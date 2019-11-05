Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Quarterly Results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019
11/05/2019 | 11:05pm EST
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 388)
QUARTERLY RESULTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Financial Highlights
Revenue and other income rose by 2 per cent compared with YTD Q31 2018, driven by:
An increase in net investment income, including fair value gains on collective investment schemes and higher interest income, and record revenue and other income from Stock Connect;
Partly offset by a reduction in trading and clearing fees from lower Cash Market, Derivatives Market and Commodities Market trading volumes
Operating expenses fell 1 per cent against YTD Q3 2018 due to lower premises expenses as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases2. Excluding such impact, operating expenses increased by 6 per cent, attributable to higher staff and IT costs
EBITDA3 was up 3 per cent against YTD Q3 2018, and EBITDA margin was 77 per cent, 1 per cent and 3 per cent higher than YTD Q3 2018 and the full 2018 fiscal year respectively
Profit attributable to shareholders was 1 per cent lower than YTD Q3 2018, at $7,412 million
Strategic Highlights
Stock Connect Northbound ADT saw a record nine-month high for YTD Q3 2019, more than double the previous record achieved in YTD Q3 2018. This reflects the successful inclusion of China A shares in MSCI, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones indexes
Bond Connect ADT grew significantly to RMB8.8 billion, more than double YTD Q3 2018
The Closing Auction Session (CAS) was successfully expanded in October 2019 to cover all equities and funds
Inline Warrants were introduced in July 2019, with 412 Inline Warrants listed as of 30 September 2019
HKEX confirmed its decision on 8 October 2019 not to make an offer for London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG)
Inclusion of eligible companies with weighted voting rights (WVR) in Southbound Trading of Stock Connect, effective from 28 October 2019
Charles Li, Chief Executive said:
"Set against a challenging broad geopolitical backdrop, HKEX has had a good first nine months of 2019. Record Stock Connect revenue, recent resurgence in the IPO market and good returns from investment income offset some macro- driven softness in Cash Market volumes. We were disappointed not to proceed with a firm offer for LSEG, but we remain resolutely focused on the successful execution of our 3-year strategic plan, maintaining good cost discipline and capturing future growth opportunities."
Key Financials
YTD
YTD
Q3 2019
Q3 2018
$m
$m
Change
Revenue and other income
12,565
12,296
2%
Operating expenses
2,902
2,943
(1%)
EBITDA
9,663
9,353
3%
Profit attributable to shareholders
7,412
7,484
(1%)
Basic earnings per share
$5.92
$6.03
(2%)
Key Market Statistics
YTD
YTD
Q3 2019
Q3 2018
Change
ADT of equity products traded on the Stock Exchange ($bn)
70.8
91.2
(22%)
ADT of DWs, CBBCs and warrants traded on the Stock Exchange ($bn)
19.7
23.5
(16%)
ADT of the Stock Exchange (Headline ADT) ($bn)
90.5
114.7
(21%)
ADV of derivatives contracts traded on the Futures Exchange ('000 contracts)
649
664
(2%)
ADV of stock options contracts traded on the Stock Exchange ('000 contracts)
464
534
(13%)
Chargeable ADV4 of metals contracts traded on the LME ('000 lots)
618
644
(4%)
Q1 = first quarter, Q2 = second quarter, Q3 = third quarter, Q4 = fourth quarter, 1H = first half, 2H = second half, YTD Q3 = nine months ended 30 September, YTD Q3 2018 or the prior period = nine months ended 30 September 2018, YTD Q3 2019 or the period = nine months ended 30 September 2019
As a result of the adoption of HKFRS 16: Leases, operating lease rentals are no longer recognised under operating expenses. Please refer to note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements for further details.
For the purposes of this announcement, EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expenses and other finance costs, taxation, depreciation and amortisation. It excludes the Group's share of results of the joint ventures and other non-recurring costs arising from the proposed combination with LSEG.
Chargeable ADV excludes administrative trades (Admin Trades) and other non-chargeable trades. Admin Trades were introduced in 2017 to meet requirements resulting from Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) II.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Overview
Fig. 1 -5Market activity and Group's6 revenue and other income
HKEX's business continued to perform well despite weakening market sentiment driven by the prolonged trade tensions between China and the US, social unrest in Hong Kong and uncertainty over Brexit. Revenue and other income for YTD Q3 2019 rose by 2 per cent against YTD Q3 2018 and reached a nine-month record of $12.6 billion. Despite a 21 per cent drop in Cash Market headline ADT and modest declines in trading volumes in the Derivatives and Commodities Markets, the reduction in trading and clearing fees was more than offset by an increase in net investment income from fair value gains on collective investment schemes and higher net interest income from Corporate Funds and Margin Funds, and increased Northbound Stock Connect Trading.
Operating expenses for YTD Q3 2019 decreased by 1 per cent against YTD Q3 2018, due to lower premises expenses as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for
leases2. Excluding the impact of this accounting change, operating expenses increased by 6 per cent against YTD Q3 2018, attributable to increased headcount and annual payroll adjustments, and higher maintenance expenses for new IT systems and upgraded networks.
For Q3 2019, revenue and other income was 7 per cent lower than Q2 2019. This was mainly due to seasonal decreases in depository, custody and nominee services fees, and lower trading and clearing revenue. Although headline ADT7 dropped to $77.0 billion, 19 per cent below Q2 2019 and 16 per cent below Q3 2018, Northbound Stock Connect ADT continued to maintain its momentum and reached the second highest quarterly ADT of RMB38.5 billion8. This was boosted by the further inclusion of China A shares in MSCI, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones indexes.
