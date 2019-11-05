Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Quarterly Results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 0 11/05/2019 | 11:05pm EST Send by mail :

Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 388) QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 1 HIGHLIGHTS Financial Highlights Revenue and other income rose by 2 per cent compared with YTD Q3 1 2018, driven by:

2018, driven by: An increase in net investment income, including fair value gains on collective investment schemes and higher interest income, and record revenue and other income from Stock Connect; Partly offset by a reduction in trading and clearing fees from lower Cash Market, Derivatives Market and Commodities Market trading volumes

Operating expenses fell 1 per cent against YTD Q3 2018 due to lower premises expenses as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases 2 . Excluding such impact, operating expenses increased by 6 per cent, attributable to higher staff and IT costs

. Excluding such impact, operating expenses increased by 6 per cent, attributable to higher staff and IT costs EBITDA 3 was up 3 per cent against YTD Q3 2018, and EBITDA margin was 77 per cent, 1 per cent and 3 per cent higher than YTD Q3 2018 and the full 2018 fiscal year respectively

was up 3 per cent against YTD Q3 2018, and EBITDA margin was 77 per cent, 1 per cent and 3 per cent higher than YTD Q3 2018 and the full 2018 fiscal year respectively Profit attributable to shareholders was 1 per cent lower than YTD Q3 2018, at $7,412 million Strategic Highlights Stock Connect Northbound ADT saw a record nine-month high for YTD Q3 2019, more than double the previous record achieved in YTD Q3 2018. This reflects the successful inclusion of China A shares in MSCI, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones indexes

nine-month high for YTD Q3 2019, more than double the previous record achieved in YTD Q3 2018. This reflects the successful inclusion of China A shares in MSCI, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones indexes Bond Connect ADT grew significantly to RMB8.8 billion, more than double YTD Q3 2018

The Closing Auction Session (CAS) was successfully expanded in October 2019 to cover all equities and funds

Inline Warrants were introduced in July 2019, with 412 Inline Warrants listed as of 30 September 2019

HKEX confirmed its decision on 8 October 2019 not to make an offer for London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG)

Inclusion of eligible companies with weighted voting rights (WVR) in Southbound Trading of Stock Connect, effective from 28 October 2019 Charles Li, Chief Executive said: "Set against a challenging broad geopolitical backdrop, HKEX has had a good first nine months of 2019. Record Stock Connect revenue, recent resurgence in the IPO market and good returns from investment income offset some macro- driven softness in Cash Market volumes. We were disappointed not to proceed with a firm offer for LSEG, but we remain resolutely focused on the successful execution of our 3-year strategic plan, maintaining good cost discipline and capturing future growth opportunities." Key Financials YTD YTD Q3 2019 Q3 2018 $m $m Change Revenue and other income 12,565 12,296 2% Operating expenses 2,902 2,943 (1%) EBITDA 9,663 9,353 3% Profit attributable to shareholders 7,412 7,484 (1%) Basic earnings per share $5.92 $6.03 (2%) Key Market Statistics YTD YTD Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change ADT of equity products traded on the Stock Exchange ($bn) 70.8 91.2 (22%) ADT of DWs, CBBCs and warrants traded on the Stock Exchange ($bn) 19.7 23.5 (16%) ADT of the Stock Exchange (Headline ADT) ($bn) 90.5 114.7 (21%) ADV of derivatives contracts traded on the Futures Exchange ('000 contracts) 649 664 (2%) ADV of stock options contracts traded on the Stock Exchange ('000 contracts) 464 534 (13%) Chargeable ADV4 of metals contracts traded on the LME ('000 lots) 618 644 (4%) Q1 = first quarter, Q2 = second quarter, Q3 = third quarter, Q4 = fourth quarter, 1H = first half, 2H = second half, YTD Q3 = nine months ended 30 September, YTD Q3 2018 or the prior period = nine months ended 30 September 2018, YTD Q3 2019 or the period = nine months ended 30 September 2019 As a result of the adoption of HKFRS 16: Leases, operating lease rentals are no longer recognised under operating expenses. Please refer to note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements for further details. For the purposes of this announcement, EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expenses and other finance costs, taxation, depreciation and amortisation. It excludes the Group's share of results of the joint ventures and other non-recurring costs arising from the proposed combination with LSEG. Chargeable ADV excludes administrative trades (Admin Trades) and other non-chargeable trades. Admin Trades were introduced in 2017 to meet requirements resulting from Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) II. 2 BUSINESS REVIEW Overview Fig. 1 -5Market activity and Group's6 revenue and other income HKEX's business continued to perform well despite weakening market sentiment driven by the prolonged trade tensions between China and the US, social unrest in Hong Kong and uncertainty over Brexit. Revenue and other income for YTD Q3 2019 rose by 2 per cent against YTD Q3 2018 and reached a nine-month record of $12.6 billion. Despite a 21 per cent drop in Cash Market headline ADT and modest declines in trading volumes in the Derivatives and Commodities Markets, the reduction in trading and clearing fees was more than offset by an increase in net investment income from fair value gains on collective investment schemes and higher net interest income from Corporate Funds and Margin Funds, and increased Northbound Stock Connect Trading. Operating expenses for YTD Q3 2019 decreased by 1 per cent against YTD Q3 2018, due to lower premises expenses as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases2. Excluding the impact of this accounting change, operating expenses increased by 6 per cent against YTD Q3 2018, attributable to increased headcount and annual payroll adjustments, and higher maintenance expenses for new IT systems and upgraded networks. For Q3 2019, revenue and other income was 7 per cent lower than Q2 2019. This was mainly due to seasonal