Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REMUNERATION COMMITTEE TERMS OF REFERENCE

JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED

景 業 名 邦 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2231)

TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

(Adopted on 13 November 2019 by the Board)

1 Constitution

1.1 The Remuneration Committee (the "Committee" ) was established with its terms of reference pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors (the "Board" ) of JY Grandmark Holdings Limited (the "Company" , and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" ) at its meeting held on 13 November 2019. The powers, responsibilities and specific duties of the Committee are summarised as below.

2 Responsibility

2.1 The Committee is to review the remuneration policies and make recommendations to the Board on the remuneration package of directors and senior management. Senior management shall be defined by the Board including but not limited to the category of persons, the relevant particulars of whom are required to be disclosed under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange" ) (the "Listing Rules" ).

3 Membership

The Committee shall consist of at least three (3) directors appointed by the Board from time to time, the majority of whom shall be independent non-executive directors. The Board shall appoint the chairman of the Committee (the " Chairman " ) who shall be an independent non-executive director. Appointments to the Committee shall be co-terminus with the directorship of the relevant members (whether by retirement, rotation or otherwise).

4 Secretary

The company secretary of the Company or his/her nominee shall be the secretary of the Committee. The secretary of the Committee must ensure that full minutes are kept of all meetings.

5 Frequency and proceedings of meetings

5.1 The Committee shall meet at least once (1) every year or at such frequency as required under the Listing Rules or other regulatory requirements applicable to the Company from time to time. Additional meetings shall be held as the work of the Committee demands.