On 11 September 2019, HKEX announced its intention to make a possible offer for LSEG. HKEX believed that a combination of LSEG and HKEX was strategically compelling and would create a world-leading market infrastructure group. Despite a significant amount of work involving discussions with a broad set of regulators, extensive shareholders discussion, and detailed financial analysis, HKEX announced on 8 October 2019 that it would not proceed to make a firm offer for LSEG, as it has been unable to engage with the management of LSEG in realising its vision and continuation would not be in the best interests of shareholders.
Includes net investment income and sundry income
HKEX and its subsidiaries, which include The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK or the Stock Exchange), Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited (HKFE or the Futures Exchange), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (HKSCC), HKFE Clearing Corporation Limited (HKCC), The SEHK Options Clearing House Limited (SEOCH), OTC Clearing Hong Kong Limited (OTC Clear), The London Metal Exchange (LME), LME Clear Limited (LME Clear) and other subsidiaries
ADT of equity products, DWs, CBBCs and warrants traded on the Stock Exchange
Includes buy and sell trades under Stock Connect
Business Update and Analysis of Results by Operating Segment
YTD Q3 2019
YTD Q3 2018
Revenue
Revenue
and other
and other
income
EBITDA
income
EBITDA
$m
$m
$m
$m
Results by segment:
Cash
2,750
2,306
3,033
2,609
Equity and Financial Derivatives
2,348
1,930
2,591
2,171
Commodities
1,046
565
1,077
559
Post Trade
4,846
4,236
4,741
4,136
Technology
576
406
507
382
Corporate Items
999
220
347
(504)
12,565
9,663
12,296
9,353
To optimise resources to successfully deliver the initiatives set out in the Group's Strategic Plan 2019-2021, the Group's operating segments have been reorganised. As a result, since April 2019, the "Clearing segment" has been renamed the "Post Trade segment", and the "Platform and Infrastructure segment" has been renamed the "Technology segment".
Cash Segment
Analysis of Results
Trading fees decreased by 18 per cent compared with YTD Q3 2018. This was lower than the 22 per cent drop in equity products ADT, primarily due to record fees from Northbound Trading of Stock Connect. Trading tariffs fell by 7 per cent, in line with the decrease in number of traded equity products.
Stock Exchange listing fees rose by $27 million, attributable to a $15 million increase in annual listing fees from a higher overall number of listed companies on the Stock Exchange, and a $12 million increase in initial listing fees, due mainly to more forfeitures.
Operating expenses rose by 5 per cent due to additional headcount for strategic projects and annual payroll adjustments, partly offset by lower premises expenses ($34 million) as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases2.
YTD Q3 2019 vs YTD Q3 2018 ($m)
Revenue1
Operating expenses
EBITDA
-9%
+5%
-12%
3,033
56
2,750
86%
84%
380 63
379
683
225
710
210
2,609
2,306
1,689
1,388
424
444
YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018
YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019
Trading fees
Trading tariffs
Stock Exchange listing fees
Market data fees
Other revenue
EBITDA margin
1 Excludes DWs, CBBCs and warrants (which are included under the Equity and Financial Derivatives segment)
Business Update
Market sentiment was impacted by
Key Market Indicators
YTD Q3
uncertainties over the local economy and
2019
2018
the Hong Kong Cash Market experienced
reduced trading volume in Q3 2019, with
ADT of equity products traded on
headline ADT decreasing by 19 per cent
the Stock Exchange1,2 ($bn)
70.8
91.2
as compared to Q2 2019.
ADT of Northbound Trading2 -
Stock Connect generated record nine-
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock
22.04
11.1
Connect (RMBbn)
month revenue and other income of $758
ADT of Northbound Trading2 -
million in YTD Q3 2019 (YTD Q3 2018:
Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock
20.04
8.5
$521 million), of which $529 million (YTD
Connect (RMBbn)
ADT of Bond Connect (RMBbn)
8.84
3.7
Q3 2018: $319 million) arose from trading
and clearing activities. The second tranche
Average daily number of trades
of the three-step inclusion process
of equity products traded on
1,193
1,273
the Stock Exchange1,2 ('000)
announced by MSCI to further increase
Number of newly listed
the weightings of China A shares in MSCI
companies on the Main Board3
1004
99
Indexes was completed on 27 August
Number of newly listed
2019, with Northbound Trading turnover
companies on GEM
8
67
reaching a record high of RMB84.3 billion
Total equity funds raised
on that day. On 20 September 2019,
- IPOs ($bn)
133.9
243.1
FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones Indices
- Post-IPOs ($bn)
102.2
204.2
completed rebalancing the indexes,
Number of companies listed on
recording the second highest daily
the Main Board at 30 Sept
2,013
1,885
turnover of RMB78.5 billion. These and
Number of companies listed
other planned inclusions are expected to
on GEM at 30 Sept
382
383
further stimulate Northbound Trading, and
Number of trading days
184
184
solidify Stock Connect's position as the
1 Excludes DWs, CBBCs and warrants (which are included under
preferred channel for global investors to
the Equity and Financial Derivatives segment) and includes $6.8
billion (YTD Q3 2018: $9.1 billion) of ADT of Southbound Trading
access the China A-share market.
under Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and $3.9 billion (YTD
Q3 2018: $5.0 billion) under Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock
On 28 October 2019, HKEX welcomed the
Connect
successful inclusion of eligible companies
2 Includes buy and sell trades under Stock Connect
with weighted voting rights (WVR) in
3 Includes 10 transfers from GEM (YTD Q3 2018: 8)
Southbound Trading of Stock
4 New record high for YTD Q3
Connect. This followed the
announcement in August that HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) had reached consensus on the criteria for inclusion of Hong Kong-listed WVR companies in Stock Connect. The latest development underscores the commitment by the three exchanges to refine and enhance their mutual market access programme between Mainland China and Hong Kong, helping promote the continued long-term sustainable development of the Mainland and Hong Kong capital markets.