decreases in depository, custody and nominee services fees, and lower trading and clearing revenue. Although headline ADT7 dropped to $77.0 billion, 19 per cent below Q2 2019 and 16 per cent below Q3 2018, Northbound Stock Connect ADT continued to maintain its momentum and reached the second highest quarterly ADT of RMB38.5 billion8. This was boosted by the further inclusion of China A shares in MSCI, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones indexes. On 11 September 2019, HKEX announced its intention to make a possible offer for LSEG. HKEX believed that a combination of LSEG and HKEX was strategically compelling and would create a world-leading market infrastructure group. Despite a significant amount of work involving discussions with a broad set of regulators, extensive shareholders discussion, and detailed financial analysis, HKEX announced on 8 October 2019 that it would not proceed to make a firm offer for LSEG, as it has been unable to engage with the management of LSEG in realising its vision and continuation would not be in the best interests of shareholders. Includes net investment income and sundry income HKEX and its subsidiaries, which include The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK or the Stock Exchange), Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited (HKFE or the Futures Exchange), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (HKSCC), HKFE Clearing Corporation Limited (HKCC), The SEHK Options Clearing House Limited (SEOCH), OTC Clearing Hong Kong Limited (OTC Clear), The London Metal Exchange (LME), LME Clear Limited (LME Clear) and other subsidiaries ADT of equity products, DWs, CBBCs and warrants traded on the Stock Exchange Includes buy and sell trades under Stock Connect 3 Business Update and Analysis of Results by Operating Segment YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018 Revenue Revenue and other and other income EBITDA income EBITDA $m $m $m $m Results by segment: Cash 2,750 2,306 3,033 2,609 Equity and Financial Derivatives 2,348 1,930 2,591 2,171 Commodities 1,046 565 1,077 559 Post Trade 4,846 4,236 4,741 4,136 Technology 576 406 507 382 Corporate Items 999 220 347 (504) 12,565 9,663 12,296 9,353 To optimise resources to successfully deliver the initiatives set out in the Group's Strategic Plan 2019-2021, the Group's operating segments have been reorganised. As a result, since April 2019, the "Clearing segment" has been renamed the "Post Trade segment", and the "Platform and Infrastructure segment" has been renamed the "Technology segment". Cash Segment Analysis of Results Trading fees decreased by 18 per cent compared with YTD Q3 2018. This was lower than the 22 per cent drop in equity products ADT, primarily due to record fees from Northbound Trading of Stock Connect. Trading tariffs fell by 7 per cent, in line with the decrease in number of traded equity products. Stock Exchange listing fees rose by $27 million, attributable to a $15 million increase in annual listing fees from a higher overall number of listed companies on the Stock Exchange, and a $12 million increase in initial listing fees, due mainly to more forfeitures. Operating expenses rose by 5 per cent due to additional headcount for strategic projects and annual payroll adjustments, partly offset by lower premises expenses ($34 million) as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases2. YTD Q3 2019 vs YTD Q3 2018 ($m) Revenue1 Operating expenses EBITDA -9% +5% -12% 3,033 56 2,750 86% 84% 380 63 379 683 225 710 210 2,609 2,306 1,689 1,388 424 444 YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 Trading fees Trading tariffs Stock Exchange listing fees Market data fees Other revenue EBITDA margin 1 Excludes DWs, CBBCs and warrants (which are included under the Equity and Financial Derivatives segment) 4 Business Update Market sentiment was impacted by Key Market Indicators YTD Q3 uncertainties over the local economy and 2019 2018 the Hong Kong Cash Market experienced reduced trading volume in Q3 2019, with ADT of equity products traded on headline ADT decreasing by 19 per cent the Stock Exchange1,2 ($bn) 70.8 91.2 as compared to Q2 2019. ADT of Northbound Trading2 - Stock Connect generated record nine- Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock 22.04 11.1 Connect (RMBbn) month revenue and other income of $758 ADT of Northbound Trading2 - million in YTD Q3 2019 (YTD Q3 2018: Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock 20.04 8.5 $521 million), of which $529 million (YTD Connect (RMBbn) ADT of Bond Connect (RMBbn) 8.84 3.7 Q3 2018: $319 million) arose from trading and clearing activities. The second tranche Average daily number of trades of the three-step inclusion process of equity products traded on 1,193 1,273 the Stock Exchange1,2 ('000) announced by MSCI to further increase Number of newly listed the weightings of China A shares in MSCI companies on the Main Board3 1004 99 Indexes was completed on 27 August Number of newly listed 2019, with Northbound Trading turnover companies on GEM 8 67 reaching a record high of RMB84.3 billion Total equity funds raised on that day. On 20 September 2019, - IPOs ($bn) 133.9 243.1 FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones Indices - Post-IPOs ($bn) 102.2 204.2 completed rebalancing the indexes, Number of companies listed on recording the second highest daily the Main Board at 30 Sept 2,013 1,885 turnover of RMB78.5 billion. These and Number of companies listed other planned inclusions are expected to on GEM at 30 Sept 382 383 further stimulate Northbound Trading, and Number of trading days 184 184 solidify Stock Connect's position as the 1 Excludes DWs, CBBCs and warrants (which are included under preferred channel for global investors to the Equity and Financial Derivatives segment) and includes $6.8 billion (YTD Q3 2018: $9.1 billion) of ADT of Southbound Trading access the China A-share market. under Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and $3.9 billion (YTD Q3 2018: $5.0 billion) under Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock On 28 October 2019, HKEX welcomed the Connect successful inclusion of eligible companies 2 Includes buy and sell trades under Stock Connect with weighted voting rights (WVR) in 3 Includes 10 transfers from GEM (YTD Q3 2018: 8) Southbound Trading of Stock 4 New record high for YTD Q3 Connect. This followed the announcement in August that HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) had