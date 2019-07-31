Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : QUARTERLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT AND UPDATE ON RECENT DEVELOPMENT OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING

07/31/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Mingfa Group (International) Company Limited

明 發 集 團（ 國 際 ）有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00846)

QUARTERLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

AND

UPDATE ON RECENT DEVELOPMENT OF

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Mingfa Group (International) Company Limited (the ''Company'', which together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Based on the contracted sales record of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB5.3 billion in total, representing a decrease of approximately 44.8% when compared to the same period in 2018 (approximately RMB9.6 billion).

Average

Selling

City

Area

Price

Amount

Percentage

(RMB/

(RMB in

(sq.m.)

sq.m.)

million)

(%)

Nanjing, Jiangsu Province

69,495

20,846

1,448.7

27.2%

Zibo, Shangdong Province

55,745

9,832

548.1

10.3%

Changsha, Hunan Province

83,248

6,360

529.4

10.0%

Jinzhai, Anhui Province

75,290

5,613

422.6

7.9%

Chizhou, Anhui Province

35,207

8,567

301.6

5.7%

Ma'anshan, Anhui Province

39,814

6,660

265.2

5.0%

Wuhu, Anhui Province

40,453

6,315

255.4

4.8%

Taizhou, Jiangsu Province

37,270

6,614

246.5

4.6%

Quanjiao, Anhui Province

36,564

5,935

217.0

4.1%

Guang'an, Sichuan Province

39,259

5,122

201.1

3.8%

Sihong, Jiangsu Province

19,554

7,979

156.0

2.9%

Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province

22,184

5,692

126.3

2.4%

Hanshan, Anhui Province

11,749

6,802

79.9

1.5%

Others

68,558

6,802

519.5

9.8%

634,390

8,382

5,317.3

The information set out above are unaudited figures based on the contracted sales record of the Company, which may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the interim report to be published by the Company on an interim basis. The above figures are provided for reference only and do not mean to be complete. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT(S) ON MATERIAL INFORMATION AND PROGRESS

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 31 March 2016, 1 April 2016, 22 April 2016, 3 May 2016, 27 May 2016, 10 June 2016, 29 July 2016, 31 August 2016, 3 October 2016, 1 November 2016, 2 December 2016, 3 January 2017, 27 January 2017, 2 March 2017, 3 April 2017, 2 May 2017, 2 June 2017, 3 July 2017, 3 August 2017, 18 August 2017, 18 September 2017, 18 October 2017, 14 December 2017, 26 January 2018, 19 March 2018, 30 April 2018, 31 May 2018, 28 June 2018, 20 July 2018, 1 August 2018, 31 August 2018, 3 October 2018, 2 November 2018, 3 December 2018, 2 January 2019, 1 February 2019, 28 February 2019, 31 March 2019, 16 April 2019, 18 April 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019, 25 July 2019 and 26 July 2019, which provided ongoing material updates on the development of the Group since its trading suspension.

References are also made to the issue and publication of the Company of its three Annual Reports for the years ended 31 December 2016, 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 all dated 28 June 2019, and the three Interim Reports of the Company for the respective six months ended 30 June 2016, 30 June 2017 and 30 June 2018 all dated 25 June 2019.

The Company will make further announcement(s) on the material development and progress in relation to the fulfillment of the Resumption Conditions (as set forth and defined in the announcement of the Company dated 18 April 2019) as and when appropriate. The Company will use its best endeavours to comply with the Resumption Conditions, and continue to carry on with its related work for the resumption of trading of the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 1 April 2016 and will remain suspended until further notice pending the fulfilment of the Resumption Conditions.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Mingfa Group (International) Company Limited

POON WING CHUEN

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 31 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Huang Qingzhu, Mr. Huang Lianchun,

Mr. Huang Li Shui and Mr. Liu Yuwei

Non-executive Director:

Mr. Wong Wun Ming (Chairman)

Independent non-executive

Mr. Lau Kin Hon, Mr. Chu Kin Wang Peleus,

Directors:

Dr. Lam, Lee G., and Mr. Chan Sing Lai

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 05:19:17 UTC