On 16 August 2019, HKEX published a consultation paper on proposed enhancements to the Pre-opening Session (POS) and Volatility Control Mechanism (VCM) in the Hong Kong Cash Market. The consultation focused on further boosting market liquidity and enhancing the global competitiveness of the Hong Kong market. The proposed enhancements to POS will help improve price discovery, and increase trading liquidity before the market opens, while the proposed VCM enhancements will help reduce risks caused by extreme price volatility in individual stocks, and reflect changes in international practice and regulatory guidance. The consultation conclusions are expected to be published by the end of 2019.
The Closing Auction Session (CAS) was successfully expanded to cover all equities (including depository receipts, investment companies, preference shares and stapled securities) and funds (including Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)) from 8 October 2019. The same CAS model (including price limits of 5 per cent of the reference price during CAS) has been applied to the newly included securities. The expansion of CAS standardises closing hours for all equities, improves trading liquidity at market close, and simplifies trading operations for market participants.
Hong Kong's role as a leading IPO fund raising centre has been upheld with 108 companies newly listed in Hong Kong in YTD Q3 2019 raising total funds of HK$133.9 billion. In particular, the listing of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (Budweiser) was the largest IPO in Asia and the world's second largest IPO in YTD Q3 20199.
The positive impact of introducing the HKEX Biotech Companies chapter (Chapter 18A of the Main Board Listing Rules) continued in the quarter. In Q3 2019, the Stock Exchange welcomed two new biotech and healthcare companies (including one biotech company listed under Chapter 18A), together raising a total of HK$4.2 billion.
Bond Connect saw record trading volume and numbers of investors in Q3 2019, supported by sustained growth in trading demand for Chinese bonds following their increasing representation in global fixed-income benchmarks. ADT rose to RMB12.9 billion10 in Q3 2019, an increase of 215 per cent from Q3 2018, with record monthly turnover for two consecutive months in July (RMB201.0 billion) and August 2019 (RMB338.6 billion), and a new daily record turnover of RMB23.8 billion on 29 August 2019. As of 30 September 2019, Bond Connect had expanded its coverage to 31 jurisdictions globally, with a total of 1,311 institutional investors, up 161 per cent from 503 as of 31 December 2018.
A summit to mark the second anniversary of Bond Connect was held in July 2019, attracting over 600 industry experts and professionals. The summit covered recent progress in the opening up of China's financial markets, further enhancements in onboarding foreign institutions to the market, product scope in the Bond Connect scheme and new opportunities created by the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
As part of the strategic focus to improve access to the Hong Kong markets and to facilitate the application process, the Stock Exchange enhanced guidance for overseas companies seeking to list in Hong Kong, including (a) publication of alternative procedures for US "Domestic Issuers"11 with an offering of a security subject to Regulation S; (b) publication of a standardised template for issuers from a jurisdiction new to listing in Hong Kong; and (c) simplification of Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) information materials and introduction of Frequently Asked Questions on HKEX website.
The Stock Exchange amended the GEM Listing Rules on 18 October 2019 to reflect the unwinding of the authority delegated to the Listing Department by the GEM Listing Committee to approve GEM listing applications. This follows the consultation conclusions on "The Review of the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) and Changes to the GEM and Main Board Listing Rules" published on 15 December 2017. The amended GEM Listing Rules will become effective on 1 January 2020 and new GEM listing applications (including any renewed applications) that are submitted on or after this date will be processed under the amended Rules.
Following the publication of the consultation conclusions on "Backdoor Listing, Continuing Listing Criteria and other Rule Amendments" and with the Rule changes becoming effective on 1 October 2019, the Stock Exchange published related guidance materials including (a) three new guidance letters on application of the reverse takeover Rules, large scale issues of securities and sufficiency of operations; (b) Frequently Asked Questions on the notifiable transaction requirements relating to securities transactions; and (c) updated guide on practices and procedures for post-vetting announcements of listed issuers and handling matters involving trading arrangements prior to publication of announcements.
Subsequent to the amendments to the Financial Reporting Council Ordinance becoming effective on 1 October 2019 and the revision of the "Code of Practice in Times of Typhoons and Rainstorms" issued by the Labour Department in June 2019, the Stock Exchange published Frequently Asked Questions on (a) recognition of overseas audit firms in relation to the amendments to the Financial Reporting Council Ordinance and (b) book closure and emergency share registration arrangements in event of "extreme conditions" caused by super typhoons.
Source: Dealogic
Excluding the special trading day of 29 September 2019 (Sunday), which is a trading day for China but holiday for global investors
"Domestic Issuers" that are not "Reporting Issuers" within the meaning of Regulation S under United States Securities Act of 1933 (Regulation S)
Equity and Financial Derivatives Segment
Analysis of Results
Derivatives trading fees of the Futures Exchange dropped by 4 per cent compared with YTD Q3 2018, due to a 2 per cent decrease in ADV of derivatives contracts traded.
Trading fees and trading tariffs of DWs, CBBCs and warrants dropped by 15 per cent compared with YTD Q3 2018, reflecting the 16 per cent decrease in ADT.
Stock Exchange listing fees declined by 15 per cent, with fewer newly listed DWs and CBBCs compared with YTD Q3 2018.
