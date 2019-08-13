Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : QUARTERLY ANNOUNCEMENT
0
08/13/2019 | 07:32am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Ding He Mining Holdings Limited
鼎 和 礦 業 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 705)
QUARTERLY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors of Ding He Mining Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 28 May 2018, 5 June 2018, 24 July 2018, 8 August 2018, 6 November 2018, 31 January 2019 and 17 May 2019 (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.
The Board hereby inform the Shareholders those matters relevant to:
(1) BUSINESS OPERATIONS
The Group maintained three major business segments namely, (i) mining of dolomite and manufacture of magnesium ingots; (ii) extraction and bottling of mineral water; and (iii) exploration of iron ore, coal and manganese.
1
Mining of Dolomite and Manufacture of Magnesium Ingots
Given that the challenges of keen competition from other manufacturers and cost- effectiveness of the production capacity, the smelter plant of the Group which situates in the State of Perak, Malaysia continued to refrain from its full-scale operation. Meanwhile, the Company is conducting review on the operation of this business segment.
Extraction and Bottling of Mineral Water
The principal activities of Long Chuan Shen Long Mineral Water Co. Ltd.（龍川升龍 礦泉有限公司*) ("Long Chuan") are manufacturing, sale and distribution of bottled mineral water in China. Long Chuan is currently branding and marketing bottled mineral water in China under the brand name Jenbo.
The investment plan of Long Chuan in a new production line for sparkling water was still in abeyance due to limited cash resources available to the Group. Meanwhile, the Company is conducting review on the operation of this business segment.
Exploration of Iron Ore, Coal and Manganese
PT. Laksbang Mediatama ("PTLM"), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company is principally engaged in the exploration of manganese resources in Yogyakarta Province, Indonesia. Due to conflicts between its directors and legal representative, the operation of PTLM (including the exploration project) has been suspended since 2012. As additional time is required to identify suitable candidates to fill the vacancies of directorship and legal representative after a court judgement granted on November 2014, the operation and exploration activities of PTLM are yet to be reinstated. Meanwhile, the Company is conducting review on the operation of this business segment.
2
(2) RESUMPTION PROPOSAL
The Company will publish the audited annual results of the Group for the respective year ended 31 December 2017 (the "2017 Annual Results") and 31 December 2018 ("2018 Annual Results"), and unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 ("2018 Interim Results") as soon as practicable. The Company will actively cooperate with the auditor of the Company (the "Auditor") to proceed and complete the audit framework in relation to 2017 Annual Results including but not limited to: (i) explanations of audit adjusting entries of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016; and (ii) the breakdown of items included in the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2017.
The Company will publish updated announcements in relation to the meeting of the Board and the 2017 Annual Results, 2018 Annual Results and the 2018 Interim Results as and when appropriate.
The Company is now aggressively dealing with the creditor's petition application and is reviewing the operating status of the Group, and will relaunch the existing business and/ or explore new business, where feasible, to ensure that the Group has sufficient assets value to warrant the continued listing of the Shares.
The Company has published announcements from time to time in accordance with the Listing Rules and on a voluntary basis to inform its Shareholders and the market of the status and latest development of the Group so that the Shareholders and the public investors can obtain important information necessary for assessing the status of the Group. Further announcements and circulars will be published by the Company as and when appropriate to inform the Shareholders and the market of any latest major development regarding the restructuring process and the extent to which the Company has met the conditions for resumption.
3
(3) UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 18 April 2018, 19 April 2018, 21 June 2018, 27 June 2018, 3 August 2018, 14 September 2018 and 17 May 2019 in relation to the winding up petitions received by the Company. The Company wishes to update the Shareholders that, at as the date of this announcement, the Company is aware of two winding up petitions filed against the Company, with details set out below:
Case Number: HCCW 103/2018
As mentioned in the Company's announcement dated 14 September 2018, on 20 August 2018, the Companies Judge ordered, inter alia, that the hearing be adjourned for argument on a date to be fixed with one day reserved. As of the date of this announcement, no date has been fixed for the aforesaid hearing for argument.
Case Number: HCCW 172/2018
As mentioned in the Company's announcement dated 14 September 2018, on 3 September 2018, the Companies Judge ordered, inter alia, that the hearing be adjourned for argument to a Monday after the filing of the affirmation(s) in reply filed by the Petitioner and supporting creditors. Subsequently, the hearing for argument was fixed on 12 August 2019 at 9:30 am before the Companies Judge. At the hearing on 12 August 2019, the Companies Judge ordered, inter alia, that the hearing of the Petition be adjourned to 11 November 2019 at 9:30 am before the Companies Judge.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF SHARES
At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 3 April 2018, and will remain suspended until further notice.
By Order of the Board
Ding He Mining Holdings Limited
Wang Song Ling
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 13 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Wang Song Ling, and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Fan Haijuan and Mr. Liu Fa.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:31:13 UTC