reached consensus on the criteria for inclusion of Hong Kong-listed WVR companies in Stock Connect. The latest development underscores the commitment by the three exchanges to refine and enhance their mutual market access programme between Mainland China and Hong Kong, helping promote the continued long-term sustainable development of the Mainland and Hong Kong capital markets. On 16 August 2019, HKEX published a consultation paper on proposed enhancements to the Pre-opening Session (POS) and Volatility Control Mechanism (VCM) in the Hong Kong Cash Market. The consultation focused on further boosting market liquidity and enhancing the global competitiveness of the Hong Kong market. The proposed enhancements to POS will help improve price discovery, and increase trading liquidity before the market opens, while the proposed VCM enhancements will help reduce risks caused by extreme price volatility in individual stocks, and reflect changes in international practice and regulatory guidance. The consultation conclusions are expected to be published by the end of 2019. The Closing Auction Session (CAS) was successfully expanded to cover all equities (including depository receipts, investment companies, preference shares and stapled securities) and funds (including Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)) from 8 October 2019. The same CAS model (including price limits of 5 per cent of the reference price during CAS) has been applied to the newly included securities. The expansion of CAS standardises closing hours for all equities, improves trading liquidity at market close, and simplifies trading operations for market participants. 5 Hong Kong's role as a leading IPO fund raising centre has been upheld with 108 companies newly listed in Hong Kong in YTD Q3 2019 raising total funds of HK$133.9 billion. In particular, the listing of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (Budweiser) was the largest IPO in Asia and the world's second largest IPO in YTD Q3 20199. The positive impact of introducing the HKEX Biotech Companies chapter (Chapter 18A of the Main Board Listing Rules) continued in the quarter. In Q3 2019, the Stock Exchange welcomed two new biotech and healthcare companies (including one biotech company listed under Chapter 18A), together raising a total of HK$4.2 billion. Bond Connect saw record trading volume and numbers of investors in Q3 2019, supported by sustained growth in trading demand for Chinese bonds following their increasing representation in global fixed-income benchmarks. ADT rose to RMB12.9 billion10 in Q3 2019, an increase of 215 per cent from Q3 2018, with record monthly turnover for two consecutive months in July (RMB201.0 billion) and August 2019 (RMB338.6 billion), and a new daily record turnover of RMB23.8 billion on 29 August 2019. As of 30 September 2019, Bond Connect had expanded its coverage to 31 jurisdictions globally, with a total of 1,311 institutional investors, up 161 per cent from 503 as of 31 December 2018. A summit to mark the second anniversary of Bond Connect was held in July 2019, attracting over 600 industry experts and professionals. The summit covered recent progress in the opening up of China's financial markets, further enhancements in onboarding foreign institutions to the market, product scope in the Bond Connect scheme and new opportunities created by the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area. As part of the strategic focus to improve access to the Hong Kong markets and to facilitate the application process, the Stock Exchange enhanced guidance for overseas companies seeking to list in Hong Kong, including (a) publication of alternative procedures for US "Domestic Issuers"11 with an offering of a security subject to Regulation S; (b) publication of a standardised template for issuers from a jurisdiction new to listing in Hong Kong; and (c) simplification of Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) information materials and introduction of Frequently Asked Questions on HKEX website. The Stock Exchange amended the GEM Listing Rules on 18 October 2019 to reflect the unwinding of the authority delegated to the Listing Department by the GEM Listing Committee to approve GEM listing applications. This follows the consultation conclusions on "The Review of the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) and Changes to the GEM and Main Board Listing Rules" published on 15 December 2017. The amended GEM Listing Rules will become effective on 1 January 2020 and new GEM listing applications (including any renewed applications) that are submitted on or after this date will be processed under the amended Rules. Following the publication of the consultation conclusions on "Backdoor Listing, Continuing Listing Criteria and other Rule Amendments" and with the Rule changes becoming effective on 1 October 2019, the Stock Exchange published related guidance materials including (a) three new guidance letters on application of the reverse takeover Rules, large scale issues of securities and sufficiency of operations; (b) Frequently Asked Questions on the notifiable transaction requirements relating to securities transactions; and (c) updated guide on practices and procedures for post-vetting announcements of listed issuers and handling matters involving trading arrangements prior to publication of announcements. Subsequent to the amendments to the Financial Reporting Council Ordinance becoming effective on 1 October 2019 and the revision of the "Code of Practice in Times of Typhoons and Rainstorms" issued by the Labour Department in June 2019, the Stock Exchange published Frequently Asked Questions on (a) recognition of overseas audit firms in relation to the amendments to the Financial Reporting Council Ordinance and (b) book closure and emergency share registration arrangements in event of "extreme conditions" caused by super typhoons. Source: Dealogic Excluding the special trading day of 29 September 2019 (Sunday), which is a trading day for China but holiday for global investors "Domestic Issuers" that are not "Reporting Issuers" within the meaning of Regulation S under United States Securities Act of 1933 (Regulation S) 6 Equity and Financial Derivatives Segment Analysis of Results Derivatives trading fees of the Futures Exchange dropped by 4 per cent compared with YTD Q3 2018, due to a 2 per cent decrease in ADV of derivatives contracts traded. Trading fees and