Operating expenses were flat against YTD Q3 2018, as lower premises expenses ($30 million) as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases2 was mostly offset by higher staff costs due to additional headcount for strategic projects and annual payroll adjustments.
Business Update
The extension of trading hours from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. launched on 17 June 2019 provided investors the opportunity to trade and risk manage their positions during the extended hours. Trading volume in the After-Hours Trading (T+1) Session reached a daily record high of 248,853 contracts12 on 13 August 2019 and the percentage of volume traded in the T+1 Session over the T Session also reached a daily record high on 23 August 2019 at 49.4 per cent.
HKEX introduced Weekly Hang Seng Index Options and Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options (Weekly Index Options) on 16 September 2019 with four market makers providing liquidity. As at 30 September 2019, the ADV of the Weekly Index Options was 1,087 contracts and the Open Interest at 30 September 2019 was 4,038 contracts.
On 30 September 2019, the listing date of Budweiser, HKEX introduced Budweiser futures and options, allowed issuers to list Budweiser Derivative Warrants, and designated Budweiser shares as securities
Excludes London Metal Mini Futures, Gold Futures and Iron Ore Futures contracts (which are included under the Commodities segment)
Excludes trading fees and trading tariffs allocated to the Post Trade segment
Key Market Indicators
YTD Q3
2019
2018
ADT of DWs, CBBCs and
warrants traded on the Stock
Exchange ($bn)
19.7
23.5
Average daily number of trades of
DWs, CBBCs and warrants traded
on the Stock Exchange ('000)
321
375
ADV of derivatives contracts traded
on the Futures Exchange1
('000 contracts)
646
662
ADV of stock options contracts
traded on the Stock Exchange
('000 contracts)
464
534
Number of newly listed DWs
6,999
9,133
Number of newly listed CBBCs
19,031
19,520
ADV of contracts traded during
After-Hours Trading1 ('000 contracts)
872
80
Number of trading days
184
184
At
At
30 Sept
30 Sept
2019
2018
Open interest of futures and
options contracts1 ('000 contracts)
11,280
12,521
Excludes London Metal Mini Futures, Gold Futures and Iron Ore Futures contracts (which are included under the Commodities segment)
New record high for YTD Q3
12 Excludes London Metal Mini Futures, Gold Futures and Iron Ore Futures contracts (which are included under the Commodities segment)
eligible for short selling, all of which provided more investment options and risk management tools for investors.
RMB13 currency derivatives volumes have expanded steadily throughout 2019, with over 1.5 million USD13/CNH13 Futures contracts traded during YTD Q3 2019, a 16 per cent increase compared with YTD Q3 2018. The contract also attained a new record daily turnover of 24,345 contracts on 5 August 2019.
HKEX further expanded its fixed income and currency product coverage, with the launch of Indian Rupee (INR) Currency Futures on 4 November 2019. The INR Currency Futures entail two contracts, namely the INR/USD Futures and the INR/CNH Futures. The INR/CNH Futures is the first listed futures of the INR/CNH pair globally, and its launch will help to strengthen Hong Kong's role as the region's premier forex (FX) centre.
Hong Kong is one of the world's leading structured products markets and on 18 July 2019, HKEX introduced Inline Warrants to further enhance Hong Kong's offering. Inline Warrants were initially issued on the Hang Seng Index and the five most actively-traded stocks on the Stock Exchange. 412 Inline Warrants have been listed on the Stock Exchange as of 30 September 2019.
Commodities Segment
Analysis of Results
Despite a 4 per cent decline in chargeable
YTD Q3 2019 vs YTD Q3 2018 ($m)
ADV14 of metals contracts traded
Revenue
Operating expenses
EBITDA
compared with YTD Q3 2018, driven by
-3%
-7%
+1%
weaker sentiment affecting base metal
1,077
prices and trading activity, EBITDA was up
1,046
1 per cent due to lower operating
112
121
52%
54%
expenses. This was mainly due to lower
145
146
premises expenses ($25 million) as a
1
result of adopting the new accounting
standard for leases2 and lower costs at
Qianhai Mercantile Exchange (QME).
820
778
518
481
559
565
YTD Q3 2018
YTD Q3 2019
YTD Q3 2018
YTD Q3 2019
YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019
Trading fees of metals contracts
Trading fees of derivatives contracts
traded on the LME
traded on the Futures Exchange 1
Market data fees
Other revenue
EBITDA margin
1 Includes London Metal Mini Futures, Gold Futures and Iron Ore
Futures contracts
RMB = Renminbi, USD = United States dollar, CNH = Offshore RMB traded outside Mainland China
Chargeable ADV excludes Admin Trades (which became chargeable from May 2019 at a lower fee rate of US$0.04 per contract) and other non-chargeable trades.
Business Update
Since the launch of the LME's seven new cash-settled futures contracts in March 2019, there has been a promising trend of increasing trading activity, with the two new ferrous hot-rolled coil (HRC) contracts achieving record volumes in September 2019
HRC Free On Board (FOB) China contracts at 6,854 lots and HRC North America at 5,241 lots.
In July 2019, the LME launched a market- wide consultation on its proposals set out in the warehouse reform discussion paper released in March 2019. Included in this consultation was feedback received on the discussion paper, and outline reform proposals, which the LME believes will be positive for its warehouse network. The consultation closed on 12 September 2019. On 1 November 2019, the LME published a feedback analysis report which evaluated the responses received in respect of the consultation and confirmed that the LME would be proceeding to implementation on the reform proposals.
Subsequent to the three-month electronic
Key Market Indicators
YTD Q3
2019
2018
ADV of metals contracts
traded on the LME ('000 lots)
Aluminium
235
242
Copper
133
139
Zinc
111
122
Nickel
87
84
Lead
42
46
Ferrous
2
2
Precious
2
4
Others
6
5
Total chargeable ADV
excluding Admin Trades1
618
644
Chargeable Admin Trades1
45
-
Non-chargeable Admin Trades1
and other non-chargeable
trades
45
105
Total ADV
708
749
Number of trading days
189
189
At
At
30 Sept
30 Sept
2019
2018
Total futures Market Open
Interest ('000 lots)
2,217
2,130
1 Admin Trades were introduced in 2017 to meet requirements resulting from MiFID II. These trades were not chargeable prior to 1 May 2019, but became chargeable at US$0.04 per contract thereafter.
closing price trial for LME Nickel in 1H 2019,
the LME has published data analysis on activities throughout the trial and is seeking feedback from market participants. The LME has also completed a three-month trial extending LME Zinc kerb trading period on the Ring from 5 minutes to 10 minutes in 1H 2019. Following the successful trial, the kerb trading extension was rolled out across all the LME's six main contracts in September.
To comply with the pre-trade transparency (PTT) requirements set out by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the LME is working extensively with members and relevant regulators to introduce a market-wide compliant solution.
In Hong Kong, USD-denominated London Aluminium/Copper/Zinc/Lead/Tin/Nickel Mini Futures were launched on 5 August 2019, to complement the existing CNH-denominated London Metal Mini Futures. As at 30 September 2019, 16,417 contracts of USD- denominated London Metal Mini Futures had been traded.
QME saw encouraging trading volume growth in Q3, partly as a result of newly-launched copper rod as a trading product. With the implementation of various business initiatives such as the expansion of the warehouse network, cooperation with insurance partners, and an initial launch of financing solutions, QME is making progress in building a more comprehensive range of services to a wider group of clients in the China commodities market.
Post Trade Segment
Analysis of Results
Revenue and other income, and EBITDA were both up 2 per cent compared with YTD Q3 2018.
Clearing and settlement fees for Cash Market and Settlement Instructions (SIs) decreased by 4 per cent and 8 per cent respectively, primarily due to a lower number of transactions.
Depository, custody and nominee services fees rose by $38 million due to higher Stock Connect portfolio fees, scrip fees and stock withdrawal fees, partly offset by lower e-IPO service fees.
YTD Q3 2019 vs YTD Q3 2018 ($m)
Revenue and other
Operating expenses
EBITDA
income
+1%
+2%
+2%
4,741
4,846
87%
87%
1,006
1,175
82
93
813
851
398
381
58
66
406
4,236
375
4,136
1,669
1,610
309
295
605
610
YTD Q3 2018
YTD Q3 2019
YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019
YTD Q3 2018
YTD Q3 2019
Trading fees and trading tariffs
Clearing fees for Cash Market
Fees for SIs
Clearing fees for futures, options
and OTC contracts
Clearing fees for LME Clear
Depository, custody and nominee
services fees
Other revenue and other income
Net investment income
EBITDA margin
Net investment income increased by $169 million or 17 per cent, attributable to an increase in Margin Fund investment income, as follows:
YTD Q3 2019
YTD Q3 2018
Clearing
Clearing
Margin
House
Margin
House
Funds
Funds
Total
Funds
Funds
Total
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
Net investment income from:
- Cash and bank deposits
1,028
76
1,104
916
41
957
- Debt securities
71
-
71
48
-
48
- Exchange gains
-
-
-
1
-
1
Total net investment income
1,099
76
1,175
965
41
1,006
Average fund size ($bn)
129.6
13.0
142.6
155.9
20.2
176.1
Annualised net investment return
1.13%
0.78%
1.10%
0.83%
0.27%
0.76%
The increase in net investment income of Margin Funds arose from higher interest income from rising interest rates, partly offset by lower average Margin Fund size of HKCC and SEOCH, due in turn to lower margin requirements per contract reflecting reduced volatility.
Operating expenses rose by 1 per cent reflecting increases in staff costs for strategic projects and annual payroll adjustments, almost wholly offset by lower premises expenses ($42 million) as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases2.
Business Update
Stock Connect Northbound portfolio value of A
Key Market Indicators
Shares reached a record high of RMB1,160
YTD Q3
billion as at 30 September 2019, up 74 per
2019
2018
cent from RMB668 billion at 31 December
ADT of the Stock Exchange
2018. Usage of a number of Stock Connect
($bn)
90.5
114.7
enhancements, including Real Time Delivery
Average daily number of
Stock Exchange trades
versus payment (DVP) and non-CNH
('000)
1,514
1,648
collateral services, also reached a record high
Average daily value of SIs
241.0
279.4
in Q3 2019 in terms of transaction volume and
($bn)
Average daily number of SIs
sizes. The number of Special Segregated
('000)
96
104
Accounts increased by 27 per cent (8,947
accounts as at 30 September 2019 compared with 7,062 as at 31 December 2018).
Weekly Index Options were introduced on 16 September 2019 to meet trading and risk management needs of investors who wish to manage their positions in response to short-term or specific events. To allow for a smooth introduction of this product, extensive internal and external readiness and engagement work were conducted. The Large Open Position (LOP) surveillance system was also enhanced to support position limit monitoring of this new product.
In Q3 2019, a total of US$50 billion notional amount was cleared by OTC Clear, 25 per cent higher than Q3 2018. Although the total clearing volume dropped 7 per cent from Q2 to Q3 2019, the total Cross Currency Swaps (CCS) volume cleared reached a record quarterly high, with a total notional amount of US$20.2 billion cleared in Q3 2019, up 30 per cent compared with Q2 2019. In July, OTC Clear implemented Bulk Settlement Run for notional exchange settlements for cleared Cross Currency Swaps (CCS) and Deliverable Foreign Exchange (DFX) in collaboration with Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited (HKICL) to improve settlement efficiency.
On 21 June 2019, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued a circular on "Currency Conversion Arrangement Involving Onshore RMB under Northbound Stock Connect" to enable overseas investors to obtain RMB and conduct the related foreign exchange hedging based on the onshore exchange rate for the purpose of Northbound Stock Connect investment, which is expected to increase the convenience and attractiveness of the Stock Connect scheme for international investors.
Technology Segment
Analysis of Results
Network fee income rose by 10 per cent due to
YTD Q3 2019 vs YTD Q3 2018 ($m)
increased usage of the Orion Central Gateway
Revenue
Operating expenses
EBITDA
+14%
+36%
+6%
by new and existing Exchange Participants,
additional fees arising from the newly
576
introduced monthly throttle usage fees, and
507
11
75%
70%
increased China Connect Central Gateway
1
138
(CCCG) fees.
119
Hosting services fees increased by 16 per
cent due to new customer subscriptions and
increased usage by existing customers.
387
427
406
382
Operating expenses increased due to the
inclusion of costs of the Innovation Lab (which
125
170
were included in Corporate Items in 2018),
and the operating expenses of BayConnect
YTD Q3 2018
YTD Q3 2019
YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019
YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019
Network fees
Hosting services fees
Other revenue - others
Technology Company Limited (BayConnect)
EBITDA margin
(formerly known as Shenzhen Ronghui Tongjin
Technology Co., Ltd.), a 51 per cent subsidiary acquired in June 2019.
Business Update
Following the launch of the Orion Trading Platform - Securities Market (OTP-C) in February 2018, the Orion Trading Platform - China Stock Connect (OTP-CSC) was successfully rolled out on 5 August 2019 to replace the legacy proprietary platform supporting the Northbound Trading of Stock Connect. OTP-CSC offers a scalable, flexible and high performing order- routing platform based on open system technology to meet the evolving business needs and future growth of Northbound Trading volume.
On 5 September 2019, the Derivatives Market experienced trading platform technology issues resulting in trading being temporarily suspended from 2 p.m., including the After- Hours Trading Session. The suspension was caused by a software issue in the vendor supplied trading system. The trading of the Derivatives Market resumed on 6 September 2019 following the identification and isolation of the technology issue. Excepting this, all other major trading, clearing, settlement, and market data dissemination systems for the Cash and Derivatives Markets in Hong Kong performed robustly during Q3 2019.
The HKEX Innovation Lab continues to explore, accelerate and deploy new technologies into the Group's operations under the "Technology Empowered" theme of the Group's 2019-2021 Strategic Plan. Solutions recently deployed include a knowledge graph system for risk management, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered corporate actions management platform, and the continued scale-up of HKEX's robotic process automation programme which have been delivering steady gains in operational efficiency. The HKEX Innovation Lab is currently incubating several other technology solutions, including a client-facing chatbot, a new application program interface (API) service for regulatory announcements, and a number of opportunities utilising blockchain technology.
Corporate Items
"Corporate Items" is not a business segment but comprises central income (including net investment income of Corporate Funds), the cost of central support functions that provide services to all operating segments and other costs not directly related to any operating segments.
Analysis of Results
YTD Q3 2019
YTD Q3 2018
$m
$m
Revenue and other income
Net investment income
981
328
Others
18
19
Total
999
347
Operating expenses
779
851
The analysis of net investment income of Corporate Funds is as follows:
YTD Q3 2019
YTD Q3 2018
$m
$m
Net investment income from:
- Collective investment schemes
643
122
- Cash and bank deposits
320
227
- Debt securities
6
-
- Exchange gains/(losses)
12
(21)
Total net investment income
981
328
Average fund size ($bn)
27.8
25.2
Annualised net investment return
4.71%
1.73%
Net investment income from Corporate Funds increased by $653 million compared with YTD Q3 2018, due to higher fair value gains on collective investment schemes held under the external portfolio (principally from funds invested in the public equities asset class ($210 million) and funds invested in the US government bonds and mortgage-backed securities asset class ($163 million)), and higher interest income earned on cash and bank deposits from increased fund size and higher deposit rates.
At 30 September 2019, the fair value of the Group's collective investment schemes by asset class was as follows:
At
At
30 Sept 2019
31 Dec 2018
Change
$m
$m
Public Equities
2,301
2,021
14%
Absolute Return
1,599
1,312
22%
Multi-Sector Fixed Income
2,551
2,108
21%
US Government Bonds and Mortgage-backed Securities
2,746
1,648
67%
Total
9,197
7,089
30%
Operating expenses decreased by $72 million against YTD Q3 2018 due to lower premises expenses as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases2, partly offset by higher maintenance expenses for new IT systems and upgraded networks.
Business Update
In September 2019, HKEX entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Limited (Ping An) to explore possible areas of cooperation and collaboration in Fintech and data analytics to enhance the region's financial market ecosystem. HKEX and Ping An will work together to identify areas of collaboration, including Fintech solutions across different asset classes, as well as the application of data and Artificial Intelligence technology to support the mutual connectivity of the Mainland Chinese, Hong Kong and international markets.
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities of Margin Funds and Clearing House Funds
Margin Fund deposits of $129.2 billion at 30 September 2019 were $5.5 billion higher than at 31 December 2018 ($123.7 billion). This was due to an increase in Mainland security and settlement deposits from HKSCC Clearing Participants (CPs) attributable to the increase in Northbound Stock Connect Trading, increased contributions required from HKCC CPs in response to higher margin requirements per contract, and higher contributions from OTC Clear members for increased clearing activities. Clearing House Fund contributions rose from $14.8 billion at 31 December 2018 to $15.4 billion at 30 September 2019 due to higher contributions required from HKSCC CPs offset by lower contributions required from members of LME Clear in response to changes in risk exposures. Funds received were invested in cash and cash equivalents and financial assets.
Borrowings
In YTD Q3 2019, the Group fully repaid the fixed rate notes due in January 2019, totalling US$95 million.
Capital Expenditure and Commitments
During YTD Q3 2019, the Group incurred capital expenditure15 of $622 million (YTD Q3 2018: $551 million) related to the development and upgrade of various trading and clearing systems. The Group's capital expenditure commitments at 30 September 2019, including those authorised by the Board but not yet contracted for, amounted to $956 million (31 December 2018: $935 million). They were mainly related to the development and upgrade of IT systems including the cash, derivatives and commodities trading and clearing systems.
Contingent Liabilities
At 30 September 2019, there were no significant changes in the Group's contingent liabilities compared with 31 December 2018.
Pledges of Assets
Securities, gold bullion and warrants were held by LME Clear as non-cash collateral for margins posted by its CPs and collateral in respect of its interest in overnight triparty reverse repurchase agreements, which together amounted to $76,128 million at 30 September 2019 (31 December 2018: $71,561 million). This non-cash collateral, which was not recorded on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position of the Group, together with certain financial assets amounting to $3,653 million at 30 September 2019 (31 December 2018: $3,288 million) have been re-pledged to LME Clear's investment agent and custodian banks under first floating charge and security arrangements for the settlement and depository services they provide in respect of the collateral and investments held. The first floating charge could convert to a fixed charge in the event of contract termination, or default or insolvency of LME Clear.
Changes since 31 December 2018
There were no other significant changes in the Group's financial position or from the information disclosed under Management Discussion and Analysis in the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018.
It is the Group's practice to declare a dividend only at the half-year and year-end and no dividend will be proposed for Q3 2019 (Q3 2018: $Nil).
Review of Financial Statements
The Audit Committee has reviewed the Group's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for YTD Q3 2019.
15 Capital expenditure excludes right-of-use assets recognised due to the adoption of HKFRS 16: Leases.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
Nine months
Nine months
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
ended
ended
30 Sept 2019
30 Sept 2018
30 Sept 2019
30 Sept 2018
$m
$m
$m
$m
Trading fees and trading tariffs
4,309
4,849
1,369
1,515
Stock Exchange listing fees
1,241
1,311
394
456
Clearing and settlement fees
2,432
2,531
777
784
Depository, custody and nominee services fees
851
813
276
295
Market data fees
692
675
231
232
Other revenue
874
769
297
281
REVENUE
10,399
10,948
3,344
3,563
Net investment income and sundry income
2,166
1,348
643
539
REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME
12,565
12,296
3,987
4,102
OPERATING EXPENSES
Staff costs and related expenses
(1,977)
(1,845)
(649)
(640)
IT and computer maintenance expenses
(422)
(378)
(144)
(137)
Premises expenses
(96)
(320)
(32)
(118)
Product marketing and promotion expenses
(40)
(34)
(11)
(12)
Professional fees
(58)
(67)
(21)
(25)
Other operating expenses
(309)
(299)
(92)
(93)
(2,902)
(2,943)
(949)
(1,025)
EBITDA
9,663
9,353
3,038
3,077
Depreciation and amortisation
(766)
(576)
(271)
(198)
OPERATING PROFIT
8,897
8,777
2,767
2,879
Costs relating to proposed combination with LSEG16
(130)
-
(130)
-
Finance costs
(129)
(86)
(43)
(31)
Share of profits less losses of joint ventures
17
3
11
(1)
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
8,655
8,694
2,605
2,847
TAXATION
(1,247)
(1,231)
(400)
(409)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
7,408
7,463
2,205
2,438
PROFIT/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
- Shareholders of HKEX
7,412
7,484
2,207
2,443
- Non-controlling interests
(4)
(21)
(2)
(5)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
7,408
7,463
2,205
2,438
Basic earnings per share
$5.92
$6.03
$1.76
$1.96
Diluted earnings per share
$5.91
$6.02
$1.75
$1.96
16 The amounts represented costs incurred for the proposed combination with LSEG. They mainly comprised fees payable to professional advisors of $128 million and other costs of $2 million.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME(UNAUDITED)
Nine months
Nine months
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
ended
ended
30 Sept 2019
30 Sept 2018
30 Sept 2019
30 Sept 2018
$m
$m
$m
$m
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
7,408
7,463
2,205
2,438
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Currency translation differences of foreign
subsidiaries
12
11
47
(56)
Cash flow hedges
(3)
(3)
(1)
-
Changes in fair value of financial assets
measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income
7
(2)
4
1
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
16
6
50
(55)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
7,424
7,469
2,255
2,383
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
- Shareholders of HKEX
7,430
7,488
2,262
2,388
- Non-controlling interests
(6)
(19)
(7)
(5)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
7,424
7,469
2,255
2,383
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
At 30 Sept 2019
At 31 Dec 2018
Current
Non-current
Total
Current
Non-current
Total
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
119,205
-
119,205
121,196
-
121,196
Financial assets measured at fair value
through profit or loss
64,537
497
65,034
61,004
-
61,004
Financial assets measured at fair value
through other comprehensive income
4,565
-
4,565
3,755
-
3,755
Financial assets measured at amortised cost
38,277
100
38,377
31,487
398
31,885
Accounts receivable, prepayments and deposits
11,594
21
11,615
18,341
21
18,362
Interests in joint ventures
-
80
80
-
63
63
Goodwill and other intangible assets
-
18,311
18,311
-
18,019
18,019
Fixed assets
-
1,495
1,495
-
1,625
1,625
Right-of-use assets
-
2,314
2,314
-
-
-
Lease premium for land
-
19
19
-
20
20
Deferred tax assets
-
22
22
-
19
19
Total assets
238,178
22,859
261,037
235,783
20,165
255,948
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value through
profit or loss
55,786
-
55,786
53,915
-
53,915
Margin deposits, Mainland security and
settlement deposits, and cash collateral from
CPs
129,151
-
129,151
123,728
-
123,728
Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities
11,627
-
11,627
18,316
53
18,369
Deferred revenue
458
418
876
1,000
418
1,418
Taxation payable
1,554
-
1,554
678
-
678
Other financial liabilities
65
-
65
59
-
59
CPs' contributions to Clearing House Funds
15,385
-
15,385
14,787
-
14,787
Lease liabilities
219
2,200
2,419
-
-
-
Borrowings
338
79
417
1,005
161
1,166
Provisions
97
103
200
93
89
182
Deferred tax liabilities
-
742
742
-
743
743
Total liabilities
214,680
3,542
218,222
213,581
1,464
215,045
Equity
Share capital
30,446
27,750
Shares held for Share Award Scheme
(689)
(682)
Employee share-based compensation reserve
366
218
Hedging and revaluation reserves
(2)
(6)
Exchange reserve
(70)
(84)
Designated reserves
567
523
Reserve relating to written put options to
non-controlling interests
(369)
(369)
Retained earnings
12,260
13,379
Equity attributable to shareholders of HKEX
42,509
40,729
Non-controlling interests
306
174
Total equity
42,815
40,903
Total liabilities and equity
261,037
255,948
Net current assets
23,498
22,202
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS(UNAUDITED)
1. Basis of Preparation and Accounting Policies
Except as described below, the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
Adoption of new/revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (HKFRSs)
In 2019, the Group has adopted the following new standard and interpretation which are pertinent to the Group's operations and effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019:
HKFRS 16
Leases
HK(IFRIC) Interpretation 23
Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments
HKFRS 16 affects the accounting for the Group's operating leases.
Prior to the adoption of HKFRS 16, leases where substantially all the rewards and risks of ownership of assets remained with the lessor were accounted for as operating leases. Operating lease rentals were recognised under operating expenses in the condensed consolidated income statement on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Commitments under operating leases for future periods were not recognised as liabilities.
Upon adoption of HKFRS 16, the majority of operating leases (except for short-term leases with lease terms of less than 12 months) are recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as lease liabilities and right-of-use assets. The lease liabilities are measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments and are subsequently measured at amortised cost. The right-of-use assets are measured at cost (which comprises the initial measurement of lease liabilities, initial direct costs, reinstatement costs, any payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received) and depreciated on a straight-line basis during the lease term. For short-term leases, lease rentals are recognised under operating expenses in the condensed consolidated income statement on a straight-line basis over the lease terms.
The Group has applied HKFRS 16 from 1 January 2019. As permitted by the transitional provision of HKFRS 16, comparatives for 2018 were not restated. Upon adoption of HKFRS 16 on 1 January 2019, the Group recognised right-of-use assets of $2,419 million and current and non-current lease liabilities amounting to $235 million and $2,277 million respectively, and de-recognised provision for lease incentives included under current and non-current liabilities of $32 million and $53 million respectively, with the net difference of $8 million being recognised as a reduction in retained earnings. In addition, reinstatement costs of $36 million, which were previously included under fixed assets, were reclassified to right-of-use assets. As a result, the Group's net current assets and its shareholders' equity decreased by $203 million and $8 million respectively.
The following table shows the impact on each individual line item of the condensed consolidated income statement for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 following the adoption of HKFRS 16. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included and, therefore the line items disclosed do not add up to the sub-totals and totals below.
Before
Impact from
adoption of
adoption of
As
Condensed consolidated income
HKFRS 16
HKFRS 16
reported
statement (extracts)
$m
$m
$m
OPERATING EXPENSES
IT and computer maintenance expenses
(428)
6
(422)
Premises expenses
(317)
221
(96)
Other operating expenses
(313)
4
(309)
EBITDA
9,432
231
9,663
Depreciation and amortisation
(571)
(195)
(766)
OPERATING PROFIT
8,861
36
8,897
Finance costs
(63)
(66)
(129)
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
8,685
(30)
8,655
TAXATION
(1,247)
-
(1,247)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
7,438
(30)
7,408
PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO
SHAREHOLDERS OF HKEX
7,442
(30)
7,412
Basic earnings per share ($)
5.94
(0.02)
5.92
The adoption of HK(IFRIC) Interpretation 23 did not have any financial impact on the Group.
The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2018 that is included in this Quarterly Results Announcement as comparative information does not constitute the statutory annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for that year but is derived from those consolidated financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622) is as follows:
The Company has delivered the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622).
The Company's auditor has reported on those consolidated financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622).
