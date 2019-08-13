Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : QUARTERLY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ding He Mining Holdings Limited

鼎 和 礦 業 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 705)

QUARTERLY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors of Ding He Mining Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 28 May 2018, 5 June 2018, 24 July 2018, 8 August 2018, 6 November 2018, 31 January 2019 and 17 May 2019 (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

The Board hereby inform the Shareholders those matters relevant to:

(1) BUSINESS OPERATIONS

The Group maintained three major business segments namely, (i) mining of dolomite and manufacture of magnesium ingots; (ii) extraction and bottling of mineral water; and (iii) exploration of iron ore, coal and manganese.