trading tariffs of DWs, CBBCs and warrants dropped by 15 per cent compared with YTD Q3 2018, reflecting the 16 per cent decrease in ADT. Stock Exchange listing fees declined by 15 per cent, with fewer newly listed DWs and CBBCs compared with YTD Q3 2018. Operating expenses were flat against YTD Q3 2018, as lower premises expenses ($30 million) as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases2 was mostly offset by higher staff costs due to additional headcount for strategic projects and annual payroll adjustments. Business Update The extension of trading hours from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. launched on 17 June 2019 provided investors the opportunity to trade and risk manage their positions during the extended hours. Trading volume in the After-Hours Trading (T+1) Session reached a daily record high of 248,853 contracts12 on 13 August 2019 and the percentage of volume traded in the T+1 Session over the T Session also reached a daily record high on 23 August 2019 at 49.4 per cent. HKEX introduced Weekly Hang Seng Index Options and Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options (Weekly Index Options) on 16 September 2019 with four market makers providing liquidity. As at 30 September 2019, the ADV of the Weekly Index Options was 1,087 contracts and the Open Interest at 30 September 2019 was 4,038 contracts. On 30 September 2019, the listing date of Budweiser, HKEX introduced Budweiser futures and options, allowed issuers to list Budweiser Derivative Warrants, and designated Budweiser shares as securities YTD Q3 2019 vs YTD Q3 2018 ($m) Revenue Operating expenses EBITDA -9% -0% -11% 2,591 84% 82% 7 150 2,348 13 628 167 531 175 139 1,048 1,004 2,171 1,930 583 494 420 418 YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 Trading fees and trading tariffs Trading fees of derivatives contracts of DWs, CBBCs and warrants traded on the Futures Exchange1,2 Trading tariffs of stock options Stock Exchange listing fees contracts 2 Market data fees Other revenue EBITDA margin Excludes London Metal Mini Futures, Gold Futures and Iron Ore Futures contracts (which are included under the Commodities segment) Excludes trading fees and trading tariffs allocated to the Post Trade segment Key Market Indicators YTD Q3 2019 2018 ADT of DWs, CBBCs and warrants traded on the Stock Exchange ($bn) 19.7 23.5 Average daily number of trades of DWs, CBBCs and warrants traded on the Stock Exchange ('000) 321 375 ADV of derivatives contracts traded on the Futures Exchange1 ('000 contracts) 646 662 ADV of stock options contracts traded on the Stock Exchange ('000 contracts) 464 534 Number of newly listed DWs 6,999 9,133 Number of newly listed CBBCs 19,031 19,520 ADV of contracts traded during After-Hours Trading1 ('000 contracts) 872 80 Number of trading days 184 184 At At 30 Sept 30 Sept 2019 2018 Open interest of futures and options contracts1 ('000 contracts) 11,280 12,521 Excludes London Metal Mini Futures, Gold Futures and Iron Ore Futures contracts (which are included under the Commodities segment) New record high for YTD Q3 12 Excludes London Metal Mini Futures, Gold Futures and Iron Ore Futures contracts (which are included under the Commodities segment) 7 eligible for short selling, all of which provided more investment options and risk management tools for investors. RMB13 currency derivatives volumes have expanded steadily throughout 2019, with over 1.5 million USD13/CNH13 Futures contracts traded during YTD Q3 2019, a 16 per cent increase compared with YTD Q3 2018. The contract also attained a new record daily turnover of 24,345 contracts on 5 August 2019. HKEX further expanded its fixed income and currency product coverage, with the launch of Indian Rupee (INR) Currency Futures on 4 November 2019. The INR Currency Futures entail two contracts, namely the INR/USD Futures and the INR/CNH Futures. The INR/CNH Futures is the first listed futures of the INR/CNH pair globally, and its launch will help to strengthen Hong Kong's role as the region's premier forex (FX) centre. Hong Kong is one of the world's leading structured products markets and on 18 July 2019, HKEX introduced Inline Warrants to further enhance Hong Kong's offering. Inline Warrants were initially issued on the Hang Seng Index and the five most actively-traded stocks on the Stock Exchange. 412 Inline Warrants have been listed on the Stock Exchange as of 30 September 2019. Commodities Segment Analysis of Results Despite a 4 per cent decline in chargeable YTD Q3 2019 vs YTD Q3 2018 ($m) ADV14 of metals contracts traded Revenue Operating expenses EBITDA compared with YTD Q3 2018, driven by -3% -7% +1% weaker sentiment affecting base metal 1,077 prices and trading activity, EBITDA was up 1,046 1 per cent due to lower operating 112 121 52% 54% expenses. This was mainly due to lower 145 146 premises expenses ($25 million) as a 1 result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases2 and lower costs at Qianhai Mercantile Exchange (QME). 820 778 518 481 559 565 YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 Trading fees of metals contracts Trading fees of derivatives contracts traded on the LME traded on the Futures Exchange 1 Market data fees Other revenue EBITDA margin 1 Includes London Metal Mini Futures, Gold Futures and Iron Ore Futures contracts RMB = Renminbi, USD = United States dollar, CNH = Offshore RMB traded outside Mainland China Chargeable ADV excludes Admin Trades (which became chargeable from May 2019 at a lower fee rate of US$0.04 per contract) and other non-chargeable trades. 8 Business Update Since the launch of the LME's seven new cash-settled futures contracts in March 2019, there has been a promising trend of increasing trading activity, with the two new ferrous hot-rolled coil (HRC) contracts achieving record volumes in September 2019 HRC Free On Board (FOB) China contracts at 6,854 lots and HRC North America at 5,241 lots. In July 2019, the LME launched a market- wide consultation on its proposals set out in the warehouse reform discussion paper released in March 2019. Included in this consultation was feedback received on the discussion paper, and outline reform proposals, which the LME believes will be positive for its warehouse network. The consultation closed on 12 September 2019. On 1 November 2019, the LME published a feedback analysis report which evaluated the responses received in respect of the consultation and confirmed that the LME would be proceeding to implementation on the reform proposals. Subsequent to the three-month electronic Key Market Indicators YTD Q3 2019 2018 ADV of metals contracts traded on the LME ('000 lots) Aluminium 235 242 Copper 133 139 Zinc 111 122 Nickel 87 84 Lead 42 46 Ferrous 2 2 Precious 2 4 Others 6 5 Total chargeable ADV excluding Admin Trades1 618 644 Chargeable Admin Trades1 45 - Non-chargeable Admin Trades1 and other non-chargeable trades 45 105 Total ADV 708 749 Number of trading days 189 189 At At 30 Sept 30 Sept 2019 2018 Total futures Market Open Interest ('000 lots) 2,217 2,130 1 Admin Trades were introduced in 2017 to meet requirements resulting from MiFID II. These trades were not chargeable prior to 1 May 2019, but became chargeable at US$0.04 per contract thereafter. closing price trial for LME Nickel in 1H 2019, the LME has published data analysis on activities throughout the trial and is seeking feedback from market participants. The LME has also completed a three-month trial extending LME Zinc kerb trading period on the Ring from 5 minutes to 10 minutes in 1H 2019. Following the successful trial, the kerb trading extension was rolled out across all the LME's six main contracts in September. To comply with the pre-trade transparency (PTT) requirements set out by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the LME is working extensively with members and relevant regulators to introduce a market-wide compliant solution. In Hong Kong, USD-denominated London Aluminium/Copper/Zinc/Lead/Tin/Nickel Mini Futures were launched on 5 August 2019, to complement the existing CNH-denominated London Metal Mini Futures. As at 30 September 2019, 16,417 contracts of USD- denominated London Metal Mini Futures had been traded. QME saw encouraging trading volume growth in Q3, partly as a result of newly-launched copper rod as a trading product. With the implementation of various business initiatives such as the expansion of the warehouse network, cooperation with insurance partners, and an initial launch of financing solutions, QME is making progress in building a more comprehensive range of services to a wider group of clients in the China commodities market. 9 Post Trade Segment Analysis of Results Revenue and other income, and EBITDA were both up 2 per cent compared with YTD Q3 2018. Clearing and settlement fees for Cash Market and Settlement Instructions (SIs) decreased by 4 per cent and 8 per cent respectively, primarily due to a lower number of transactions. Depository, custody and nominee services fees rose by $38 million due to higher Stock Connect portfolio fees, scrip fees and stock withdrawal fees, partly offset by lower e-IPO service fees. YTD Q3 2019 vs YTD Q3 2018 ($m) Revenue and other Operating expenses EBITDA income +1% +2% +2% 4,741 4,846 87% 87% 1,006 1,175 82 93 813 851 398 381 58 66 406 4,236 375 4,136 1,669 1,610 309 295 605 610 YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 Trading fees and trading tariffs Clearing fees for Cash Market Fees for SIs Clearing fees for futures, options and OTC contracts Clearing fees for LME Clear Depository, custody and nominee services fees Other revenue and other income Net investment income EBITDA margin Net investment income increased by $169 million or 17 per cent, attributable to an increase in Margin Fund investment income, as follows: YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018 Clearing Clearing Margin House Margin House Funds Funds Total Funds Funds Total $m $m $m $m $m $m Net investment income from: - Cash and bank deposits 1,028 76 1,104 916 41 957 - Debt securities 71 - 71 48 - 48 - Exchange gains - - - 1 - 1 Total net investment income 1,099 76 1,175 965 41 1,006 Average fund size ($bn) 129.6 13.0 142.6 155.9 20.2 176.1 Annualised net investment return 1.13% 0.78% 1.10% 0.83% 0.27% 0.76% The increase in net investment income of Margin Funds arose from higher interest income from rising interest rates, partly offset by lower average Margin Fund size of HKCC and SEOCH, due in turn to lower margin requirements per contract reflecting reduced volatility. Operating expenses rose by 1 per cent reflecting increases in staff costs for strategic projects and annual payroll adjustments, almost wholly offset by lower premises expenses ($42 million) as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases2. 10 Business Update Stock Connect Northbound portfolio value of A Key Market Indicators Shares reached a record high of RMB1,160 YTD Q3 billion as at 30 September 2019, up 74 per 2019 2018 cent from RMB668 billion at 31 December ADT of the Stock Exchange 2018. Usage of a number of Stock Connect ($bn) 90.5 114.7 enhancements, including Real Time Delivery Average daily number of Stock Exchange trades versus payment (DVP) and non-CNH ('000) 1,514 1,648 collateral services, also reached a record high Average daily value of SIs 241.0 279.4 in Q3 2019 in terms of transaction volume and ($bn) Average daily number of SIs sizes. The number of Special Segregated ('000) 96 104 Accounts increased by 27 per cent (8,947 accounts as at 30 September 2019 compared with 7,062 as at 31 December 2018). Weekly Index Options were introduced on 16 September 2019 to meet trading and risk management needs of investors who wish to manage their positions in response to short-term or specific events. To allow for a smooth introduction of this product, extensive internal and external readiness and engagement work were conducted. The Large Open Position (LOP) surveillance system was also enhanced to support position limit monitoring of this new product. In Q3 2019, a total of US$50 billion notional amount was cleared by OTC Clear, 25 per cent higher than Q3 2018. Although the total clearing volume dropped 7 per cent from Q2 to Q3 2019, the total Cross Currency Swaps (CCS) volume cleared reached a record quarterly high, with a total notional amount of US$20.2 billion cleared in Q3 2019, up 30 per cent compared with Q2 2019. In July, OTC Clear implemented Bulk Settlement Run for notional exchange settlements for cleared Cross Currency Swaps (CCS) and Deliverable Foreign Exchange (DFX) in collaboration with Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited (HKICL) to improve settlement efficiency. On 21 June 2019, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued a circular on "Currency Conversion Arrangement Involving Onshore RMB under Northbound Stock Connect" to enable overseas investors to obtain RMB and conduct the related foreign exchange hedging based on the onshore exchange rate for the purpose of Northbound Stock Connect investment, which is expected to increase the convenience and attractiveness of the Stock Connect scheme for international investors. Technology Segment Analysis of Results Network fee income rose by 10 per cent due to YTD Q3 2019 vs YTD Q3 2018 ($m) increased usage of the Orion Central Gateway Revenue Operating expenses EBITDA +14% +36% +6% by new and existing Exchange Participants, additional fees arising from the newly 576 introduced monthly throttle usage fees, and 507 11 75% 70% increased China Connect Central Gateway 1 138 (CCCG) fees. 119 Hosting services fees increased by 16 per cent due to new customer subscriptions and increased usage by existing customers. 387 427 406 382 Operating expenses increased due to the inclusion of costs of the Innovation Lab (which 125 170 were included in Corporate Items in 2018), and the operating expenses of BayConnect YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018 YTD Q3 2019 Network fees Hosting services fees Other revenue - others Technology Company Limited (BayConnect) EBITDA margin (formerly known as Shenzhen Ronghui Tongjin Technology Co., Ltd.), a 51 per cent subsidiary acquired in June 2019. 11 Business Update Following the launch of the Orion Trading Platform - Securities Market (OTP-C) in February 2018, the Orion Trading Platform - China Stock Connect (OTP-CSC) was successfully rolled out on 5 August 2019 to replace the legacy proprietary platform supporting the Northbound Trading of Stock Connect. OTP-CSC offers a scalable, flexible and high performing order- routing platform based on open system technology to meet the evolving business needs and future growth of Northbound Trading volume. On 5 September 2019, the Derivatives Market experienced trading platform technology issues resulting in trading being temporarily suspended from 2 p.m., including the After- Hours Trading Session. The suspension was caused by a software issue in the vendor supplied trading system. The trading of the Derivatives Market resumed on 6 September 2019 following the identification and isolation of the technology issue. Excepting this, all other major trading, clearing, settlement, and market data dissemination systems for the Cash and Derivatives Markets in Hong Kong performed robustly during Q3 2019. The HKEX Innovation Lab continues to explore, accelerate and deploy new technologies into the Group's operations under the "Technology Empowered" theme of the Group's 2019-2021 Strategic Plan. Solutions recently deployed include a knowledge graph system for risk management, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered corporate actions management platform, and the continued scale-up of HKEX's robotic process automation programme which have been delivering steady gains in operational efficiency. The HKEX Innovation Lab is currently incubating several other technology solutions, including a client-facing chatbot, a new application program interface (API) service for regulatory announcements, and a number of opportunities utilising blockchain technology. Corporate Items "Corporate Items" is not a business segment but comprises central income (including net investment income of Corporate Funds), the cost of central support functions that provide services to all operating segments and other costs not directly related to any operating segments. Analysis of Results YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018 $m $m Revenue and other income Net investment income 981 328 Others 18 19 Total 999 347 Operating expenses 779 851 The analysis of net investment income of Corporate Funds is as follows: YTD Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2018 $m $m Net investment income from: - Collective investment schemes 643 122 - Cash and bank deposits 320 227 - Debt securities 6 - - Exchange gains/(losses) 12 (21) Total net investment income 981 328 Average fund size ($bn) 27.8 25.2 Annualised net investment return 4.71% 1.73% 12 Net investment income from Corporate Funds increased by $653 million compared with YTD Q3 2018, due to higher fair value gains on collective investment schemes held under the external portfolio (principally from funds invested in the public equities asset class ($210 million) and funds invested in the US government bonds and mortgage-backed securities asset class ($163 million)), and higher interest income earned on cash and bank deposits from increased fund size and higher deposit rates. At 30 September 2019, the fair value of the Group's collective investment schemes by asset class was as follows: At At 30 Sept 2019 31 Dec 2018 Change $m $m Public Equities 2,301 2,021 14% Absolute Return 1,599 1,312 22% Multi-Sector Fixed Income 2,551 2,108 21% US Government Bonds and Mortgage-backed Securities 2,746 1,648 67% Total 9,197 7,089 30% Operating expenses decreased by $72 million against YTD Q3 2018 due to lower premises expenses as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases2, partly offset by higher maintenance expenses for new IT systems and upgraded networks. Business Update In September 2019, HKEX entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Limited (Ping An) to explore possible areas of cooperation and collaboration in Fintech and data analytics to enhance the region's financial market ecosystem. HKEX and Ping An will work together to identify areas of collaboration, including Fintech solutions across different asset classes, as well as the application of data and Artificial Intelligence technology to support the mutual connectivity of the Mainland Chinese, Hong Kong and international markets. FINANCIAL REVIEW Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities of Margin Funds and Clearing House Funds Margin Fund deposits of $129.2 billion at 30 September 2019 were $5.5 billion higher than at 31 December 2018 ($123.7 billion). This was due to an increase in Mainland security and settlement deposits from HKSCC Clearing Participants (CPs) attributable to the increase in Northbound Stock Connect Trading, increased contributions required from HKCC CPs in response to higher margin requirements per contract, and higher contributions from OTC Clear members for increased clearing activities. Clearing House Fund contributions rose from $14.8 billion at 31 December 2018 to $15.4 billion at 30 September 2019 due to higher contributions required from HKSCC CPs offset by lower contributions required from members of LME Clear in response to changes in risk exposures. Funds received were invested in cash and cash equivalents and financial assets. Borrowings In YTD Q3 2019, the Group fully repaid the fixed rate notes due in January 2019, totalling US$95 million. 13 Capital Expenditure and Commitments During YTD Q3 2019, the Group incurred capital expenditure15 of $622 million (YTD Q3 2018: $551 million) related to the development and upgrade of various trading and clearing systems. The Group's capital expenditure commitments at 30 September 2019, including those authorised by the Board but not yet contracted for, amounted to $956 million (31 December 2018: $935 million). They were mainly related to the development and upgrade of IT systems including the cash, derivatives and commodities trading and clearing systems. Contingent Liabilities At 30 September 2019, there were no significant changes in the Group's contingent liabilities compared with 31 December 2018. Pledges of Assets Securities, gold bullion and warrants were held by LME Clear as non-cash collateral for margins posted by its CPs and collateral in respect of its interest in overnight triparty reverse repurchase agreements, which together amounted to $76,128 million at 30 September 2019 (31 December 2018: $71,561 million). This non-cash collateral, which was not recorded on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position of the Group, together with certain financial assets amounting to $3,653 million at 30 September 2019 (31 December 2018: $3,288 million) have been re-pledged to LME Clear's investment agent and custodian banks under first floating charge and security arrangements for the settlement and depository services they provide in respect of the collateral and investments held. The first floating charge could convert to a fixed charge in the event of contract termination, or default or insolvency of LME Clear. Changes since 31 December 2018 There were no other significant changes in the Group's financial position or from the information disclosed under Management Discussion and Analysis in the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018. It is the Group's practice to declare a dividend only at the half-year and year-end and no dividend will be proposed for Q3 2019 (Q3 2018: $Nil). Review of Financial Statements The Audit Committee has reviewed the Group's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for YTD Q3 2019. 15 Capital expenditure excludes right-of-use assets recognised due to the adoption of HKFRS 16: Leases. 14 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED) Nine months Nine months Three months Three months ended ended ended ended 30 Sept 2019 30 Sept 2018 30 Sept 2019 30 Sept 2018 $m $m $m $m Trading fees and trading tariffs 4,309 4,849 1,369 1,515 Stock Exchange listing fees 1,241 1,311 394 456 Clearing and settlement fees 2,432 2,531 777 784 Depository, custody and nominee services fees 851 813 276 295 Market data fees 692 675 231 232 Other revenue 874 769 297 281 REVENUE 10,399 10,948 3,344 3,563 Net investment income and sundry income 2,166 1,348 643 539 REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME 12,565 12,296 3,987 4,102 OPERATING EXPENSES Staff costs and related expenses (1,977) (1,845) (649) (640) IT and computer maintenance expenses (422) (378) (144) (137) Premises expenses (96) (320) (32) (118) Product marketing and promotion expenses (40) (34) (11) (12) Professional fees (58) (67) (21) (25) Other operating expenses (309) (299) (92) (93) (2,902) (2,943) (949) (1,025) EBITDA 9,663 9,353 3,038 3,077 Depreciation and amortisation (766) (576) (271) (198) OPERATING PROFIT 8,897 8,777 2,767 2,879 Costs relating to proposed combination with LSEG16 (130) - (130) - Finance costs (129) (86) (43) (31) Share of profits less losses of joint ventures 17 3 11 (1) PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 8,655 8,694 2,605 2,847 TAXATION (1,247) (1,231) (400) (409) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 7,408 7,463 2,205 2,438 PROFIT/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO: - Shareholders of HKEX 7,412 7,484 2,207 2,443 - Non-controlling interests (4) (21) (2) (5) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 7,408 7,463 2,205 2,438 Basic earnings per share $5.92 $6.03 $1.76 $1.96 Diluted earnings per share $5.91 $6.02 $1.75 $1.96 16 The amounts represented costs incurred for the proposed combination with LSEG. They mainly comprised fees payable to professional advisors of $128 million and other costs of $2 million. 15 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME(UNAUDITED) Nine months Nine months Three months Three months ended ended ended ended 30 Sept 2019 30 Sept 2018 30 Sept 2019 30 Sept 2018 $m $m $m $m PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 7,408 7,463 2,205 2,438 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation differences of foreign subsidiaries 12 11 47 (56) Cash flow hedges (3) (3) (1) - Changes in fair value of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 7 (2) 4 1 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 16 6 50 (55) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 7,424 7,469 2,255 2,383 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO: - Shareholders of HKEX 7,430 7,488 2,262 2,388 - Non-controlling interests (6) (19) (7) (5) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 7,424 7,469 2,255 2,383 16 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) At 30 Sept 2019 At 31 Dec 2018 Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total $m $m $m $m $m $m ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 119,205 - 119,205 121,196 - 121,196 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 64,537 497 65,034 61,004 - 61,004 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 4,565 - 4,565 3,755 - 3,755 Financial assets measured at amortised cost 38,277 100 38,377 31,487 398 31,885 Accounts receivable, prepayments and deposits 11,594 21 11,615 18,341 21 18,362 Interests in joint ventures - 80 80 - 63 63 Goodwill and other intangible assets - 18,311 18,311 - 18,019 18,019 Fixed assets - 1,495 1,495 - 1,625 1,625 Right-of-use assets - 2,314 2,314 - - - Lease premium for land - 19 19 - 20 20 Deferred tax assets - 22 22 - 19 19 Total assets 238,178 22,859 261,037 235,783 20,165 255,948 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 55,786 - 55,786 53,915 - 53,915 Margin deposits, Mainland security and settlement deposits, and cash collateral from CPs 129,151 - 129,151 123,728 - 123,728 Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities 11,627 - 11,627 18,316 53 18,369 Deferred revenue 458 418 876 1,000 418 1,418 Taxation payable 1,554 - 1,554 678 - 678 Other financial liabilities 65 - 65 59 - 59 CPs' contributions to Clearing House Funds 15,385 - 15,385 14,787 - 14,787 Lease liabilities 219 2,200 2,419 - - - Borrowings 338 79 417 1,005 161 1,166 Provisions 97 103 200 93 89 182 Deferred tax liabilities - 742 742 - 743 743 Total liabilities 214,680 3,542 218,222 213,581 1,464 215,045 Equity Share capital 30,446 27,750 Shares held for Share Award Scheme (689) (682) Employee share-based compensation reserve 366 218 Hedging and revaluation reserves (2) (6) Exchange reserve (70) (84) Designated reserves 567 523 Reserve relating to written put options to non-controlling interests (369) (369) Retained earnings 12,260 13,379 Equity attributable to shareholders of HKEX 42,509 40,729 Non-controlling interests 306 174 Total equity 42,815 40,903 Total liabilities and equity 261,037 255,948 Net current assets 23,498 22,202 17 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS(UNAUDITED) 1. Basis of Preparation and Accounting Policies Except as described below, the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. Adoption of new/revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (HKFRSs) In 2019, the Group has adopted the following new standard and interpretation which are pertinent to the Group's operations and effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019: HKFRS 16 Leases HK(IFRIC) Interpretation 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments HKFRS 16 affects the accounting for the Group's operating leases. Prior to the adoption of HKFRS 16, leases where substantially all the rewards and risks of ownership of assets remained with the lessor were accounted for as operating leases. Operating lease rentals were recognised under operating expenses in the condensed consolidated income statement on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Commitments under operating leases for future periods were not recognised as liabilities. Upon adoption of HKFRS 16, the majority of operating leases (except for short-term leases with lease terms of less than 12 months) are recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as lease liabilities and right-of-use assets. The lease liabilities are measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments and are subsequently measured at amortised cost. The right-of-use assets are measured at cost (which comprises the initial measurement of lease liabilities, initial direct costs, reinstatement costs, any payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received) and depreciated on a straight-line basis during the lease term. For short-term leases, lease rentals are recognised under operating expenses in the condensed consolidated income statement on a straight-line basis over the lease terms. The Group has applied HKFRS 16 from 1 January 2019. As permitted by the transitional provision of HKFRS 16, comparatives for 2018 were not restated. Upon adoption of HKFRS 16 on 1 January 2019, the Group recognised right-of-use assets of $2,419 million and current and non-current lease liabilities amounting to $235 million and $2,277 million respectively, and de-recognised provision for lease incentives included under current and non-current liabilities of $32 million and $53 million respectively, with the net difference of $8 million being recognised as a reduction in retained earnings. In addition, reinstatement costs of $36 million, which were previously included under fixed assets, were reclassified to right-of-use assets. As a result, the Group's net current assets and its shareholders' equity decreased by $203 million and $8 million respectively. 18 The following table shows the impact on each individual line item of the condensed consolidated income statement for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 following the adoption of HKFRS 16. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included and, therefore the line items disclosed do not add up to the sub-totals and totals below. Before Impact from adoption of adoption of As Condensed consolidated income HKFRS 16 HKFRS 16 reported statement (extracts) $m $m $m OPERATING EXPENSES IT and computer maintenance expenses (428) 6 (422) Premises expenses (317) 221 (96) Other operating expenses (313) 4 (309) EBITDA 9,432 231 9,663 Depreciation and amortisation (571) (195) (766) OPERATING PROFIT 8,861 36 8,897 Finance costs (63) (66) (129) PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 8,685 (30) 8,655 TAXATION (1,247) - (1,247) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 7,438 (30) 7,408 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF HKEX 7,442 (30) 7,412 Basic earnings per share ($) 5.94 (0.02) 5.92 The adoption of HK(IFRIC) Interpretation 23 did not have any financial impact on the Group. The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2018 that is included in this Quarterly Results Announcement as comparative information does not constitute the statutory annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for that year but is derived from those consolidated financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622) is as follows: The Company has delivered the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622). The Company's auditor has reported on those consolidated financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622). By Order of the Board Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Joseph Mau Group Company Secretary Hong Kong, 6 November 2019 At the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 11 Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mrs Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman), Mr Apurv BAGRI, Mr CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius, Mr CHEAH Cheng Hye, Ms FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita, Mr Rafael GIL-TIENDA, Dr HU Zuliu, Fred, Mr HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin, Mr LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo, Mr John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON and Mr YIU Kin Wah, Stephen, and one Executive Director, Mr LI Xiaojia, Charles, who is also HKEX's Chief Executive. 19 Attachments Original document

