Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : QUARTERLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT AND UPDATE ON RECENT DEVELOPMENT OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 31 March 2016, 1 April 2016, 22 April 2016, 3 May 2016, 27 May 2016, 10 June 2016, 29 July 2016, 31 August 2016, 3 October 2016, 1 November 2016, 2 December 2016, 3 January 2017, 27 January 2017, 2 March 2017, 3 April 2017, 2 May 2017, 2 June 2017, 3 July 2017, 3 August 2017, 18 August 2017, 18 September 2017, 18 October 2017, 14 December 2017, 26 January 2018, 19 March 2018, 30 April 2018, 31 May 2018, 28 June 2018, 20 July 2018, 1 August 2018, 31 August 2018, 3 October 2018, 2 November 2018, 3 December 2018, 2 January 2019, 1 February 2019, 28 February 2019, 31 March 2019, 16 April 2019, 18 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019, 25 July 2019 and 26 July 2019, which provided ongoing material updates on the development of the Group since its trading suspension.

References are also made to the issue and publication of the Company of its three Annual Reports for the years ended 31 December 2016, 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 all dated 28 June 2019, and the three Interim Reports of the Company for the respective six months ended 30 June 2016, 30 June 2017 and 30 June 2018 all dated 25 June 2019.

The Company will make further announcement(s) on the material development and progress in relation to the fulfillment of the Resumption Conditions (as set forth and defined in the announcement of the Company dated 18 April 2019) as and when appropriate. The Company will use its best endeavours to comply with the Resumption Conditions, and continue to carry on with its related work for the resumption of trading of the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange.

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 1 April 2016 and will remain suspended until further notice pending the fulfilment of the Resumption Conditions.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Hong Kong, 31 July 2019