managing Director, Global Head, Debt Investor Relations 1 Basinghall Avenue

London

EC2V 5DD 020 7885 6329

Jon Tracey

Global Head, Communications 1 Basinghall Avenue

London

EC2V 5DD 020 7885 7613

Standard Chartered PLC LEI: U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

Standard Chartered Bank LEI: RILFO74KP1CM8P6PCT96

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

As of the date of this announcement, the Court of Directors of Standard Chartered Bank comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters; Tracy Jayne Clarke; Andrew Nigel Halford and Mark Smith

Non-Executive Directors:

Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson; Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj; Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread