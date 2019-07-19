Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

appointment is nominated by the Nomination Committee and remuneration is determined by the Board and reviewed by the Remuneration Committee of the Company with reference to the prevailing market conditions and the remuneration of existing Independent Non-executive Directors.

Mr. HU Wai Kwok, aged 46, is an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company appointed in May of 2007. He is currently a Managing Director responsible for overseas infrastructure investments at China Everbright Limited. Prior to that, he was an Executive Director of JPMorgan Asset Management Real Assets (Asia) Limited, focusing on infrastructure investments and the Vice General Manager of The National Trust & Investments Ltd. (''Natrust''), a company providing financial services in China. Before joining Natrust, Mr. Hu was a director of Emerging Markets Partnership. He has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance and direct investments. Mr. Hu holds a Bachelor Degree in Economics from The University of Hong Kong and a Master Degree in Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Hu is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Hu entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for a term of two years which can be terminated by either party with not less than one month's notice and he is entitled to a monthly Director's fee for HK$20,000. His appointment is nominated by the Nomination Committee and remuneration is determined by the Board and reviewed by the Remuneration Committee of the Company with reference to the prevailing market conditions and the remuneration of existing Independent Non-executive Directors.

As recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under Section 352 of Part

XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the ''SFO'') as at 12th July 2019 (the ''Latest Practicable Date''), Ms. Chan is interested in 600,000,000 Shares (Note), representing

approximately 72.40% of the issued share capital of the Company and Mr. Ho is deemed to be interested in the 50,000 Shares held by his spouse.

Note: The 600,000,000 Shares are held by Gold Alliance Global Services Limited (''GAGSL'') whose entire share capital is held by Gold Alliance International Management Limited (''GAIML'') which is in turn held by HSBC International Trustee Limited (''HSBC Trustee'') acting as the trustee of the P.C. CHAN Family Trust. The P.C. CHAN Family Trust is an irrevocable discretionary trust set up by Mr. CHAN Pak Chung as settlor and HSBC Trustee as trustee. The discretionary objects of which include Ms. CHAN Yuen Shan Clara, MH and other family members of Mr. CHAN Pak Chung. Ms. CHAN Yuen Shan Clara, MH is deemed to be interested in the 600,000,000 Shares under the SFO.

Save as disclosed herein, none of the above Directors had any interests or short positions in the Shares or underlying Shares (in respect of positions held pursuant to equity derivates) within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO as at the Latest Practicable Date. None of them had any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date. Furthermore, they did not have any matter that was required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules'') or that needed to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date.