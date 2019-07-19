Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this document or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold all your shares in Lee Kee Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this document to the Purchaser or the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the Purchaser.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 637)
RE-ELECTION OF
RETIRING DIRECTORS, PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES
TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES
A notice convening the Annual General Meeting (the ''Annual General Meeting'') of Lee Kee Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') to be held at Eaton HK, Maggie A, 2nd Floor, 380 Nathan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Monday, 23rd August 2019 at 3:30 p.m. is set out in this Circular.
Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete the form of proxy accompanying this Circular in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting.
19th July 2019
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 637)
Executive Directors:
Registered Office:
Mr. CHAN Pak Chung (Chairman)
P.O. Box 309 GT
Ms. CHAN Yuen Shan Clara, MH
Ugland House
(Vice-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer)
South Church Street
Mr. CHAN Ka Chun Patrick
George Town
Ms. OKUSAKO CHAN Pui Shan Lillian
Grand Cayman
Cayman Islands
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Mr. CHUNG Wai Kwok Jimmy
Head Office and Principal Place
Mr. HU Wai Kwok
of Business in Hong Kong:
Mr. HO Kwai Ching Mark
16 Dai Fat Street
Tai Po Industrial Estate
New Territories
Hong Kong
19th July 2019
To the Shareholders of the Company
Dear Sir or Madam
RE-ELECTION OF
RETIRING DIRECTORS, PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES
TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES
INTRODUCTION
At the annual general meeting (the ''Annual General Meeting'') of Lee Kee Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') to be held on 23rd August 2019, the notice of which (the ''AGM Notice'') is set out in this Circular, three Directors of the Company (''Directors'') mentioned below will retire and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. Further, ordinary resolutions, as set out in the AGM Notice, will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to grant the general mandates to the Board of Directors of the Company (the ''Board'') to allot and issue and repurchase shares of HK$0.1 each of the Company (the ''Shares'').
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
In accordance with Articles 130 of the Company's Articles of Association (the ''Articles''), three Directors will retire and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. The details of the three Directors are set out below:
Ms. CHAN Yuen Shan Clara, MH, aged 47, is the Vice-Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of the Company. She is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Chan joined the Group in November 1995 and is responsible for strategic direction and ensuring the implementation of the strategies and policies. She also leads the Group in the business development and operations. Ms. Chan has over 20 years of experience in the non-ferrous metals industry. She is awarded The Medal Of Honour by HKSAR Government in 2018. She is a member of the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, a member of the Lead and Zinc Committee of the London Metal Exchange and a member of the Board Risk Committee of LME Clear Limited. She is also a member of Energy Advisory Committee of the HKSAR Government, a member of the Hong Kong Housing Authority and its Subsidised Housing Committee, an Ex-officio Advisor of Hong Kong Young Industrialists Council, a member of the HKTDC Belt & Road Committee's SMEs and Younger Generation Working Group, a member of Vetting Committee of the Trade and Industrial Organisation Support Fund (TSF), a member of Advisory Board of The HKMA Institute of Advanced Management Development and a member of General Committee of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies. Ms. Chan holds a Master of Social Science degree in Global Political Economy from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and is an Industrial Fellow with the University of Warwick in WMG. Ms. Chan is the daughter of Mr. CHAN Pak Chung and sister of Mr. CHAN Ka Chun Patrick and Ms. OKUSAKO CHAN Pui Shan Lillian. Ms. Chan entered into a service contract with the Company for an initial term of three years which can be terminated by either party with not less than three months' notice and she is entitled for a monthly salary (including basic salary, statutory mandatory provident fund contribution and other allowances) for HK$260,260 and a discretionary management bonus to be determined by the Remuneration Committee of the Board. Her remuneration is determined by the Board and reviewed by the Remuneration Committee with reference to individual performance, duties, scope and then prevailing market conditions.
Mr. HO Kwai Ching Mark, aged 57, is an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, appointed in June of 2014. He is currently a consultant in the securities and futures industry. He was previously the Chief Operating Officer of Oriental Patron Securities Limited (''OPSL''). Prior to joining OPSL, he was the Chief Compliance Officer of Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange Limited, the Director of Business Development of Sun Hung Kai Securities Limited and a Director of Phillip Securities (HK) Limited. He was also previously Vice President of Corporate Strategy of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and Head of Compliance of Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited. He has more than 24 years of experience in the securities and futures industry. He is also an independent non-executive director of Hengan International Group Company Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited). Mr. Ho entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for a term of two years which can be terminated by either party with not less than one month's notice and he is entitled to a monthly Director's fee for HK$20,000. His
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
appointment is nominated by the Nomination Committee and remuneration is determined by the Board and reviewed by the Remuneration Committee of the Company with reference to the prevailing market conditions and the remuneration of existing Independent Non-executive Directors.
Mr. HU Wai Kwok, aged 46, is an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company appointed in May of 2007. He is currently a Managing Director responsible for overseas infrastructure investments at China Everbright Limited. Prior to that, he was an Executive Director of JPMorgan Asset Management Real Assets (Asia) Limited, focusing on infrastructure investments and the Vice General Manager of The National Trust & Investments Ltd. (''Natrust''), a company providing financial services in China. Before joining Natrust, Mr. Hu was a director of Emerging Markets Partnership. He has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance and direct investments. Mr. Hu holds a Bachelor Degree in Economics from The University of Hong Kong and a Master Degree in Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Hu is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Hu entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for a term of two years which can be terminated by either party with not less than one month's notice and he is entitled to a monthly Director's fee for HK$20,000. His appointment is nominated by the Nomination Committee and remuneration is determined by the Board and reviewed by the Remuneration Committee of the Company with reference to the prevailing market conditions and the remuneration of existing Independent Non-executive Directors.
As recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under Section 352 of Part
XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the ''SFO'') as at 12th July 2019 (the ''Latest Practicable Date''), Ms. Chan is interested in 600,000,000 Shares (Note), representing
approximately 72.40% of the issued share capital of the Company and Mr. Ho is deemed to be interested in the 50,000 Shares held by his spouse.
Note: The 600,000,000 Shares are held by Gold Alliance Global Services Limited (''GAGSL'') whose entire share capital is held by Gold Alliance International Management Limited (''GAIML'') which is in turn held by HSBC International Trustee Limited (''HSBC Trustee'') acting as the trustee of the P.C. CHAN Family Trust. The P.C. CHAN Family Trust is an irrevocable discretionary trust set up by Mr. CHAN Pak Chung as settlor and HSBC Trustee as trustee. The discretionary objects of which include Ms. CHAN Yuen Shan Clara, MH and other family members of Mr. CHAN Pak Chung. Ms. CHAN Yuen Shan Clara, MH is deemed to be interested in the 600,000,000 Shares under the SFO.
Save as disclosed herein, none of the above Directors had any interests or short positions in the Shares or underlying Shares (in respect of positions held pursuant to equity derivates) within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO as at the Latest Practicable Date. None of them had any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date. Furthermore, they did not have any matter that was required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules'') or that needed to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
PROCESS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR AT GENERAL MEETING
The Nomination Committee will recommend to the Board for the re-election of a Director (including an Independent Non-executive Director) in accordance with the process as set out in the Articles of Association and Nomination Policy of the Company and terms of reference of the Nomination Committee:
The Nomination Committee will identify the Directors to be re-elected at the forthcoming annual general meeting according to the Articles of Association and evaluate the retiring Directors from a variety of factors with reference to the Company's Nomination Policy (such as, integrity, commitment, qualification, contribution, board composition) and Diversity Policy.
If an Independent Non-executive Director is subject to the re-election, the Nomination Committee will also assess and consider whether the Independent Non- executive Director will continue to satisfy the independence requirements as set out in the Listing Rules for the Board's consideration.
Upon the Nomination Committee and/or the Board are satisfied the retiring Directors in respect of the above, they would then make recommendation to shareholders for the proposed re-election of Directors at the general meeting.
Based on the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules and the confirmations from each of the Independent Non-executive Directors, the Nomination Committee has assessed and considers that all of the Independent Non-executive Directors remain independent. In addition, the Nomination Committee had gone through the process and reviewed the retiring Directors, namely, Ms. CHAN Yuen Shan Clara, MH, Mr. HU Wai Kwok and Mr. HO Kwai Ching Mark.
Since Mr. Hu served the Company as an Independent Non-executive Director for more than 9 years, the Nomination Committee also reviewed his case. As an Independent Non- executive Director with extensive experience and knowledge in the finance and investment fields and in-depth understanding of the Group's business, Mr. Hu has expressed valuable views and given independent opinion to the Board over the years, and he continues demonstrating a firm commitment to his role. The Nomination Committee considers that the long service of Mr. Hu would not affect his exercise of independent judgment and is satisfied that Mr. Hu has remained the required character, integrity and experience to continue fulfilling the role of an independent non-executive Director. The Board therefore recommends the reelection of Mr. Hu as an independent non-executive Director.
After the review, the Nomination Committee recommended the Retiring Directors to the Board which, with such recommendation, has proposed that the aforesaid three Retiring Directors stand for re-election as Directors at the 2019 AGM. Further information about the Board's composition and diversity as well as the Directors' attendance record at the meetings of the Board and/or its committees and the general meetings is disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report contained in the Company's Annual Report.
